Communities

Twitter just shared what they did on Random Acts of Kindness Day, and it will warm your heart.

by Heidi Lux

February 19, 2019 at 16:10
Copy Link
Twitter

Valentine’s Day isn’t the only day in February dedicated to showing love. February 17th was Random Acts of Kindness Day, so if you felt the world getting a little brighter, that might be why.

For 24 hours, strangers were buying strangers cups of coffee or bestowing them with compliments.

But if you missed Random Acts of Kindness Day, don’t sweat it. You can commit a random act of kindness any day of the year. Random acts of kindness can be big or small. It can consist of anything from baking cookies for someone else to giving a gift to cleaning up a beach. The point is simply to do something altruistic and bring joy into someone else’s life.

Random Acts of Kindness Day started in New Zealand, where it is celebrated on September 1st. Here in the States, the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation celebrates Random Acts of Kindness Week the second full week of February. Because sometimes just one day isn’t enough.

Here’s how people on Twitter celebrated:

 

Twitter just shared what they did on Random Acts of Kindness Day, and it will warm your heart.
