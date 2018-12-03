  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously? 
    by Maxwell Williams
  2. 2 2
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Infamous militia leader Ammon Bundy just made a surprisingly great point about Trump’s immigration rhetoric.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    This may be the first holiday commercial of the year, but you probably won’t see one more touching.
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Woman pens emotional note to parents who refused to attend her wedding.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious. 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Exhausted Mom Posts A Letter Begging Husband For Help, And It’s Going Viral
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    A picture of George H.W. Bush’s service dog has everybody in tears.
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    The Methodist Church threw Biblical shade at Trump in the heart of DC for gassing migrant children.
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Infamous militia leader Ammon Bundy just made a surprisingly great point about Trump’s immigration rhetoric.

by Eric Pfeiffer

December 3, 2018 at 17:35
Copy Link
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

If you remember the name Ammon Bundy, you might be very surprised to hear that he’s very publicly criticizing President Trump’s immigration policy.

Bundy and his father made national headlines back in 2014 when they led an armed standoff with the federal government at their ranch. Later, Bundy took part in another armed standoff in Oregon which ended when federal officials shot one of Bundy’s fellow protestors to death.

But in a recent video post to his Facebook page, Bundy went after Trump for his rhetorical attacks on the caravan of migrants seeking asylum in the United States and Mexico.

“He has basically called them all criminals and said they’re not coming in here,” Bundy says. “But what about those who have come here for reasons of need? . . . What about the fathers, the mothers, the children, who have come here and are willing to go through the process to apply for asylum so they can come into this country and benefit from not having to be oppressed continually by criminals?"

(Click image to watch video)

In the 17-minute-video, Bundy goes on to use his own Mormon faith to criticize his usual allies on the right side of the right side of the political spectrum who lean on their faith when advocating policies.

“I have been frankly surprised, disappointed and even at times disgusted [by] the amount of people who profess to be Christians but will not truly adhere to what Christ said,” Bundy says.

Bundy admits he was not entirely up to speed on the caravan debate, so he began researching the issue from a variety of different media sources outside of partisan outlets on the left and right. While saying he believes law enforcement has a right and duty to protect the borders, he said humanitarian reasons cannot be ignored either.

“Then, they come to the border, and they have a right — a legal right — to apply to come into this country,” he said of those in the caravan. “Each one of them should be considered individually.”

None of this is to make Bundy out as some kind of hero. He has engaged in armed confrontations with the federal government and been accused to being little more than an attention seeking crook by some of his critics. Yet even as a baseline of comparison, it’s still a powerful contrast with the president.  As a number of readers have pointed out, if anything this is a reminder that even those on the political fringes of American society seem to have a more basic grasp of compassion and common decency than our commander-in-chief. 

“These are people, the majority of them need help,” Bundy says later in the video. “There is a possibility of danger with some of them, they need to be vetted. And then they need to be brought in here and added to this great, wonderful country.”

Recently on GOOD
Communities

A bigot on Twitter said transgender people ‘insult’ god, and this comedian responded with fire and brimstone.

Funny enough, the Bible says nothing about transgenderd people. by Tod Perry
Communities

A nine-year-old girl asked Steph Curry why his shoes aren’t available in girls’ sizes and his response was surprising. 

“Girls play basketball too and it's not any more important for boys than girls,” she wrote.   by Tod Perry
Communities

Seven-year-old girl shows off her new prosthetic leg for the first time and her friends' reaction is wonderful.

She was very proud.  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Infamous militia leader Ammon Bundy just made a surprisingly great point about Trump’s immigration rhetoric.
Recent
Rudy Giuliani made one small mistake in a tweet supporting Trump. Someone just turned it against him. about 2 hours ago Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously?  about 12 hours ago Infamous militia leader Ammon Bundy just made a surprisingly great point about Trump’s immigration rhetoric. about 21 hours ago A guy asked why his dog had suddenly become so protective of his wife — the Internet guessed the right reason.  about 23 hours ago A picture of George H.W. Bush’s service dog has everybody in tears. 1 day ago Woman pens emotional note to parents who refused to attend her wedding. 4 days ago After spending time behind bars, this ex-convict became a fantastic example of the power of second chances. 4 days ago A bigot on Twitter said transgender people ‘insult’ god, and this comedian responded with fire and brimstone. 4 days ago A nine-year-old girl asked Steph Curry why his shoes aren’t available in girls’ sizes and his response was surprising.  4 days ago Seven-year-old girl shows off her new prosthetic leg for the first time and her friends' reaction is wonderful. 4 days ago Fired NFL cheerleader reveals the bizarre and sexist rules she had to follow. 5 days ago The Methodist Church threw Biblical shade at Trump in the heart of DC for gassing migrant children. 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers