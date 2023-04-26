Articles
Can you figure out what this doodle is?
Once you see it, you’ll never unsee it.
04.26.23
Image from Facebook
Facebook user Savannah Root from Missouri stared at the photo above for hours before she finally figured out what it was.
Everyone that sees it either gets it right away or sits there stumped. The picture is so mystifying that after one week, it's been shared over over 33,000 times.
For the solution, scroll down past the comments to reveal the hidden picture.
I cannot unsee...
via Facebook
via Facebook
via Facebook
via Facebook
via Facebook
It's a cowboy with half of his face obscured by a shadow. Facebook user Cristian-Dumitru Popescu created a cool graphic that explains it.
Cool graphic explaining the picture
via Facebook
This article originally appeared on 09.23.17