Vice President-elect Mike Pence probably wouldn’t be caught dead near a gay pride parade, but that doesn’t mean that he can keep a gay pride parade from coming to him. The notoriously homophobic politician takes office on Friday, but on Wednesday night, the loud and proud are heading to his Chevy Chase home for what will surely be a memorable scene.

WERK for Peace and DisruptJ20 have organized the affair that, politics aside, sounds like it could be a pretty good time, but the purpose of this event is loftier than just a “good time.”

Here’s their description on the event’s Facebook page:

The homo/transphobic Mike Pence has graciously invited us to shake our booties and bodies in front of/around his house in Chevy Chase. We plan on leaving behind [biodegradable] glitter and rainbow paraphinalia that he can NEVER forget. #WeAreQueer #WeAreHere #WeWillDance That's right, get ready to WERK it and tell Daddy Pence: homo/transphobia is not tolerated in our country!



WERK for Peace and DisruptJ20 are teaming up to bring you the best dance party in the nation, so you betta' show up and weerrrrkkk! We will meet at the Friendship heights metro and make our way via carpooling or dance to Daddy Pence's neighborhood. Bring your flyest rainbow gear and your booty/body shaking skills!



Afterparty Fundraiser Location TBA!

Revelers are rallying up shortly at 6 PM Eastern at the Friendship Heights Metro Station. As they say in another announcement, “you won’t miss us.”

I’m inclined to believe that.

Pence has gone to bat for a number of anti-gay and anti-trans legislative bills, including the notorious “bathroom bill” in North Carolina. With a Republicans controlling most every facet of national politics, his further empowerment could serve to erode or erase much fo the progress that’s been made for gays in the past decade.

It’s unlikely that a dancing throng of gay rights proponents will cause Pence to change his tune one bit, but hopefully, it will create some awareness of both the damage he intends to do and the people that his hatred will affect. So get out there if you’re in the area, and tune into to the event’s Facebook page to support these activists from afar.