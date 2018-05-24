  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Kelsey Darragh Shares ‘15 Realistic Things You Can Do To Help Me Through A Panic Attack’ 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Michael Jordan’s Legacy May Be In Peril In The Era Of Wokeness
    by Matthew J. Cooper
  3. 3 3
    German Animator Creates Moving Video About Addiction
    by Katie Felber
  4. 4 4
    HBO’s New Film ‘The Tale’ Documents A Survivor’s Story
    by Anya Alvarez
  5. 5 5
    Exhausted Mom Posts A Letter Begging Husband For Help, And It’s Going Viral
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    An NFL QB Went 'Undercover' As A Transfer Student To Prank A College Football Team
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Mother Texts Her Deceased Son and Receives an Unbelievable Response
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    A New Project In San Antonio May Become the ‘Latino Highline’
    by Araceli Cruz
Communities

Friends And Family Of Pakistani Teen Killed In Texas School Shooting Ask For Peace

by Kiran Nazish

May 24, 2018 at 14:55
Copy Link
Relatives and residents carry the coffin of Sabika Sheikh. Photo by Imran Ali/AFP/Getty Images.

The Texas city of Santa Fe was stunned by a school shooting on May 18 that took 10 lives and injured over a dozen people. One of the fatalities was 17-year-old Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student who was part of a U.S. government-funded educational program.

Abdul Aziz Sheikh, Sabika’s father, was breaking his Ramadan fast thousands of miles away in Pakistan when he learned about the shooting on CNN.

“I started calling my daughter right away; she didn’t pick up the phone. I kept calling. Messaged her on WhatsApp — she doesn’t pick up ... This never happens,” Sheikh tells GOOD.

On May 23 at Sabika’s funeral in Karachi, Sheikh’s shoulder became a warm pillow as people hugged him, often crying. Thousands showed up to mourn her death and share their love with the family, including friends, cousins, and strangers who had heard about it on the news.

Sheikh says Sabika was one of the smartest members of her family. She wanted to be a diplomat and help peace efforts between U.S. and Pakistan.

What kind of world is this when teenagers turn on other teenagers?

“We were expecting her return. Her ticket was ready; she was going to be with her family. We were confident Sabika [would] return,” Sabika’s uncle Abdul Jalil Sheikh tells GOOD. 

“What kind of world is this when teenagers turn on other teenagers? Who taught them all this? To shoot and kill teenagers whom they should be befriending instead,” Ahmed Ali, who went to Sabika’s funeral in Karachi, tells GOOD. Ali, a father of two teenagers, says the teenage shooter was also a child whom he thinks was misled.

After a few tears, Ali pauses and remarks, “What a young age to lose one’s innocence,” referring to both the teenage victims of the shooting and Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who confessed to the killings.

Peace comes from understanding, seeing, experiencing, [and] diversity.

The name “Sabika” means “reliability” or “a bar of gold.” Her friends back in Pakistan, who were looking forward to hearing stories from her on her return in less than a month, are shocked. “The whole world just feels more dangerous now,” says one of her friends who asked to remain anonymous.

Sabika comes from a country where Islamic militants have shot students in schools and where schools are often targets of terror attacks. For the Sheikh family, to pursue a dream to bring peace goes just that much deeper.

Like many Pakistanis, Sabika’s parents believed in sending their children to countries with high educational standards in order to bring back to Pakistan a better perspective of the world. “Peace comes from understanding, seeing, experiencing, [and] diversity,” her uncle says. 

Worshippers pray in Stafford, Texas, during Sabika’s funeral service. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images.

In a speech Sabika gave at a retreat for foreign exchange students in North Carolina in early 2018, she said she “prayed every night to wake up to a world of peace.” She wanted to effect positive change in her society, her friends tell GOOD. She also hoped to use her experience and knowledge gained in America to bring more humanity to Pakistanis’ understanding of life in the U.S.

Governments should protect all our children.

Pakistanis who have lived through years of violence have long regarded America as a safe country, so school shootings in the U.S. have been shocking to many parents in Pakistan. Despite the risks, though, Sabika’s family felt secure in Sabika studying abroad. Her uncle says they would have never imagined their own daughter being in the crosshairs of a school shooter.

“Even in America, if terrorism is possible, it means we should do something about it. Not as one country, but as one people. Safety is uncertain to all of our lives,” says Amber Naureen, a working mother in Karachi who’s been shaken by the rise in school shootings in the U.S. “We should not protect our own tribes but [also] protect each other from the what is clearly a psychological failure of societies. Governments should protect all our children.”

Even in America, if terrorism is possible, it means we should do something about it.

Back in Santa Fe, a city of 13,000 residents, a traffic jam formed as hundreds gathered to pay their respects to Sabika at a local mosque.

Jason Cogburn, her host father, attended the ceremony and offered this sentiment: “When she started Ramadan and started fasting, my family did that with her because we did things together. Because, really, the root of our issue is love.” 

Top and share image by Imran Ali/AFP/Getty Images.

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Donald Glover Fans Took Over A Pro-Trump Reddit Page, And It Was Beautiful

The true Donald is taking his rightful seat at the table. by Eric Pfeiffer
Sports

Royal Wedding Insiders Say Tennis Great Serena Williams Ran The Beer Pong Table At The After-Party 

What can’t she do? by Tod Perry
The Planet

Trump Looks To Overturn A Ban On ‘Extreme’ Hunting Practices In Alaska 

The proposal would overturn an Obama-era ban on extreme hunting practices. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Friends And Family Of Pakistani Teen Killed In Texas School Shooting Ask For Peace
Recent
How To Help A Partner Who Hates Their Job 1 day ago Kelsey Darragh Shares ‘15 Realistic Things You Can Do To Help Me Through A Panic Attack’  1 day ago The NFL Will Fine Players Who Protest During The National Anthem  1 day ago Donald Glover Fans Took Over A Pro-Trump Reddit Page, And It Was Beautiful 2 days ago Royal Wedding Insiders Say Tennis Great Serena Williams Ran The Beer Pong Table At The After-Party  2 days ago Trump Looks To Overturn A Ban On ‘Extreme’ Hunting Practices In Alaska  2 days ago A New Project In San Antonio May Become the ‘Latino Highline’ 2 days ago It's Time To Ask Deeper Questions About School Shootings 2 days ago I’m Black And British. The Royal Wedding Left Me Feeling Conflicted. 3 days ago After Being Partially Paralyzed, A Former Georgetown Linebacker Walks For The First Time At Graduation  3 days ago HBO’s New Film ‘The Tale’ Documents A Survivor’s Story 3 days ago 280 Million HPV Vaccines Have Been Administered Worldwide 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers