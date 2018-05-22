  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    GQ Mocks Vanity Fair’s Photoshop Fail With Its Hilarious Comedy Issue Cover
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Michael Jordan’s Legacy May Be In Peril In The Era Of Wokeness
    by Matthew J. Cooper
  3. 3 3
    Simple Pie Chart Explains The Real Causes Of Rape
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Twitter Mocks The Donald With #TrumpExplainsMoviePlots 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Exhausted Mom Posts A Letter Begging Husband For Help, And It’s Going Viral
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Obama Rips Into Trump’s Decision To Walk Away From The Iran Nuclear Deal
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    An NFL QB Went 'Undercover' As A Transfer Student To Prank A College Football Team
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Unearthed Letter Shows An Alleged Alcatraz Escapee, Long-Presumed Dead, Contacted The FBI 
    by Tod Perry
Culture

Donald Glover Fans Took Over A Pro-Trump Reddit Page And It Was Beautiful

by Eric Pfeiffer

May 22, 2018 at 16:25
Copy Link
Image via Reddit.

On Reddit, /TheDonald is a seemingly pro-Trump page that is a toxic hub for trolls, the alt-right, and troublemakers. Star Wars fans might even say it’s the Mos Eisley cantina of Reddit.

But /TheDonald was suddenly transformed into a much different – and some would say better – place on Monday evening when fans of actor and musician Donald Glover took over the page en masse, transforming it into a giant party for the creator of “Atlanta” and co-star of “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Before long, it was virtually impossible to find any of the typical pro-Trump memes that populate the page. Instead, they had been replaced by a different kind of trolling – one dominated by references to Glover’s creative canon – shows like “Community,” and his musical persona, Childish Gambino.

Image via Reddit.

And while many of the memes, videos, and jokes were playful – many more brilliantly used the moment to sling arrows at the current occupant of the White House on everything from North Korea, to Fox News, to just about every possible insult you could throw Trump’s way.

Image via Reddit.
Image via Reddit.

If only Donald Glover could save us from the actual Donald.

But even Lando has his limits.

For now, we can enjoy this mini-coup of sorts. Like all delightful memes, it too will slowly fade away. But every small victory against the Trump era is one to be savored. 

Image via Reddit.
Image via Reddit.

 

Image via Reddit.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

HBO’s New Film ‘The Tale’ Documents A Survivor’s Story

A filmmaker comes to grips with her memories of abuse as a young athlete. by Anya Alvarez
Communities

280 Million HPV Vaccines Have Been Administered Worldwide

More than half of the U.S. has HPV, which can lead to cervical cancer. by Maya Kachroo-Levine
Culture

Here’s Why ‘Stand By Me’ Was The Perfect Song For The Royal Wedding

It was a public introduction of the American civil rights movement to the British monarchy.  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Donald Glover Fans Took Over A Pro-Trump Reddit Page And It Was Beautiful
Recent
Donald Glover Fans Took Over A Pro-Trump Reddit Page And It Was Beautiful about 2 hours ago Royal Wedding Insiders Say Tennis Great Serena Williams Ran The Beer Pong Table At The After-Party  about 4 hours ago Trump Looks To Overturn A Ban On ‘Extreme’ Hunting Practices In Alaska  about 6 hours ago A New Project In San Antonio May Become the ‘Latino Highline’ about 7 hours ago It's Time To Ask Deeper Questions About School Shootings about 8 hours ago I’m Black And British. The Royal Wedding Left Me Feeling Conflicted. 1 day ago After Being Partially Paralyzed, A Former Georgetown Linebacker Walks For The First Time At Graduation  1 day ago HBO’s New Film ‘The Tale’ Documents A Survivor’s Story 1 day ago 280 Million HPV Vaccines Have Been Administered Worldwide 1 day ago Here’s Why ‘Stand By Me’ Was The Perfect Song For The Royal Wedding 1 day ago 93-Year-Old Man Hits A Hole-In-One In His Final Game Of Golf 4 days ago GQ Mocks Vanity Fair’s Photoshop Fail With Its Hilarious Comedy Issue Cover 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers