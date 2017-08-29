  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Mexico Won’t Pay For Trump’s Wall But Pledges To Help Harvey Relief Efforts
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    When Emergency Alerts Are Written At A College Reading Level, Who Gets Left Behind?
    by Ashley Hennefer
  3. 3 3
    New French Law Makes It Illegal To Email Employees After Work Hours
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    He’s Denying It, But It Certainly Appears That The Former Head Of The CIA Tweeted Out His Password
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    A Comedy Sketch Brilliantly Explains How The Student Loan Market Became Such A Mess
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    During His Phoenix Speech, It Became Painfully Clear Donald Trump Doesn’t Know What ‘Clean Coal’ Means
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Michael Moore Warns Trump Is ‘On Track’ To Win Re-Election In 2020
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  8. 8 8
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    Jon Stewart Asks Donald Trump ‘What Makes Amerca Great?’ 
    by Tod Perry
The Planet

The National Weather Service Adds Colors To Its Map To Effectively Chart Hurricane Harvey

by Tod Perry

August 29, 2017 at 12:05
Copy Link
Photo by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Flickr.

If there’s one word that’s been used most frequently to describe Hurricane Harvey’s impact on southeast Texas and southwestern Louisiana it would be “unprecedented.” It’s been labeled a “once-in-500 years storm,” and the governor of Texas said that after everything has blown over, residents will have to find a “new normal.” The National Weather Service — no stranger to extreme weather events — has said the storm is “unprecedented and all impacts are unknown and beyond anything experienced.” 

The amount of rain that has deluged southeast Texas is so unheard of, the National Weather Service created new color charts to “effectively map it.” 

The old scale the service used ranged from 0.1 inch to 15 inches and used 13 colors from light green to purple. Hurricane Harvey has forced it to change its dark purple color to denote 15-20 inches and then adds two more shades to mark 20 to 30 inches and 30 and more. 

For some perspective, as of Tuesday morning, Harvey has dropped over 49 inches of rain on Houston. That’s just three inches shy of the all-time U.S. rainfall record of 52 inches in 1952 by Hurricane Hiki in Hawaii. According to meteorologist Ryan Maue, current rainfall totals across southeast Texas are now in the range of 14 to 15 trillion gallons. 

One reason for the unprecedented storm could be new weather pattens created by climate change. There is a well-established physical law, the Clausius-Clapeyron equation, which states that a hotter atmosphere holds more moisture. “The waters of the Gulf of Mexico are about 1.5 degrees [Celcius] warmer above what they were from 1980-2010,” Sir Brian Hoskins from the Grantham Institute for Climate Change told the BBC. “That is very significant because it means the potential for a stronger storm is there, and the contribution of global warming to the warmer waters in the Gulf, it’s almost inevitable that there was a contribution to that.” 

Share image via National Weather Service/Twitter.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Joe Biden Believes We Are ‘Living Through A Battle For The Soul Of This Nation’ 

He has a valuable perspective on race in America. by Tod Perry
Trump

Mexico Won’t Pay For Trump’s Wall But Pledges To Help Harvey Relief Efforts

Even after Trump’s attacks, Mexico still wants to be a good nieghbor. by Tod Perry
Communities

New Data Reveals Best And Worst Places To Be Gay In America

Only one state has officially made gender-neutral bathrooms legal — guess which one it is. by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
The National Weather Service Adds Colors To Its Map To Effectively Chart Hurricane Harvey
Recent
NFL Player Explains Why A White Player Needs To Sit During The National Anthem 12 days ago Keep Tabs On The Hate Groups In Your Area With This Interactive Map  12 days ago Twitter Users Mock Trump’s Ridiculous ‘Blame On Both Sides’ Argument 12 days ago I Walked Past A Confederate Monument For 15 Years And Never Noticed  12 days ago A Gold Medal Olympian Says That Youth Athletes Need To Hear Our Voices 12 days ago This Map Reveals The True Value Of $100 In Each State 13 days ago A Short History Of Anti-Nazi Imagery In American Comics 13 days ago Strangers Unite To Raise Over $140,000 For An Injured Charlottesville Protestor 13 days ago Chelsea Clinton Calls Out Trump’s Disgusting Whataboutism With An Elie Wiesel Quote 13 days ago LeBron James Calls For Love And Change Following Charlottesville 13 days ago We Saved The Ozone. Here’s How We Can Save Everything Else 13 days ago Obama Responds To Charlottesville With Record-Breaking Tweet 13 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers