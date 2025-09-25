Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Five simple body language shifts that can make you instantly more likable

How to be more charming without saying a word, according to science.

body language, first impressions, communication skills, nonverbal cues, charisma, confidence, social skills, eye contact, likability, self-improvement

A happy woman celebrates with a fist pump

Canva
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Sep 25, 2025

Before you ever say a word, you’re already communicating. The way you stand, the gestures you make, and the expression on your face tell a story, and people begin reading it within seconds of meeting you. Some research suggests judgments about trustworthiness are formed in as little as a tenth of a second.

While you can’t control how others perceive you, you can influence it by being more intentional with your body language. Adopting a few key habits can help you appear more confident, open, and instantly more charming. Here are five to focus on.

1. Find the Eye Contact Sweet Spot

body language, first impressions, communication skills, nonverbal cues, charisma, confidence, social skills, eye contact, likability, self-improvement A couple drinking wine make deep eye contactCanva

Looking someone in the eye conveys confidence and shows you're engaged. In fact, one study found that people with higher self-esteem tend to break eye contact less often. However, there’s a fine line between engaged and intimidating. Unbroken staring can feel aggressive. A helpful guideline is the 50/70 rule: aim to hold eye contact for about 50% of the time when you’re speaking and 70% of the time when you’re listening. It’s the perfect balance that says, “I’m with you,” without being overwhelming.

2. Adopt an Open and Inviting Posture

body language, first impressions, communication skills, nonverbal cues, charisma, confidence, social skills, eye contact, likability, self-improvement Woman at work gives presentation at the workplaceCanva

When you cross your arms or legs, you create a physical barrier that can signal to others that you’re closed off or defensive. To appear more approachable, try adopting an open posture. Keep your arms relaxed at your sides and your body angled toward the person you're speaking with. Think of your physical stance as an invitation for connection—uncrossing your arms is like opening a door for conversation.

3. Master the Genuine "Duchenne" Smile

A smile is a universal sign of warmth, but people can often spot the difference between a polite, forced smile and a genuine one. The secret is in the eyes. A real smile, known as a Duchenne smile, involves not just the muscles around your mouth but also the ones that make your eyes crinkle. If you’re feeling nervous and a genuine smile isn’t coming naturally, try thinking of a happy memory or something funny. Interestingly, research shows that the physical act of smiling can actually make you feel happier, so even if you have to fake it for a moment, the real feeling might just follow.


body language, first impressions, communication skills, nonverbal cues, charisma, confidence, social skills, eye contact, likability, self-improvement www.youtube.com

4. Subtly Mirror Their Movements

Have you ever noticed yourself nodding when the person you’re talking to nods? This is a natural behavior called mirroring, and it’s a powerful tool for building rapport. When you subtly reflect someone’s posture, gestures, or facial expressions, it creates an unconscious sense of familiarity and trust. Salespeople are often trained in this technique to build a connection with clients. The key is to be subtle—you want to mirror, not mimic. It’s about syncing with their energy, not performing a charade.

body language, first impressions, communication skills, nonverbal cues, charisma, confidence, social skills, eye contact, likability, self-improvement Woman looking in the mirrorCanva

5. Lean In to Show You're Listening

When you're engaged in a conversation, slightly leaning your body toward the speaker is a powerful nonverbal cue that says, "I'm interested." This simple shift closes the physical distance between you, creating a greater sense of connection. Just be mindful of personal space; a subtle lean is a sign of interest, not an invasion of their bubble. Research indicates that this posture can lead to better communication and understanding. It’s one of the easiest ways to show someone they have your full attention, which is one of the most charming qualities a person can have.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

body languagecharismacommunication skillsconfidenceeye contactfirst impressionslikabilitynonverbal cuesself-improvementsocial skillspast events

The Latest

body language, first impressions, communication skills, nonverbal cues, charisma, confidence, social skills, eye contact, likability, self-improvement
Past Events

Five simple body language shifts that can make you instantly more likable

mini retirement, sabbatical, time off, vacation, work break, career break, mental health, generations
Life hacks

New trend has workers blowing their savings in favor of enjoying 'mini-retirements'

religion, students, education, core values, evolution, creationism, conversation, science, faith
Culture

These 5 conversation tools helped religious students embrace evolution

scam calls, Roy L. Baker Jr., TikTok, viral video, CIA fraud division, life hack, phone scams, humor, myroyvoice, where are they now
Past Events

A scammer called the wrong guy. His perfect 'CIA' greeting is the ultimate shutdown.

More For You

Kimberly Fugate, identical quadruplets, surprise birth, multiple births, raising multiples, TODAY show, NICU, family life, where are they now, feel-good story

Mom cradles her new-born

Canva

42-yr-old thought she was having triplets. The doctor's four words in the delivery room changed everything.

More than a decade ago, Kimberly Fugate’s life changed in an instant, not just once, but twice. At 42 years old and already a mother to an 11-year-old, she was thrilled to be expecting triplets. But it was four words from her doctor in the delivery room on February 8, 2014, that turned a surprising pregnancy into a medical marvel.

As the delivery was underway, the doctor suddenly announced, "I have more feet."

