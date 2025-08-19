Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Prince broke a borrowed guitar with a wild onstage toss in 2013. But the story ended well.

"I went through some complicated emotions," said The Roots' "Captain" Kirk Douglas

guitar, prince, the roots, captain kirk douglas, guitar smashing

In 2013, Prince borrowed someone's guitar—and then smashed it on 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.'

Photo credit: Julio Enriquez via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic, cropped (left) / Micahmedia via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0, cropped (right)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedAug 19, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

When Prince took the stage, anything was possible—from feral, shirtless screaming to hall-of-fame guitar solos to the kind of destructive rock-star showmanship that few others would be willing to attempt. One of his signature moves was throwing his instrument—sometimes into the air, where, on one memorable occasion, it seemed to vanish completely; other times over to a technician waiting in the wings. Many of these guitars—including his "Cloud" axe, built by Dave Russan—suffered a fair amount of abuse. "He would always throw them to the roadie at the end of the show, and they weren’t always caught, so they’d have to be repaired often," Russan told Alternative Nation. "They were hard rock maple but couldn’t always stand up to that."

But that was Prince’s gear. Not the case in a case from 2013, when The Artist performed on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, having borrowed a guitar from "Captain" Kirk Douglas of house band The Roots. The wild promotional spot ended with a bold toss, a broken instrument, and a supremely bummed-out musician. But the story is even weirder than you might expect, and it led to a surprisingly happy ending.

Prince destroys—in more ways than one

On taping day, Prince’s team had forgotten to bring his requested six-string, and Douglas—a huge fan of the rock/funk chameleon—was more than cool with sharing his own, a beloved 1961 Epiphone Crestwood. In fact, it's almost like the stars had aligned: "The crazy thing is the only reason that guitar was in 30 Rock [home of NBC Studios, where the show was taped] was because I was rehearsing for a Prince tribute at Carnegie Hall this week," Douglas later tweeted.

The performance itself is pure electricity. Joined by his back gin band 3rdEyeGirl, Prince brought a majestic psych-funk energy to 1979’s "Bambi," concluding with a wah-wah-heavy solo on the Crestwood. Afterward, he tossed the guitar into the heavens and confidently stomped backstage as it crashed to the floor, spurting feedback through the room. A giggling Fallon walked up to plug Prince’s latest single, and the camera briefly cut over to The Roots, including a somewhat confused-looking Douglas, as they played the show’s theme song.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Completely crestfallen"

"And at the end of the song, he lifts the guitar up, and I think he’s about to play behind his head, but he’s not playing behind his head," Douglas reflected in a 2020 video on The Roots’ YouTube channel. "He lifts the guitar up and throws it in the air, and it comes crashing down to the ground, and it’s squealing in feedback. And he just struts off the stage. I was completely crestfallen, and I knew that there were cameras on me, and I knew there was nothing I could do about it, and I just had to sit there and be in it. I remember looking to my right, and Mark Kelley, our bass player, was laughing hysterically."

Naturally, Douglas was devastated—at least at first. "I went through some complicated emotions in that very moment," he recalled to Consequence of Sound in 2019. "Initially it was kind of negative. After it happened, I had my guitar in pieces. I went to Prince, and I was like, 'Hey, you broke the guitar. If you don't mind, could you sign it at least?' And he was like, 'Oh, I haven't signed anything since the '70s.'" After assessing the immediate damage, he tweeted a photo of the guitar with the caption, "Purple Pain…Maybe it's because I'm a dad," he added, "but I think framing the guitar is a little like rewarding bad behavior."

Silver linings

Prince eventually apologized for the ill-fated toss and arranged to have the guitar fixed. Plus, there were multiple silver linings to the heartbreak. As the guitarist told CoS, he wound up connecting with other music heroes, including Jackson Browne and Elvis Costello. And through conversations elsewhere (including one with Chris Rock), he realized he wasn’t the only one with a bizarre Prince story: "I feel like I'm part of this club of people who've been wronged by him," he said. "For all I know, he could have just even known, in all of his genius, like, 'Watch, I'm gonna hook this kid up. I'm gonna break his guitar so he can have this story and talk about it for the rest of his life.' If that was his thought, he would not be wrong about that."

He even ended up writing a song about it: "Little Friend," which he released on his debut solo album, 2019’s Turbulent Times. "'[It] was actually composed on the guitar I purchased with the money left over from the repair of the guitar he actually broke," he told Rolling Stone. "I recorded the song with the Crestwood. The lyric comes from the emotion of the moment of that time where I was upset, but in retrospect it’s one of the coolest things that has ever happened to me. He’s probably looking down, saying, 'I made your old-ass guitar way more interesting, paid you for your troubles, and gave you something cool to write about…You're welcome."

