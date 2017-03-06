  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    The Oscars Showed Us Why Typography Matters
    by Benjamin Bannister
  2. 2 2
    Here Are 10 Lovable Dr. Seuss Quotes That Still Resonate Today
    by Andre Grant
  3. 3 3
    Woman’s Shocking Before-and-After Pictures Reveal The Truth About Panic Attacks
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Tom Hanks Just Gave The White House Press Corp An Amazing Gift Paired With A Very Thoughtful Note
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    What The President’s Messy Desk Really Means 
    by Andre Grant
  6. 6 6
    Fox News Host Tries To Take On Bill Nye In Scientific Debate
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    Ultra Converative's Attempt To Mock Liberals Really Backfires
    by Stacey Leasca
  8. 8 8
    See How All Pixar Movies Are Changed For International Audiences
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    He Grew Up American—Then His Dad Said, ‘We Need To Talk’
    by Andre Grant
Communities

Four Vietnamese Girls Come Together To Give A Hilarious Response To A Racist Question

by Tod Perry

March 6, 2017 at 16:10
Copy Link
via Imgur

Nguyen is the most popular family name in Vietnam and is shared by nearly 40 percent of the population. The name took hold in Vietnam because over centuries it was either forced upon the public by dynastic powers or adopted by Vietnamese citizens voluntarily. In America, where the cultural subtext of the name isn’t widely known, many non-Vietnamese people incorrectly assume that if two people both have the last name Nguyen there’s a chance they’re related.

After 12 years of being asked if they are part of the same family, Alice Nguyen, Kim Nguyen, Theresa Nguyen, and Vivian Nguyen had enough. So they came together to make a final statement by aligning their senior quotes to say:

“WE ARE NOT RELATED.”

This isn’t the first time a team of Nguyens has joined forces to announce—once and for all—they aren’t related. Three years ago, an imgur post showed eight Nguyens coming together to make a similar statement:

“I know what you’re thinking and no, we’re not related.” 

via Imgur

Now hopefully more people know that just because people are the same race and share the same last name, it doesn’t mean they’re related. 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

3 Ways This New 'Softer' Travel Ban Is Still Dangerous

The replacement may be even more incoherent than the original by Stacey Leasca
Lifestyle

Dad Tracks His Son’s First Words In Spreadsheets, Revealing Kids’ Astronomical Learning Curves

In just two months, you can see the child’s vocabulary skyrocket. by Penn Collins
Communities

Brawny Is Making Its Iconic Lumberjack Female In Honor Of Women’s History Month

“Strength has no gender” by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Mom Superpowers: Why kids behave differently when mom is around https://t.co/DlnNwSRwVz https://t.co/LF0UiyQ3y5
Four Vietnamese Girls Come Together To Give A Hilarious Response To A Racist Question
Recent
Stop What You're Doing This Instant And Change All Your Passwords Immediately about 1 hour ago New Coke Ad Shows A Brother and Sister Fighting Over The Pool Boy about 2 hours ago Four Vietnamese Girls Come Together To Give A Hilarious Response To A Racist Question about 2 hours ago Is Artificial Turf Toxic? about 2 hours ago Inside The Vexing Quest To Safely Light Our Modern Lives about 2 hours ago Frustrated By Political Red Tape, Chance The Rapper Donates $1MM To Chicago Schools about 3 hours ago Meet The (Pea) Milk Man Fighting Big Dairy about 4 hours ago 3 Ways This New 'Softer' Travel Ban Is Still Dangerous about 5 hours ago Dad Tracks His Son’s First Words In Spreadsheets, Revealing Kids’ Astronomical Learning Curves about 5 hours ago Brawny Is Making Its Iconic Lumberjack Female In Honor Of Women’s History Month about 8 hours ago Read The Heartbreaking Letter Donald Trump’s Grandfather Wrote About Deportation  about 8 hours ago Spring Has Already Sprung Almost Everywhere. Is This Our New Normal? 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers