Politics
This masterful Trump 'Easter' impression is so realistic it's hard to separate fact from fiction
03.27.20
via J-L Cauvin / YouTube
J-L Cauvin, a former assistant district attorney in The Bronx, turned comedian, is going viral for his dead-on impression of President Trump.
Cauvin released a video on Wednesday poking fun at Trump's ridiculous and dangerous plan to get American "back to work" by Easter on April 12.
In the impression, Cauvin takes a shot at Trump's penchant for outlandish braggadocio by comparing himself to god.
"I have decided, I'm announcing today, we are going to bring back the economy on Easter Sunday," the comedian said as Trump.
"Because god who, to be honest is, you know, he's a good god, he's done some strong things, some -- let's be honest -- his record is like not so great though."
From Your Site Articles
- Nickelback's label forced Twitter to delete a video tweeted by Trump ... ›
- Trump posted a ridiculous meme of himself as Rocky and the ... ›
- There's a name for Trump playing down the threat and failing to take ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web