In the Roots YouTube video, Douglas rightly called the tale "one of the greatest guitar stories ever told," noting that the instrument had since been displayed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s as part of the "Plat It Loud" exhibit. "That guitar is bigger than me," he said. "But I’m so happy to have played a part in what’s now widely regarded as rock and roll history."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

princemusic historytelevisionlate nightthe rootsrock starsmusiciansguitar sologuitaristsmusic

The Latest

guitar, prince, the roots, captain kirk douglas, guitar smashing
Culture

Prince broke a borrowed guitar with a wild onstage toss in 2013. But the story ended well.

good deed, acts of kindness, altruism, returned wallet, faith in humanity
Good People

Mechanic returns wallet to stranger 11 years after he lost it and it changes the man's life

Atlantic Ocean, equatorial water, ocean currents, thermocline, Argo program, ocean science, climate change, ocean circulation, NOAA, water masses, salinity, temperature layers
Past Events

Scientists stunned after discovering gigantic missing blob of water in the Atlantic Ocean

pregnancy signs, dogs and pregnancy, pitbull behavior, pet intuition, dog overprotection, Reddit stories, viral Reddit, dog instincts, canine emotions, dog owner tips, dog loyalty, animal behavior, dog attachment, early pregnancy, hormonal changes, Jeff Werber, Health.com expert, vet insights, emotional support dogs, pet parenting
Past Events

Man's dog suddenly becomes protective of his wife, Internet clocks the reason right away

More For You

Eric Clapton, Tears in Heaven, music history, MTV Unplugged, 90s music, rock music, songwriting, grief, Conor Clapton

Eric Clapton performing love on stage in Rotterdam, 2006

Photo by Ckuhl via Wikimedia Commons (CC‑BY‑SA 3.0)

A resurfaced Eric Clapton interview reveals the devastating details that inspired "Tears in Heaven"

British rocker Eric Clapton has had a plethora of hits over his long music career. But one of his most famous songs, "Tears in Heaven", is getting an in-depth look in the musician's film special, Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later. (The 90-minute film was released earlier this year on Paramount+ on Feb. 12.)

It centers on Clapton's iconic MTV Unplugged set from 1992, where he performed an acoustic version of “Tears in Heaven.” And in a newly resurfaced interview for the special, he dives more into the heartbreaking background story to the song's lyrics that were inspired by his son Conor's death and subsequent grief journey.

Keep ReadingShow less
kindness, empathy, viral story, good news, inspiration, bikers, stereotypes, parenting, don't judge a book by its cover, compassion

A Tim Hortons and a biker.

Canva

A mom told her daughter not to talk to a ‘dirty biker.’ His epic response is pure class.

We've all heard the saying, "Don't judge a book by its cover," but in reality, snap judgments happen every day. Whether it's based on someone's clothes, tattoos, or demeanor, these assumptions can often be unfair—and completely wrong. One Canadian biker experienced this firsthand when a mother at a Tim Hortons dismissed him as a "dirty biker" in front of her child. Instead of reacting with anger, he shared a powerful message on Facebook that resonated with thousands.

Luc Perreault, a burly, tattooed biker, had stopped at Tim Hortons for a coffee when he exchanged a friendly smile with a little girl. But rather than receiving kindness in return, he overheard the child's mother pulling her away and saying, "No, no, dear, we don’t talk to dirty bikers."

Keep ReadingShow less
setting boundaries, communication, workplace harassment, customer service, women's issues, dating advice, relationships, social skills

Man flirts with woman on the street

Canva

Men kept mistaking her kindness for flirting, so she asked the internet for help. It delivered.

There's a dilemma women face that most men will never understand. When a woman is nice to a man she has just met, they often misconstrue her kindness for a sign of sexual attraction.

A study published in Psychological Science found that men who are shown pictures of women misidentify their body language and facial expressions as sexually suggestive 12% of the time.

Keep ReadingShow less
interior design, home decor, apartment therapy, cohabitation, relationship advice, decorating tips, TikTok trends, couple goals

Happy couple looking at a cellphone

Canva

Women with beautiful apartments share their secrets for co-habitating with a boyfriend.

