  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    NASA’s List Of The Best Air-Filtering Houseplants
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Father’s Reaction To His Daughter’s ‘Lady Issues’ Goes Viral For All The Right Reasons
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  4. 4 4
    Jimmy Kimmel Wonders Why Melania Trump Follows Barack Obama On Twitter
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    9 Incredible Photos Of A Year In Trump’s America
    by Sophie Fabbri
  6. 6 6
    10 Tricks To Appear Smart In Meetings
    by Sarah Cooper
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    14 Women Go Nude to Show How Beauty Comes In All Shapes, Sizes, and Ages
    by Craig Carilli
  9. 9 9
    19 Rude And Selfish Parkers Who Pissed Off The Wrong Parking Lots
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
The Planet

Want To Fight Global Warming? It’s Time To Get Planting.

by Kate Ryan

February 12, 2018 at 10:45
Copy Link
Photo by RobbieRoss123/Wikimedia Commons.

THE GOOD NEWS:

1.5 million volunteers in India planted 66 million trees in 12 hours to set a world record and combat the effects of climate change.

It just might be time for us to make every day Arbor Day. According to the Arbor Environmental Alliance, one tree can absorb about 50 pounds of CO2 over the course of a year, while a full acre of trees can remove the emissions equivalent of a car that’s been driven 26,000 miles. It’s no secret trees are one of the cheapest, easiest ways to reduce carbon levels in the atmosphere. That’s why the Madhya Pradesh region of India went above and beyond, planting a record 66.3 million trees in only 12 hours.

In summer 2017, 1.5 million volunteers took on the tree-planting challenge as part of the Paris Climate Change Conference. It was part of their promise to increase the country’s forested land area to a little more than 95 million hectares by 2030. To achieve this, Indian government officials have set aside $6.2 billion to plant more trees and offset carbon emissions.

Madhya Pradesh’s chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, wrote in an Instagram post of the record-setting event: “It is the most important day of my life. We will be planting fruit-bearing trees, medicinal plants and varied types of utility trees. This plantation drive will set an example to the world.” In total, the volunteers planted saplings of 20 different tree species to beat the Uttar Pradesh state’s previous world record of 50 million trees planted in one day.

This impressive feat of gardening comes at a crucial time for India, which currently sits as the world’s third largest producer of carbon emissions. With air pollution presenting a particularly lethal problem in India’s largest cities, this tree-planting effort could not have come soon enough.

Share image via RobbieRoss123/Wikimedia Commons.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

In Afghanistan, Educational Opportunities For Girls Are Finally Improving 

Better teacher training and more textbooks are making headway.  by Kate Ryan
Sports

Experiencing A Skeleton Sled Race From A First-Person Perspective Is Terrifying

The racer sits atop a sled equipped with no brakes or steering. by Penn Collins
Sports

Mike Pence Got Very Defensive With His 'Support' Of An Openly Gay Team USA Skater

And in the pair of tweets, he works in two mentions of “fake news.” by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Want To Fight Global Warming? It’s Time To Get Planting.
Recent
When It Comes To Reducing Child Poverty Rates, Researchers Say It’s All About Safety Nets about 4 hours ago In Afghanistan, Educational Opportunities For Girls Are Finally Improving  about 4 hours ago Want To Fight Global Warming? It’s Time To Get Planting. about 4 hours ago Experiencing A Skeleton Sled Race From A First-Person Perspective Is Terrifying 3 days ago Mike Pence Got Very Defensive With His 'Support' Of An Openly Gay Team USA Skater 3 days ago The Bittersweet Reason NASA Launched A Soccer Ball Into Space 3 days ago Artist Mark Grotjahn Declines Museum Honor Over Diversity Concerns     3 days ago Why One Boss's Response To An Employee’s Mental Health Request Went Viral 3 days ago Jimmy Kimmel Wonders Why Melania Trump Follows Barack Obama On Twitter 3 days ago Jimmy Fallon Channels Bob Dylan To Remind The World Times Are Still A-Changin' 3 days ago How A Thrill-Seeking Personality Can Help Olympic Athletes 3 days ago We’re Closer To Universal Access To Electricity Than We Think 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers