  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A Sixth-Grader Intentionally Broke Her School’s Dress Code To Make A Point … And It Worked
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Not A Winner—But A Wake-Up Call
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    Here’s A Cool New Way To Look At Where Each Dollar You Pay In Taxes Goes
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    North Korea to Donald Trump: Delete Your Account
    by Nancy Miller
  5. 5 5
    Instagram Is Having A Meltown Over This Image 
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  6. 6 6
    McDonald’s Employees Used This Brilliantly Simple Tactic To Help The Cops Catch The Facebook Killer
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    This Is The Creepy Song That North Korea Blares Through Pyongyang To Wake Up Its Residents
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Google Earth Got A Stunning New Update Just In Time For Earth Day
    by Stacey Leasca
  9. 9 9
    Why Every Adult In America Should Watch The Hit Teen Drama 13 Reasons Why
    by Stacey Leasca
Communities

An Artist Is Battling ISIS Hate Speech Using Only A Paintbrush

by Penn Collins

April 20, 2017 at 12:45
Copy Link

ISIS propaganda in Islamic countries isn’t just confined to the airwaves or print. Every day, citizens walk down streets that are marred with hateful graffiti espousing intimidating and vulgar rhetoric. Not only is it a blight on city landscapes, but the vandalism serves as a powerful reminder of the intolerance and violence that has permeated peaceful cultures. 

However, as cities are liberated from the occupation of the Islamic state, residents are taking back their walls and streets, painting over the messages left behind by occupying forces. 

But Sadoun Dhanoun of Mosul isn’t just erasing the messages of hate – he’s replacing them with more progressive, loving missives. A New York Times reporter, Rukmini Callimachi, encountered the Dhanoun in action and published a brief version of his story on Twitter, shown below. 

Mosul has been free of ISIS occupation only since January, but other areas of Iraq are still fighting off their forces. It’s unlikely that Dhanoun’s optimistic graffiti will change the nature of the battles, but hopefully it will inspire those in his city to pick up the pieces quickly and also to ensure that something like this never happens again. 

Recently on GOOD
Culture

This Fashion Brand Is A Celebration Of Black Trans Women 

No Sesso makes clothes for people on the margins of the fashion world. by Sanam Sindhi
Culture

There’s Only One Song That Keeps This Baby From Crying, And It’s Hilariously Inappropriate

There are some scientific reasons for this bizarre attraction, actually by Penn Collins
Innovation

Here’s A Cool New Way To Look At Where Each Dollar You Pay In Taxes Goes

“It’s the greatest depth you’re going to get, and it’s accurate.” by Eric Pfeiffer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
An Artist Is Battling ISIS Hate Speech Using Only A Paintbrush
Recent
Fox Allegedly Fires Bill O’Reilly While He’s Still On Vacation 1 day ago Serena Williams’ Big Announcement Suggests She Was Pregnant During Her Australian Open Championship Run 1 day ago Watch Patriots Explain Why They Didn’t Visit The Trump White House Today 1 day ago This Is The Creepy Song That North Korea Blares Through Pyongyang To Wake Up Its Residents 1 day ago A Skateboarding Mogul On Why Skateboarders Need To Give Back 1 day ago Georgia’s Special Election: What Does A Runoff Mean For 2018? 1 day ago Google Earth Got A Stunning New Update Just In Time For Earth Day 1 day ago Nobody Believes Trump’s Lies Anymore, According To A New Poll 1 day ago Images Of War As A Way Of Life 1 day ago Inside ‘The Call Center’ 1 day ago Exclusive Series: In The Line Of Fire 1 day ago Not A Winner—But A Wake-Up Call 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers