The U.S. Navy's secret to falling asleep in 120 seconds is a game-changer for insomniacs

For most of us, a bad night's sleep means a groggy morning and an extra cup of coffee. For a fighter pilot, it can be a fatal liability. That is why the U.S. military couldn't leave rest up to chance.

According to a report by Sharon Ackman on Medium, the U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School developed a scientific method to ensure their pilots could get shut-eye anytime, anywhere—even with gunfire in the background. The method is surprisingly effective: after six weeks of practice, 96% of pilots could fall asleep in two minutes or less.

If it works in a combat zone, it can certainly work in your bedroom. Here is the step-by-step breakdown of the technique.

Step 1: Relax in your seat

Given the space restraints of a typical plane, the pilots were taught to sleep in a seated position. They put their feet flat on the ground, while relaxing their hands in their laps.

Breathe slow, deep breaths while relaxing every muscle in your face and letting your forehead, cheeks, mouth, tongue, and jaw go limp.

Step 2: The Upper Body Drop

Next, let your shoulders drop as low as they can go, releasing the tension in your neck. Then, move to your arms. Start with your dominant side. If your bicep feels tight, tense it hard for a second and then let it drop like a dead weight. Move down to your forearm, then your hands and fingers. Repeat this on the other side.

Step 3: The Lower Body Release

Once your upper body is loose, exhale deeply to release any remaining tension in your chest. Then, move your focus to your legs. Tell your right thigh muscle to sink into the mattress (or chair). Move down to your calf, ankle, and foot. Repeat the process with your left leg until your limbs feel heavy and warm.

Step 4: The 10-Second Mind Clear

Now that your body is physically relaxed, the final hurdle is your brain. You need to stop the "thinking" process for just 10 seconds. Ackman suggests two methods to clear the static:

The Static Image: Visualize yourself lying in a canoe on a calm lake with nothing but a clear blue sky above you. Hold that image. The Mantra: If you struggle with visualization, repeat the words "Don't think, don't think, don't think" over and over for 10 seconds.

Once the body is relaxed and the mind is clear, the method dictates that sleep will follow almost instantly. While it takes practice to master, the results suggest it’s a skill worth learning.

For more information on this sleep technique, check out Ackman's Medium blog.

