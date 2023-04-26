GOOD
Can you figure out what this doodle is?

Once you see it, you’ll never unsee it.

Do you see it?

Facebook user Savannah Root from Missouri stared at the photo above for hours before she finally figured out what it was.

Everyone that sees it either gets it right away or sits there stumped. The picture is so mystifying that after one week, it's been shared over over 33,000 times.

For the solution, scroll down past the comments to reveal the hidden picture.

I cannot unsee...

It's a cowboy with half of his face obscured by a shadow. Facebook user Cristian-Dumitru Popescu created a cool graphic that explains it.

creative, answer key, answer graphics

Cool graphic explaining the picture

