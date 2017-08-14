  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously? 
    by Maxwell Williams
  2. 2 2
    A Museum Tried To Shame A Mom For Breastfeeding. Yep, It Totally Backfired
    by Liz Dwyer
  3. 3 3
    If You Want To Know What Life Is Like For Dishwashers, Ask Them 
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  4. 4 4
    Bill Hader’s Scaramucci Impersonation Is Making Everyone Wish ‘SNL’ Wasn’t On Hiatus
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    These Gentler Speed Bumps Rely On An Optical Illusion To Keep The Roads Safe
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    The Internet Has Fallen In Love With This Irresistible One-Armed Woman And Her Hilarious Tinder Profile 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Five Steve Bannon Quotes That Should Disqualify Him As Trump’s Chief Strategist
    by Tod Perry
Culture

Neo-Nazi Website Gets The Ax From GoDaddy

by Kate Ryan

August 14, 2017 at 10:20
Copy Link
Image via The Daily Stormer.

Unless you’re a neo-Nazi, you probably haven’t heard of the website The Daily Stormer — until now, that is.

The website, which peddled racist, hate-filled stories and promoted the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that ended in violence, will no longer be hosted by GoDaddy, NPR reports. GoDaddy delivered a 24-hour notice of removal after the site published a story mocking Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old anti-neo-Nazi protester killed by a car driven into a crowd by James Alex Fields Jr. over the weekend.

Now The Daily Stormer is attempting to fool followers into thinking hackers from the activist group Anonymous are behind its removal. According to Anonymous’s primary news source, Your Anon News on Twitter, the group has no involvement and the claim was likely a ploy crafted by The Daily Stormer.

Of course, perceptive readers probably could have figured that out for themselves. In the Daily Stormer blog post pinning Anonymous as the culprits, the site lists a 24-hour time limit on the threat, which is the same amount of time GoDaddy gave them to find a new host. And as Your Anon News said in a response to its own tweet, “We find claim that it took a ‘UNITED FORCE OF ELITE HACKERS’ to hack a CMS run by amateurs incredibly amusing.”

There’s also the tweet directly from GoDaddy announcing the site’s removal. Late Sunday night, it came in response to a tweet calling for The Daily Stormer’s removal that got shared nearly 9,000 times.

For all the ways in which the Charlottesville rally proved to be sickening and frustrating, writer Audra Williams managed to sum it up in a tweet: “155 people were arrested in Ferguson. 4 people were arrested in Charlottesville.” According to CBS News, only 3 people have been arrested in connection to the bloodshed in Charlottesville as of Saturday.

Share image via The Daily Stormer.

Recently on GOOD
Feature Culture

It’s Been Three Years Since Michael Brown Died. A New Film Demands Justice

“White people haven't rearranged how they think about us.” by Tasbeeh Herwees
Culture

Bill Hader’s Scaramucci Impersonation Is Making Everyone Wish ‘SNL’ Wasn’t On Hiatus

“You know you miss me.” by Tod Perry
Sports

Little League World Series Player Has A Curious Pre-Game Ritual

Everyone’s got their superstitions, and this young slugger’s no exception.  by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Neo-Nazi Website Gets The Ax From GoDaddy
Recent
Jimmy Kimmel Asked Americans To Find North Korea On A Map 4 days ago Atlanta Gym Under Fire For Its ‘No Cops’ Policy 4 days ago Walmart Apologizes For Its ‘Truly Horrible’ Back-To-School Display 4 days ago Affirmative Action Has Been Under Fire For 40 Years. Here's Why Diversity Always Wins 4 days ago Donald Trump’s Childhood Home Is Listed On Airbnb, And It Offers One Very Graphic Detail About His Life 4 days ago Amazon's Alexa Can Now Provide The Soundtrack To Your Sex Life … If You Ask 4 days ago Star College Quarterback Claims ‘School And Football Don’t Go Together’ 4 days ago There’s A Crowdfunding Campaign To Help The Google Manifesto Guy 4 days ago The Little League World Series Will Provide Glasses So Fans Can Watch The Solar Eclipse 5 days ago Outraged Mom Calls Out High School Orientation For Normalizing Gun Violence 5 days ago Smog-Eating Bikes Are About To Take On Beijing 5 days ago Trump’s Solution To The Opioid Crisis Sounds A Lot Like ‘Just Say No’  5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers