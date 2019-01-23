Over the years, there have been some memorable social media fights that have divided friends, families, and nations.

Yanni or Laurel was huge.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

So was “What color is the dress?”

What color is the dress?

Blue/Black or White/Gold pic.twitter.com/fw2XN8qOkb — Anaglogs Daughter (@AnaglogsDaughtr) December 6, 2018

People are still fighting over whether it’s acceptable to put pineapple on a pizza and how to hang a roll of toilet paper.

And I don’t need pineapple on my pizza pic.twitter.com/C5gB7E07ng — Stressed Gay#No_1 (@WendellRxs) January 23, 2019

#ItsLikeYouDontEvenKnow how to properly place the toilet paper roll on the toilet paper roll holder. pic.twitter.com/tHYNjImPJG — Katie Parker (@_RealBlondeGirl) June 29, 2016

Now, Twitter user @SMASEY has stirred the pot with a controversial question about handwriting. According to @SMASEY, there are eight (some would argue 9) ways to draw the letter X, but which one is correct?

Also this is so interesting to me - which way do you draw an X? Colored line being the first stroke pic.twitter.com/a0WTl8WT7P — sixers smasey (@SMASEY) January 20, 2019

The only correct way pic.twitter.com/ZPPv5jsv6E — KAYCEEE | FC2019 (@zigstripes) January 20, 2019

Yep, I'm totally a sixer. Couldn't imagine doing it any other way. — Roto-N (@nataliereed84) January 20, 2019

Lefties seem to prefer 8.

I was wondering if there would be a consistent difference for lefties. Hard for me to judge, since I am in all ways "normal" - RH, American, not a monster. I do 8. Naturally. — John Sheridan (@JohnSheridan12) January 21, 2019

i’m a lefty that does 8 — kay (@kaylaidc) January 21, 2019

I’m a lefty that does 8 — ChiefCo1 (@ChiefCo1) January 21, 2019

Number 8 but the plot twist is that I mostly write my Xs like this: pic.twitter.com/Gk8dP2Tvq2 — Nightskin - Melanin in the creases of my palms (@MizzayTee) January 20, 2019

Because it’s Twitter, someone had to get political.

I draw an x like this pic.twitter.com/3bafBD0KLe — malcolm sadwell (@Tor_H) January 20, 2019

8 pride is strong.

8 is the only acceptable answer. Also, all of the others are acceptable. But, yes, 8. — Ryan Winters (@RyanWinters2343) January 21, 2019

The British seem to prefer 5.

5!



There are other ways? https://t.co/2P1ibE2tLZ — Hannah Wilks (@newballsplease) January 20, 2019

5>

Why would I finish opposite to where my pen needs to go next? https://t.co/FRFdAmnBYy — Steve Curtis (@curtisteve) January 20, 2019

For some, the tweet was the first time they had reflected on their handwriting in years.

Saw this. Immediately forgot how I have been drawing x's my entire lift. Had to write each one down. None felt right. Taking all words with x's out of my vocabulary until further notice. — Kelsey Campbell (@KCampbellyeg) January 21, 2019

These nonconformists created their own 9 techniques.

I do cursive, so I tend to do them in one stroke. tho, probably 7 if printing. pic.twitter.com/AnATTFe4R9 — (@Keroffin) January 20, 2019

This is the only correct way to write an X



(stolen btw) pic.twitter.com/4fS00bKWQ3 — Cynosure (@CIiffire) January 22, 2019

After countless replies rolled in, @SMASEY reached a consensus:

General consensus is that Americans do 7 & 8 while UK does 5 & 6. Probably how we were taught. Not sure about other countries — sixers smasey (@SMASEY) January 20, 2019