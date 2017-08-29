Recently on GOOD
-
Floating Fire Ant Colonies Are Terrifying People In Texas Hurricane Harvey has forced them above ground.
-
Here’s What Happens When Stores Carry Books By Women, People Of Color — And No One Else When opening a bookstore in the Bronx feels like a radical act. 79% of people in publishing identify as white — and so are a lot of our fictional “good guys.”
-
Paralympian To Cross 40 Miles Of Rugged Australian Outback In His Wheelchair The 60-year-old has a history riding his chair through extreme locations.
-
Athletes And Sports Teams Respond To Hurricane Harvey Texans’ JJ Watt raises $500k in first 24 hours
-
Michael Moore Warns Trump Is ‘On Track’ To Win Re-Election In 2020 The filmmaker accurately predicted Trump’s victory last year.
-
America’s Biggest Brewers Are Using Their Factories To Provide Water For Harvey Relief Anheuser-Busch will donate over 150,000 cans.
Recent
NFL Player Explains Why A White Player Needs To Sit During The National Anthem Keep Tabs On The Hate Groups In Your Area With This Interactive Map Twitter Users Mock Trump’s Ridiculous ‘Blame On Both Sides’ Argument I Walked Past A Confederate Monument For 15 Years And Never Noticed A Gold Medal Olympian Says That Youth Athletes Need To Hear Our Voices This Map Reveals The True Value Of $100 In Each State A Short History Of Anti-Nazi Imagery In American Comics Strangers Unite To Raise Over $140,000 For An Injured Charlottesville Protestor Chelsea Clinton Calls Out Trump’s Disgusting Whataboutism With An Elie Wiesel Quote LeBron James Calls For Love And Change Following Charlottesville We Saved The Ozone. Here’s How We Can Save Everything Else Obama Responds To Charlottesville With Record-Breaking Tweet
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.