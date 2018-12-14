Guy finds mysterious hole in yard. The internet warns him to stop digging immediately.

When Imgur user rhysfcarter6 discovered that a mysterious hole had opened up in his yard, he knew he had to investigate what was lying beneath.

Of course, digging up a random hole does put you in danger of discovering a dead body or a cursed well or something, but it may also lead to something really cool like buried treasure or a time capsule. Would you risk it?

Rhysfcarter6 did.

On Wednesday, rhysfcarter6 uploaded several photos onto Imgur detailing his excavation of the hole in his garden in England:

A hole opened up in my garden and on closer inspection it is a brick chamber. It is around 6 feet deep currently and about 4 feet wide. The house was built in 1888 and is located in a small town in rural Suffolk, England. What is, or was, it for?

Upon further inspection, rhysfcarter 6 noticed that the whole opened up into a brick chamber:

They started digging, and found a few things in the hole—like this large stone stopper:

And this small metal button.

Soon, their entire yard was turned into dig site:

Any ideas of what this “chamber” is yet?

Well, this should give you a clue. A pipe going to the chamber from to the direction of the house was discovered in the bricks.

As were a few small, random items.

Well, it’s not exactly buried treasure, but I maintain that digging up an old cesspit is still better than digging up a dead body! So things could have been a lot “crappier,” so to speak.

Hey, is anyone thinkin’ what I’m thinkin’? Someone must have swallowed a metal button back in the day!

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards.