Trump

President Trump Criticized For His Sexist Attack On MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski

by Tod Perry

June 29, 2017 at 11:10
Copy Link
via Twitter

It’s truly unbelievable that President Donald Trump — a man with, arguably, the largest mouthpiece in the world — uses it to air petty grievances, push blatantly false conspiracies, and bully people. To anyone who thought his sophomoric behavior would end and he’d become presidential, it isn’t going to happen. Thursday, he launched an attack laced with sexist overtones on MSNBC “Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

In his tweets, Trump called Scarborough “Psycho,” but his comments about Brzezinski, calling her “low I.Q.” and saying her face was “bleeding badly from a face-lift,” drew heavy criticism. His tweets echo the graphic statements he made in August 2015 about TV anchor Megyn Kelly’s menstrual cycle. “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever,” Trump said then.

MSNBC released a statement saying, “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.” Brzezinski responded to Trump’s attacks with a light-hearted jab about the size of his hands.

Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan condemned Trump’s tweets, saying, “Look, what we’re trying to do around here is improve the tone, the civility of the debate, and this obviously doesn’t help do that.”

Trump was chastised by Republicans in the Senate as well. 

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the president’s principal deputy press secretary, stood by Trump, defending the indefensible. “Look, I think what’s necessary is to push back against unnecessary attacks on the president, both personally. I’ve seen far worse things come out of [“Morning Joe”],” Huckabee Sanders said. “Again, directed not just at the president but at everyone around him — personal attacks, mean, hateful attacks and again, this president isn’t going to sit back and not push back, and he’s going to fight fire with fire and I think that’s exactly what he did today.” 

Here are some more reactions on Twitter:

