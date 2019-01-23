  • Trending
Culture

How do you write an X? Twitter is having a major fight over a controversial handwriting diagram. 

by Tod Perry

January 23, 2019 at 13:35
Copy Link
Photo via Duncan C / Flickr and Steve Damnon / Flickr

Over the years, there have been some memorable social media fights that have divided friends, families, and nations.

Yanni or Laurel was huge.

So was “What color is the dress?”

People are still fighting over whether it’s acceptable to put pineapple on a pizza and how to hang a roll of toilet paper.

Now, Twitter user @SMASEY has stirred the pot with a controversial question about handwriting. According to @SMASEY, there are eight (some would argue 9) ways to draw the letter X, but which one is correct?

Lefties seem to prefer 8.

Because it’s Twitter, someone had to get political.

8 pride is strong.

The British seem to prefer 5.

For some, the tweet was the first time they had reflected on their handwriting in years.

These nonconformists created their own 9 techniques.

After countless replies rolled in, @SMASEY reached a consensus: 

Share image via sixers smasey / Twitter.

