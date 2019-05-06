No more styrofoam: Igloo is releasing a $10 biodegradable cooler.

Unless you’re a big time camper or beachgoer, most Americans purchase styrofoam coolers for their summer adventures. The coolers are convenient and a necessity for keeping food and drinks fresh and chilled . But they’re also disastrous for the environment as styrofoam is one of the least eco-friendly products in existence. The EPA even considers it a possible human carcinogen .

But there’s an environmentally friendly alternative for those not wanting to invest $400 in a high-end steel cooler. The Igloo ReCool is "the world's first eco-sensitive cooler made from 100% biodegradable materials," and it only costs $10.

The new cooler will go on sale May 1 at REI before a wider launch this summer. Igloo says it can hold up to 75 pounds of weight and goes 5 days without leaking water. Best of all, you can literally throw it away when you’re done. Or, if you’re especially mindful, Igloo says you can simply let the ReCool dry out and use it again.

From CNET:

“The Recool is a hard-sided cooler made from a mix of paraffin wax and recycled tree pulp. With a capacity of 12 quarts, it promises to retain ice for up to 12 hours, making it a good pick for quick day trips. The body features built in handles as well as a lid with four cup holders on it, and Igloo adds that it can stand up to bumps and drops better than Styrofoam, too.”





We may not be able to revolutionize our consumption habits overnight. But seemingly small innovations like the ReCool can make a real dent in conservation while simultaneously helping people make better choices for the environment without giving up the benefits of convenience.