Blending styles can be difficult. Naturally, when two or more people are brought together, their visions aren’t always going to mesh. Like getting a haircut then realizing, after they spin you around for the big reveal, that your barber actually didn’t “totally get” the inspiration photo you brought in. Or teaming up with some friends for a group project in school who you didn't realize were petrified of public speaking. Or, take One Direction for example. Five solo singers who at didn't get along at all at first, brought together only after Simon Cowell corralled them all into a boy band.

This frustrating lack of cohesion is also at stake whenever you move in with someone, whether that be family, a roommate, or a significant other. What kind of couch should the two of you get? (One that’s comfy and big, or something more trendy?) Where should the dining table go? (Up against the window, or tucked away in the corner?) And who’s in charge of doing the dishes?

Keep ReadingShow less
adoption, foster care, blended family, good news, inspirational stories, parenting, motherhood, kindness, family

A woman kisses a small baby

Canva

Woman learns her husband’s ex-wife’s baby is going to foster care, adopts him for a heart-melting reason

Blending families is never easy, especially when everyone comes from different backgrounds, but love and care can make all the difference. For Christie Werts, her journey is a testament to this, as reported by The Daily Mail. Christie, who grew up in foster care, found a new beginning with her husband Wesley. Already a mother of two, she joined Wesley and his two children to create a loving family of six. But life had even more in store for them—a new member was about to join their family, needing just as much love and warmth.

Little Levi was born to Wesley’s former wife and her partner after they had separated. Unfortunately, the woman passed away after struggling with addiction issues, leaving Levi with no one to look after him. The only option for the newborn was to get into a foster home. Werts had different plans and was not about to let Levi go through the same childhood she had as a foster kid. Instead, she came up with a heart-melting solution. “'I myself was a foster kid and, although for the most part I had a great experience, I did not want him going to foster care,” she recalled.

Keep ReadingShow less
small space living, apartment therapy, interior design, home organization, family living, NYC apartment, home renovation, Murphy bed

A couple hugs in their new apartment

Canva

How an ingenious couple transformed their cramped 1-bedroom Manhattan apartment into a spacious family home

Do you ever wish you had more space? Crowded closets. Overstuffed cabinets. Not enough space under the sink. Many of us lament our living situations and get frustrated with all the places we seem not to have. But what if the key to more space was just… shifting your mindset?

Meet Khrystyne and Nic Jaspers, two educators living in Manhattan, New York City. Upon welcoming their second child, they were faced with a unique design problem: they loved their 750-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment... but where would everyone fit? What could have easily resulted in a messy, overstuffed home or a costly move turned into a beautiful renovation project that was nothing short of amazing.

Keep ReadingShow less
happiness, single life, child-free, women's health, marriage, relationships, behavioral science, psychology, sociology

A woman walks joyfully towards the sinset

Canva

Child-free unmarried women are the happiest people in society, a behavioral expert says

Obviously marriage and having kids can be a great and rewarding experience, but they each obviously come with their downsides. But according to one expert, unmarried and childless women are the happiest subgroup in the population.

Speaking to The Guardian, Paul Dolan, a professor of behavioral science at the London School of Economics, claimed the latest evidence he gathered suggested that traditional markers of success do not actually correlate to happiness, particularly when it comes to marriage and raising children.

Keep ReadingShow less
john lennon, steve tilston, folk music, the beatles, music history

John Lennon once wrote a fascinating letter to a then-obscure folk artist. It wasn't delivered for decades.

Photo credit: Unidentified photographer for Michiganensian via Wikimedia Commons, public domain, cropped, with Canva text (left) / Bryan Ledgard via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic, cropped (right)

John Lennon wrote a wise letter to an aspiring folk artist. It went undelivered for decades.

John Lennon had a distinctively droll sense of humor, a wealth of insights from a career defined by unfathomable success and public scrutiny, and, yes, a charmingly rough handwriting style. If a letter from the musician showed up in your mailbox, you could probably figure out the source without even glancing at the return address. And for most aspiring folk artists, receiving such a note would have been life-changing—that is, if it was even delivered.

That scenario is now forever linked to Steve Tilston, a British singer-songwriter who shared his experience in 2010. It all dates back to an interview with underground music magazine ZigZag from 1971, conducted shortly after the release of his debut LP, An Acoustic Confusion. As Tilston recalled to the BBC in 2010, the ZigZag interviewer asked the 21-year-old artist "whether, if I received untold wealth and fortune, it would have a detrimental effect on my songwriting." He added, "I thought it was bound to, but obviously John Lennon disagreed, and he wrote to me to point out the error of my ways."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025