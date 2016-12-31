  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Pamela Anderson Strips Off Makeup in New Sci-Fi Short
    by Mike Albo
  2. 2 2
    Mark Hamill Writes Heartbreaking Tribute To Carrie Fisher
    by Leo Shvedsky
  3. 3 3
    International Poll Finds America to Be the ‘Greatest Threat to Peace in the World’
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    PETA Is Pranking People With Dog’s Milk To Get Them To Go Vegan
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Watch Bernie Sanders Shut Down a Homophobic House Member in This Video From 1995
    by Katie Felber, Gabriel Reilich
  6. 6 6
    Watch People React To Being Called Beautiful
    by Katie Felber
  7. 7 7
    Mormons Petition Tabernacle Choir To Cancel Trump Inauguration Performance
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Poll Shows That Trump Voters Are More Likely To Believe In Conspiracies
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    NASA’s List Of The Best Air-Filtering Houseplants
    by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

11 Year Old Gives Two-Dollar Therapy Sessions In The New York City Subway

by Tod Perry

December 31, 2016 at 11:10
Copy Link

The hustle and bustle of the New York City subway is the last place on Earth that most people would look for emotional support. But these days, commuters on the L train are getting it from an unlikely source, 11-year-old Ciro Ortiz. Every Sunday afternoon, Ciro, also known as the Emotional Advice Kid, sets up a table with a sign that reads “Emotional Advice $2.00,” and provides stressed New Yorkers with five minutes of therapy for just two dollars.

“He’s had a very powerful moral scope since he was little. He had a passionate perspective about anything, especially when it had to do with like relationships or how people behave,” Adam Ortiz, Ciro’s father, said. Young Ciro even takes his community support a step further by donating his weekly proceeds, usually about fifty dollars, to his classmates who can’t afford lunches. 

Ciro came up with the idea of helping people in the subway after experiencing emotional distress from being bullied at school. Now he pays it forward by helping strangers cope with their emotional issues. “I help people with their problems, because a lot of people, sometimes they feel sad or they feel angry for particular reasons. Maybe they’re in a relationship or maybe they’re not getting along with their family, or maybe just growing up and they’re feeling nostalgic,” Ciro said.

“He really listens to you and he really looks at you...also he’s not trying to make an answer that sounds appealing to you, he’ s trying to be very focused and very honest,” Ashley, one of his clients, said. “I mean he’s a kid, he’s so beyond his years, the advice he gave me was from his heart.” Ciro sees himself as a ray of hope among the stress of city life. “The most rewarding part is actually making an impact about how people feel about themselves and other things,” Ciro says. “Just seeing the stand might give them hope for something.”

Looking for some advice on love and life? Ciro is usually in the Williamsburg L train line on Sundays from 12 pm to 2 pm or 2 to 4 pm. Please bring cash, Ciro isn’t accepting insurance at this time. 

 

 

 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
Culture

8 Places To Cut Financial Corners In 2017 (And 8 Times It’s Worth It To Spend)

The DOs and DON’Ts of your 2017 budget by Vivienne Woodward
Culture

Friend Dog Studios Recut 2016 As A Horror Movie

Death, exploding phones and Trump  by Tod Perry
The Planet

A Comet Will Cross The  Moon On New Year’s Eve

It’s known as 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This is your brain on God. https://t.co/4Bj4Pl5e1j https://t.co/vSVQDZt7lQ
11 Year Old Gives Two-Dollar Therapy Sessions In The New York City Subway
Recent
11 Year Old Gives Two-Dollar Therapy Sessions In The New York City Subway about 2 hours ago UConn Proves Women’s Sports Don’t Need To Come In Second about 21 hours ago Sara Kelly Keenan Is The First Person To Be Identified As ‘Intersex’ On A U.S. Birth Certificate  about 22 hours ago Mormons Petition Tabernacle Choir To Cancel Trump Inauguration Performance about 23 hours ago Tiny, Murderous Wasps Are Fighting The Bizarre Effects Of Climate Change 1 day ago The Path To The Tee Box Remains Difficult For Minority Golfers 1 day ago Looking Forward To Staying In This New Year’s Eve? You’re Not Alone 1 day ago 8 Places To Cut Financial Corners In 2017 (And 8 Times It’s Worth It To Spend) 2 days ago Friend Dog Studios Recut 2016 As A Horror Movie 2 days ago A Comet Will Cross The  Moon On New Year’s Eve 2 days ago How Reddit Became The Internet’s Therapist 2 days ago Poll Shows That Trump Voters Are More Likely To Believe In Conspiracies 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers