  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Rachel Maddow Says She Has Trump’s Tax Returns
    by Leo Shvedsky
  2. 2 2
    Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Indonesia Teaches Their Children To Walk Using This Brilliantly Simple Approach
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Woman Films ‘Threatening’ Confrontation With Sean Spicer At Apple Store
    by Leo Shvedsky
  5. 5 5
    ‘It’s Because You’re Fat’ — And Other Lies My Doctors Told Me
    by Martina Donkers
  6. 6 6
    Veterans Visit White House To Meet With Trump, Got Handed Off To Omarosa
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Town Hall Gets Rowdy After Republican Congressman Tells A Voter To ‘Shut Up’
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Brave Computer Scientists Peered Into The Brains Of Internet Trolls
    by Cristian Danescu-Niculescu-Mizil, Justin Cheng, Michael Bernstein
  9. 9 9
    Indiana Man Invites Racists To Fund His African Vacation
    by Tod Perry
Communities

This New Anti-Trump Tech Is The Most Genius Thing Of 2017 

by Kate Ryan

March 15, 2017 at 9:55
Copy Link
Image via Pexels

Nearly two months into Trump’s presidency, we’ve seen all the stories imploring us to write, call, and fax our senators about the issues that matter most to us. We’ve done our best to digest and implement most of them. Of course, GOOD is certainly guilty of adding to the mounting pile of well-intentioned suggestions, mostly because we can’t imagine not. But we really mean it this time when we say there’s a tech tool that will take the headache out of reaching out to your congresspeople. It’s called “Resistbot,” and it’s by far the easiest way to gradually chip away at Trump’s spirit.

Here’s how it works:

Text “resist” to 50409.

You’ll be prompted to provide your name, zip code, and a message you’d like to send to your senators.

Once you’re happy with your message, Resistbot will format it to look professional and fax it to both of your senators.

And that’s about it. Should you want to fax your representatives as well, you can always text Resistbot your full address.  You can text “resist” any time you want to send another message, as well as edit or preview a letter before you send it. Launched on March 8, the bot is already receiving some positive attention. But don’t assume its designers are merely targeting progressives. As one of the cocreators, Jason Putorti, told Recode via email, “We will faithfully deliver any message our users send in, but the voice of the product is for the liberals and conservatives in opposition to the Trump administration.” (The emphasis is Putorti’s.)

Cocreator Eric Ries saw a need for streamlining the process of opposing Trump, writing on Product Hunt, “Resistbot was born out of my personal frustrations with trying to contact my members of Congress. I know it's important to do it every day, and there are dozens of blog posts and websites that tell you only a certain way ‘counts’—calls, emails, faxes, town halls, etc.” But for your voice to really count, daily communication has to be practical, leading Ries and his cocreators to come up with the bot solution while making design improvements open source.

While faxes might not necessarily seem as effective as calling your senator or showing up in person to raise hell, Putorti argues that faxes are “just as effective or more so (than phone calls) because there’s no way to truly verify if a call is from a constituent,” Recode reports. “What staffers need are tallies,” says Putorti, “turning constituent input into a count of support for or against. Ideally there would be a much better system for this, but our democracy isn't perfect, it's incredibly messy.”

As messy as governmental processes may be, it’s solutions like these that seem to pave a way for better communication between constituents and their elected officials. Our representatives can only do a better job addressing the needs of this country by hearing more from everyday people, not less. As for Trump, he’s about to find out just how much we lazy millennials love to text. 

Recently on GOOD
Money

How 3 Couples With Completely Separate Finances Make It Work

 Desserts are for sharing—bank accounts? Not so much by Elizabeth King
Communities

Town Hall Gets Rowdy After Republican Congressman Tells A Voter To ‘Shut Up’

Things got a bit rowdy after that by Tod Perry
Health

For Better Health, Close Your Eyes And Do Nothing

Whether you think it’s magic or cosmic mumbo jumbo, sound therapy can be traced back to the dawn of civilization by Alex Schechter
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Joe Biden just revealed his favorite meme about Obama and him https://t.co/1C34pWDm1B https://t.co/c1MwXsWu0R
This New Anti-Trump Tech Is The Most Genius Thing Of 2017 
Recent
Former North Carolina Governor Can’t Find A Job Because Of His Anti-Transgender Law 18 minutes ago Nimuno Loops Take Lego Building To The Next Level 28 minutes ago Joe Biden Just Revealed What His Favorite Biden-Obama Bromance Meme Is about 1 hour ago This New Anti-Trump Tech Is The Most Genius Thing Of 2017  about 1 hour ago A Former LGPA Pro On Why This Golf Club’s 273-Year Ban On Women Isn’t Really Over about 2 hours ago This Is What Rachel Maddow Says Is In Trump’s Tax Returns about 17 hours ago Rachel Maddow Says She Has Trump’s Tax Returns about 18 hours ago How 3 Couples With Completely Separate Finances Make It Work about 18 hours ago Town Hall Gets Rowdy After Republican Congressman Tells A Voter To ‘Shut Up’ about 19 hours ago For Better Health, Close Your Eyes And Do Nothing about 19 hours ago Why A Woman Should Definitely Pay On The First Date about 20 hours ago Aid Workers Can Make A Surprising Amount Of Money—If They Work For ‘Danger Pay’ about 20 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers