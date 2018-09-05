  • Trending
Communities

American Apparel Just Released A Super-Inclusive ‘NUDE’ Line That’ll Make Everyone Feel Sexy 

by Tod Perry

September 5, 2018 at 14:10
Copy Link
via American Apparel

Traditionally, clothing and beauty lines have always defined light-skin-toned undergarments as “nude.” So, unless you look like Gwyneth Paltrow, it was nearly impossible to find a nude-colored garment that matched your skin tone.

The idea that nude only applied to fair-skinned people is one of many ways that people of color have been marginalized by the fashion industry.

Now, American Apparel has expanded the fashion industry’s concept of nude to match the wide array of skin tones found throughout humanity. 

via American Apparel

The Los Angeles-based clothing brand just released its “NUDE” line, a collection of bras, thongs, hot shorts, and bodysuits in nine different shades of nude. The inclusive line also comes in a wide range of sizes, from XS to XXL.

“There is no singular version of the human experience, and no singular definition of ‘neutral,’” American Apparel said in a statement. 

A big reason for the brand’s push toward inclusivity is its all-female board. In early 2017, the company’s founder, Dov Charney, was forced out after multiple sexual assault accusations. Its new owner, Canadian apparel-maker Gildan, implemented an all-female board of directors.

To promote the new line, American Appeal launched a super-inclusive ad campaign featuring models of all sizes, shapes, skin tones, and backgrounds.

 

A post shared by American Apparel (@americanapparelusa) on

 

A post shared by American Apparel (@americanapparelusa) on

via American Aparrel
via American Apparel

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards.com.

Share image by American Aparrel. 

American Apparel Just Released A Super-Inclusive ‘NUDE’ Line That’ll Make Everyone Feel Sexy 
