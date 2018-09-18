Pregnant woman hilariously shuts down man who refused to give up his seat for her.

A woman in Australia encountered a common problem for pregnant people everywhere, and her response has gone viral.

The woman, known as Brydie, says she was on the bus when a guy was manspreading his belongings into the only open seat on the bus.

So she casually sat down on the man’s hand and bag.

Well it finally happened in my 8th month of pregnancy, I just sat on a man’s hand and bag when he wouldn’t move them off the last spare seat on the bus. We’re now sharing a very quiet ride. — Brydie Lee-Kennedy (@BrydieLK) September 4, 2018

This was met with widespread praise. In fact, other women reported their own stories of inconsiderate transit riders.

Many years ago I got on a bus w. new baby in papoose, & 6 heavy carrier bags. No seats so I stayed standing. The bus drove 50yds & stopped, the driver stood up & shouted ‘is no one going to offer this lady with a baby a seat?!’. An elderly woman stood. All the men remained seated — Prof Liz Atkins (@drlizatkins) September 5, 2018

When I was 8months pregnant (15 years ago) a man on a packed tube asked me to move so he could sit next to his friend. I suspect my glare still gives him nightmares.... and my choice words ring in his ears! — Lisa Breuer (@LisaBreuer1) September 4, 2018

Brydie, from a man you don’t know in Australia, be rest assured good manners still exist. I have always offered to open the door and stand for any woman, older person or disabled and always will. Same goes for my children & if anyone sees MY behaviour as offensive, then so be it. — Bothan Spies (@bothanspies) September 5, 2018

So there you have it. People of the world: give up your freaking seats to pregnant women!