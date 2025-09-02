Skip to content
Body language experts reveal the secret of people who walk with their hands behind their backs

It's all tied to 'emotional balance.'

What does walking with your hands behind your back really mean?

Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesSep 02, 2025
You can presume a lot about a person based on how they walk. If you see them make long strides with their head forward and arms swinging, they appear determined and focused. If you see a person just shuffling their feet with their arms dangling at their sides, they could appear aimless or aloof. But what about a person who is walking with their hands clasped behind their back?

Well, body language experts believe that walking with your hands behind your back reveals a great deal about your mindset and your personality. They believe that, by keeping your hands behind your back while walking, a person is removing a distraction from their field of vision. This can allow a person to better process complex ideas, difficult emotions, or mentally work through problems as they walk. In short, walking with your hands behind your back indicates deep overall thoughtfulness.

It’s not just deep thinking either. Other experts believe that walking with your hands clasped behind your back shows off confidence but without intimidation. By walking with your hands away from your torso, you’re fully exposing your chest and belly rather than being in a traditionally defensive position. While you may be walking deep in thought, it also allows people around you to know that you can be approached and will respond without malice. This is in contrast to body language in which the arms are in front of the body, indicating that you’re closed off or not in the mood for interaction.

However, while walking with your arms behind your back can be seen as an invitation, it can come off as authoritative, too. By walking tall with your chest fully exposed, it mentally communicates that you’re calm and in control of the situation, not worrying about any incoming threat. This is partially why you see world leaders, military folks, teachers, and other persons in such roles walk this way in order to appear authoritative yet approachable. By having your arms behind you, your defense appears down but your authority appears up simultaneously.

Alongside the psychological body language aspects of this type of walk, it also has some physical benefits. While walking with your hands behind your back shows a more confident posture, it improves your posture overall, too. Putting your arms behind your back naturally pulls your shoulders back and opens your chest, allowing your spine to straighten up and align. While it won’t improve your posture instantly, habitually walking with your hands behind your back can turn proper posture into an instinctual habit as well.

So, if you’re heading to and from places and your mind's racing with stress, you may want to try putting your hands behind your back. The posture helps reset your mind and keeps it calm while searching for solutions to your every day problems. Will it work? Maybe. Maybe not. Some things cannot be willed into existence. However, you’ll at least appear like you have your act together (and great posture, too!).

walking with hands behind back, posture, body language, psychology, confidence