Keep ReadingShow less
toxic workplace, bad boss, work culture, viral TikTok, Ben Askins, employee rights, empathy, corporate culture, work-life balance

Woman talks on phone after car accident

Canva

Boss’s reaction to employee hit by a car is so bad it’s almost satire

When an employee is involved in a serious accident, the standard workplace response is usually one of concern. But a recent story, shared by workplace commentator Ben Askins (@ben.askins) on TikTok, highlights a manager whose reaction was so shockingly devoid of empathy that it has left the internet stunned.

The incident was revealed through a series of text messages. The exchange begins with a manager asking a team about a missing employee named Stacey. “Where is Stacey? I haven’t seen her today and she isn’t responding to my messages,” they wrote.

Keep ReadingShow less
body image, fitness, mental health, kindness, gym motivation, body positivity, women's health, viral video, Instagram, self-worth, intergenerational friendship

Woman sits at the gym

Canva

A fitness coach was having a bad body image day. An older woman's words changed everything.

Even for a professional fitness coach, some days are harder than others. For Zahra Mourtada, who shares her fitness journey as @alivewithzahra on Instagram, it was a tough "body image day." As a public figure, she’s no stranger to criticism, but on this particular morning, the negativity was weighing on her. Then, a conversation with a stranger in the gym provided the exact affirmation she needed to hear.

In a video Mourtada shared, an older woman approached her mid-workout. Mistaking the battle ropes for professional equipment, the woman asked if Mourtada was training to be a firefighter, telling her it was "so cool." According to Mourtada’s on-screen text, the woman then "complimented saying I look amazing."

Keep ReadingShow less
grief, parental loss, memorial, family, love, legacy, heartwarming, Instagram, viral story, mental health, coping with loss

A woman writes on a memorial wall

Canva

A woman framed her late father's final seven words. Their message is a lesson for us all.

When we lose a parent, we often cling to the final memories—a last conversation, a shared glance, or the last words they ever spoke. For Anna Harp, those final words from her father were a gift of profound peace, and she found a beautiful way to make them a permanent part of her family’s life.

In a moving video shared to her Instagram, @fairyontheprairie, Harp revealed a custom piece of art hanging above a doorway in her home. It’s a 3D-printed replica of a simple, handwritten note, preserving the last words her father ever wrote before he passed away.

Keep ReadingShow less
kindness, viral story, heartwarming, parenting, skateboarding, gender stereotypes, community, good news, breaking stereotypes, teenagers

Teens hang out at a skate park

Canva

Mom brings daughter to skate park dominated by teenage boys. A 15-year-old's words leave her speechless.

Some stories are so heartwarming they deserve to be told again and again. Years after it first went viral, a mother’s account of an unexpectedly kind encounter at a skate park continues to resonate, reminding us all to look past stereotypes and celebrate simple acts of decency.

The story was originally shared in a public post on X by Jeanean Thomas (@JeaneanThomas), a firefighter and mother, who wanted to thank a teenage boy she never got to meet in person. She began by describing the apprehension she and her young daughter felt upon arriving at a local skate park.

Keep ReadingShow less
know your worth, setting boundaries, workplace drama, great resignation, consulting, IT stories, Reddit, career advice

Man typing on a computer

Canva

His old boss wouldn’t stop texting him. So he charged them for every response.

Leaving a job doesn’t always mean leaving it behind. One Redditor, u/antiworkthrowaway234, knew that all too well. After managing critical IT infrastructure for a company, they figured their exit wouldn’t stop the calls from coworkers needing help.

So they got ahead of it. “I was the only one who knew about tons of our IT infrastructure, and I anticipated that I was going to get tons of texts and phone calls from former coworkers,” they shared.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aviation emergency, Heroic pilots, Aircraft malfunction, Air safety, Atlanta incident, Flight control issues, Brickyard Flight 4439, Trim runaway, Pilot crisis, Aviation safety

Pilot handles the controls in the cockpit

Canva

Pilots' heroic actions save flight during terrifying malfunction: "We can't pitch down!"

Just a few moments after taking off from Atlanta's runway 09L, at roughly 2,200 feet, the crew of Brickyard Flight 4439 encountered a pilot’s worst nightmare: the plane’s pitch trim system suddenly went rogue. Pitch trim controls the angle of the aircraft’s nose—crucial for stable flight. As the captain realized he couldn't engage the autopilot, he immediately knew something was seriously wrong, as reported by The Aviation Herald.

As the plane began pitching sharply upward, both pilots had to physically wrestle their controls, fighting desperately to push the nose down. They quickly declared an emergency to air traffic control, reporting they had a "trim runaway" and were in a terrifying "stalling situation," unable to lower their nose.

Keep ReadingShow less
HOA, homeowners association, viral video, TikTok, parenting, kids playing, neighborhood dispute, community rules, noise complaint, parenting debate

Two young kids play in the yard with a sprinkler

Canva

An HOA president told a dad to keep his kids inside. His response went viral.

The sound of children playing outdoors is, for many, a nostalgic and welcome sign of a healthy neighborhood. For others, it’s just noise. This modern-day friction was perfectly captured in a doorbell camera video that has since gone viral, showing a tense exchange between a father and his Homeowners Association (HOA) president.

The video, shared on TikTok by the account Daily Dose Of Masculinity (@masculineessence_), begins with three young girls shrieking as they run indoors, followed moments later by the HOA president ringing the doorbell. When their father answers, she gets straight to the point.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025