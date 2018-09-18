  • Trending
Communities

Pregnant woman hilariously shuts down man who refused to give up his seat for her.

by Molly Mulshine

September 18, 2018 at 17:30
Copy Link

A woman in Australia encountered a common problem for pregnant people everywhere, and her response has gone viral.

The woman, known as Brydie, says she was on the bus when a guy was manspreading his belongings into the only open seat on the bus.

So she casually sat down on the man’s hand and bag.

This was met with widespread praise. In fact, other women reported their own stories of inconsiderate transit riders.

So there you have it. People of the world: give up your freaking seats to pregnant women!

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards.com.

