Culture

Here’s Why Celebrities Wore Blue Ribbons At The Oscars

by Stacey Leasca

February 26, 2017 at 18:10
Copy Link

Celebrities looked predictably stunning on the red carpet at the 89th annual Academy Awards on Sunday evening. Women and men alike rocked the latest couture from Armani to Zuhair Murad, but there was one tiny accessory that made the biggest statement: a royal blue ribbon signifying support for the American Civil Liberties Union. 

“Loving” actress Ruth Negga, “Hamilton” creator Lin Manuel Miranda, actress Busy Phillips, and perhaps most interestingly Karlie Kloss, who is dating Joshua Kushner, brother of Trump advisor Jared Kushner, all showed up in Hollywood, California in their best frocks, but also with the the small symbol of support meant to send a message to President Donald Trump. 

Negga’s ribbon comes as a homage to her character from the film, Mildred Loving, who was banished from Virginia along with her husband for their interracial marriage. In 1967, the ACLU took her case to the Supreme Court, which struck down the law that enforced segregation in relationships, according to The New York Times

Negga said on her Instagram account it is the accessory she is “most proud of.”  She additionally told PEOPLEshe wore the ribbon because she has “basic love of human rights. That’s what they champion. And they’re a big part of our film.”

The blue ribbon initiative was launched by the ACLU in the days leading up to the Oscars, The Hollywood Reporter notes as, “a symbol of solidarity with the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, which has worked for nearly 100 years to defend and protect individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and law of the U.S.”

Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the ACLU, said in a statement to Vanity Fair, “The support of the entertainment community for the A.C.L.U.’s work protecting our civil liberties has been nothing short of spectacular, and tonight is no exception. Their voices are crucial in our fight to defend the Constitution and its promise of equality and justice for everyone in our country—no matter who they are and where they come from.”

Other actors and directors chose to show their support for Trump’s usual targets in other ways, including director Ava DuVernay who chose to wear Ashi Studio, a design house from Lebanon. 

For her part, actress Emma Stone wore a tiny silver Planned Parenthood pin. 

In case any Hollywood types are looking for further inspiration, look no further than GOOD’s own alternative Oscars goodie bag

Image via Instagram user @karlawelchstylist

Here's Why Celebrities Wore Blue Ribbons At The Oscars
