Trump

Twitter Reacts To Trump Supporters Who Mistakenly Blamed Obama For Hurricane Katrina

by Tod Perry

August 31, 2017 at 13:00
Photo by Will White/Flickr.

President Trump has taken heat from critics over the past few days for his response to Hurricane Harvey. Some have criticized him for a lack of empathy for not hugging or consoling any victims, while others couldn’t believe he commented on the crowd size at a speech he made in Corpus Christi, Texas. “What a crowd, what a turnout,” Trump said to several hundred people who attended a speech he made at a fire station.

To fight back against Trump’s critics with “whataboutism,” the #MAGA crowd launched counterattacks on social media blaming President Barack Obama for his supposed reaction to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The problem is that Obama wasn’t president during Hurricane Katrina — he didn’t take office until 2009. George W. Bush was president in 2005.

Although Obama was in the Senate representing Illinois at the time, he still visited evacuees in Lubbock, Texas, alongside presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton on Sept. 5, 2005.

To mock the Trump supporters who criticized Obama for something he had nothing to do with, people have been blaming him for all sorts of historical disasters.

Share image via Will White/Flickr.

Twitter Reacts To Trump Supporters Who Mistakenly Blamed Obama For Hurricane Katrina
