President Trump has taken heat from critics over the past few days for his response to Hurricane Harvey. Some have criticized him for a lack of empathy for not hugging or consoling any victims, while others couldn’t believe he commented on the crowd size at a speech he made in Corpus Christi, Texas. “What a crowd, what a turnout,” Trump said to several hundred people who attended a speech he made at a fire station.

To fight back against Trump’s critics with “whataboutism,” the #MAGA crowd launched counterattacks on social media blaming President Barack Obama for his supposed reaction to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

You can't say Trump didn't handle this a million times better than Obama did with Katrina! Credit where it's due please Kay — Vaso (@Vaso90645963) August 31, 2017

THANK YOU TRUMP. THUS IS HOW A REAL PRESIDENT LEADS. WHERE WAS OBAMA DURING KATRINA??? PROBABLY GOLFING. #MAGA — dante (@DaNolans) August 26, 2017

Let's not forget where Obama was when Katrina hit and where Trump was. He cares for the people! Open your eyes. Stop your hate — MAGA (@corka71) August 31, 2017

Obama wouldn't take time for Katrina victims. He was too busy playing golf. What makes you think he would give a damn now about Texas? — LCWerth (@lwerth21) August 28, 2017

The problem is that Obama wasn’t president during Hurricane Katrina — he didn’t take office until 2009. George W. Bush was president in 2005.

Idiots. OBAMA WAS NOT PRESIDENT DURING KATRINA. pic.twitter.com/ENwiE9FyD0 — Jen (@ellewoodsruns) August 29, 2017

Although Obama was in the Senate representing Illinois at the time, he still visited evacuees in Lubbock, Texas, alongside presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton on Sept. 5, 2005.

What was Obama doing during Katrina? He was actually at the Astrodome helping out and wasn't even goddamn president yet. pic.twitter.com/UFZoGfgxuo — Talia (@2020fight) August 30, 2017

To mock the Trump supporters who criticized Obama for something he had nothing to do with, people have been blaming him for all sorts of historical disasters.

"Next we'll be asking why Obama didn't meet with Titanic victims!"



He did. pic.twitter.com/0QZ7OZ8Pz4 — Geraldine (@everywhereist) August 30, 2017

Pisses me off Obama totally neglected America after 9/11 b/c he was golfing in Kenya in a tan suit chewing gum w/radical Islamic terrorists. pic.twitter.com/d7PJGbxxqt — Bandit Aléatoire (@BanditRandom) August 30, 2017

My question is, where was Obama during Vietnam, when his country needed him? pic.twitter.com/ifHyDGQ0Rq — Truthiest (@tmtweetz) August 31, 2017

Obama apologizes for firing the First Shot at Ft. Sumter. "How would I know it would start a Civil War." — Ken Pa. (@KennethHeer) August 31, 2017

And where was he when Pearl Harbor was hit? Probably vacationing in Hawaii! — Rebecca Hannagan (@RebeccaHannagan) August 29, 2017

I never saw Obama helping in the bread lines during the Great Depression. https://t.co/KgAfeLspO6 — Scarina's Vault (@ScarinasVault) August 31, 2017

Obama didn't visit the survivors of the Challenger accident. @realDonaldTrump did!! #MAGA — trumpalump (@Trumpalump) August 30, 2017

