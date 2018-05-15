Hilarious New Song Uses ‘Seinfeld’ Clips To Prove Why Jerry And Elaine Should Have Stayed Together 

Throughout the entire 180-episode run of “Seinfeld,” Jerry and Elaine only rekindled their relationship once, in season two’s “The Deal.” But at the end of the episode, their attempt falls flat when Jerry asks Elaine, “Who doesn’t want this [friendship], that [sex], and the other [a relationship]?”

Elaine’s response: “You.”

The social science of Seinfeld

Although it’s uncommon for exes to remain close friends after a breakup, Elaine and Jerry’s relationship makes sense from a psychological perspective. Studies show that people who exhibit traits of narcissism, a cynical disregard for morality, and callousness — common traits to most “Seinfeld” characters — are more likely to remain friends with exes than those who don’t.

After Jerry, Elaine was doomed to a never-ending streak of awful relationships. She’s let down by men who aren’t “sponge-worthy,” wear face paint to sporting events, and won’t do “everything” in the bedroom. Elaine’s constant misery led many to wonder, why not just get back with Jerry?

Super Deluxe’s Nick Lutsko and the mind behind the @Seinfeld2000 Twitter account have created a song that makes the case for why Elaine and Jerry were meant for each other. “Jerry (Maybe We Should Get Married)” features Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino on vocals and incorporates lines from the show.

“Jerry (Maybe We Should Get Married)”

He’s a bad breaker-upper

He says the mean things you don’t mean

But he means them

He called me “big head” (big head)

He’s an idiot

He doesn’t mean anything to me

He’s insane, that’s what I think

He, um, doesn’t really like to do everything

He’s not married, he’s poor

I’ll laugh it off or jam a fork into his forehead

Here’s to those who wish us well

And those who don’t can go to hell

I hate men, but I’m not a lesbian

And I’m sick of being single



Jerry, maybe we should get married

Maybe everything we need is right here in front of us

I’m in love



I faked it (fake, fake, fake, fake)

I’ve yada yada’d sex (yada, yada, yada, yada)

He is such an incredible person

I just couldn’t decide if he really was sponge-worthy

He took it out

He took, ha ha, it out

I ddidn’t know you smoked

You think I’m your pal?

I’m dating a communist

That’s pretty cool, isn’t it?

I’m just having trouble getting past the face painting

I got shushed during “Desperado”

We’re having the same problems we had 12 hours ago

It’s like a big-budget movie

With a story that goes nowhere



Jerry, maybe we should get married

Maybe everything we need is right here in front of us

I’m in love

Jerry, maybe we should get married

I want to slide my tongue around you like a snake

Share image by Alan Light/Flickr.