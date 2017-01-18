Survey
How are we?
Take the Survey
A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.
Recently on GOOD
-
A Mother’s Blood Pressure Could Be Tied To The Baby’s Gender, According To A New Study This goes a long way towards explaining earlier studies linking stress and the sex of babies.
-
The Artist Considered To Be Responsible For Obama's Popularity Just Came Out With A Powerful AntiTrump Poster Protest art for the Trump administration
-
Heartbreaking PSA Shows What A Muslim Registry Would Really Look Like Is history repeating itself?
-
A 13-Year-Old Girl Has Invented A Bandage That Will Help Wounds Heal Faster “ I wanted to find a solution for this,” the eighth-grader states.
-
This Wild Acrobatic Activity Is Now Officially Considered A Sport But hold on, some municipalities still consider the sport to be a criminal activity
-
No Plunger? No Problem. Here’s How You Unclog A Toilet Without One Don't worry – this can all be done with stuff located in the bathroom.
Live Well. Do Good.
Donald Trump's use of exclamation points is a terror tactic. https://t.co/BIF8E7OXQM https://t.co/q0ULajcU7r
Recent
A Mother’s Blood Pressure Could Be Tied To The Baby’s Gender, According To A New Study The Artist Considered To Be Responsible For Obama's Popularity Just Came Out With A Powerful AntiTrump Poster There's A Big Gay Dance Party Planned At Mike Pence’s House, And Everyone’s Invited Heartbreaking PSA Shows What A Muslim Registry Would Really Look Like A 13-Year-Old Girl Has Invented A Bandage That Will Help Wounds Heal Faster This Wild Acrobatic Activity Is Now Officially Considered A Sport No Plunger? No Problem. Here’s How You Unclog A Toilet Without One Get To Know Scott Pruitt, The Climate Denier Trump Wants To Lead The EPA Random Act Of Sport: Restaurant Employees Turn Utensils Into Weapons In Foiling Robber GOOD Talks With Fake-Trump-Book Prankster Scott Rogowsky Summer Zervos Files Defamation Suit Against President-Elect Donald Trump Obama Commutes Sentence Of Whistleblower Chelsea Manning
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.