  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    The Face Of A Man Who Died 700 Years Ago Is Revealing How The Poor Lived In Medieval England
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Kaepernick Trolls Trump With A $50,000 Donation To Meals On Wheels
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Random Act Of Sport: Students Sink A No-Look Shot Behind Their Professor’s Back
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    A Teenager Let NASA Know They Were Making An Error In Collecting Space Station Data
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    The ‘Trump Troubadour’ Now Regrets His Vote
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    A NASA Engineer Invented A Brilliant Moving Dart Board That Makes Every Toss A Bull’s-Eye
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Research Finds Spanking To Be Ineffective And Abusive
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    This New Anti-Trump Tech Is The Most Genius Thing Of 2017 
    by Kate Ryan
Communities

Activists Will Put Up A 24-Hour Tent City In New York To Protest Refugee Ban

by Tasbeeh Herwees

March 27, 2017 at 15:55
Copy Link
Image via WikiMedia Commons

A group of activists will be setting up a 24-hour tent city in New York City in protest of the Donald Trump Administration’s refugee ban. Led by African Communities Together (ACT)—an organization that advocates on behalf of and assists African immigrant communities—the demonstration will start at the Trump Building on Wall Street on the afternoon of March 28. From there, they will march to the Trinity Church n Wall Street and set up the encampment, where for the next day they will be hosting a full schedule of speeches by activists like Sudanese model and actor Elizabeth Arjok, as well as teach-in sessions and workshops.

“We are calling for an end to the refugee ban, the preservation of asylum and TPS, and truly humanitarian immigration policy,” they write in the press release. “We will organize 24 hours of powerful actions in solidarity with refugees. We are invoking the spirit of the Statue of Liberty and the history of New York as a City of Refuge for immigrants and refugees from around the world.”

Just today, U.S. Attorney General Jess Sessions told reporters in the White House’s Daily Briefing that the Trump administration would deny Justice Department funding from cities that have declared themselves “sanctuary cities.”

"Unfortunately some states and cities have adopted policies designed to frustrate the enforcement of immigration laws…” he said. "Such policies cannot continue. They make our nation less safe by putting dangerous criminals back on the streets… We intend to use all the lawful authorities we have to make sure our state and local officials … are in sync with the federal government.”

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Kids Connect With Horses In Compton

A powerful program in one of America’s most notorious neighborhoods by Kristin Marguerite Doidge
Sports

Someone Actually Won Warren Buffett’s Bracket Challenge 

Even though he made one crucial mistake  by Kate Ryan
Communities

Joe Biden Wishes He’d Run For President

He’s “fairly confident” it would have gone like this by Leo Shvedsky
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Activists Will Put Up A 24-Hour Tent City In New York To Protest Refugee Ban
Recent
Brown Girls Is A Love Letter To Tender Female Friendships 3 days ago Trump Tries To Distract From Humiliating Health Care Failure By Creating 35 New Jobs 3 days ago A Surf Camp For The Gay Community Grows In Brazil 3 days ago Twitter Is Having A Field Day With The Failure Of Trumpcare 3 days ago
Arkansas Is Already Rethinking The Law Allowing Guns In Stadiums It Just Passed
 3 days ago This Texas Border Town Would Be Split And Crippled By The Proposed U.S.-Mexico Wall 3 days ago In The O.C., It’s Halal-You-Can-Eat 3 days ago The Campaign To End Obamacare Has Officially Failed 3 days ago Here’s How Hard It Is To Get A Mammogram In America 3 days ago Trevor Noah Shows Support For Ostracized Conservative Tomi Lahren In His Own Scathing Way 3 days ago Comedian Ken Jeong Answers Real Medical Questions 3 days ago A Teenager Let NASA Know They Were Making An Error In Collecting Space Station Data 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers