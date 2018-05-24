Recently on GOOD
-
The Science Behind Why Kids Can Run Around All Day They’re more like adult endurance athletes than we once thought.
-
NFL Owners And Players Are Speaking Out Against The Anthem Ban The owners of the Jets, Raiders, and 49ers disagreed with the ban.
-
Donald Trump Cancels His June Summit With Kim Jong Un Trump blamed the breakdown in talks to North Korea’s “tremendous anger and open hostility.”
-
How To Help A Partner Who Hates Their Job You see your partner’s potential, but you’re locked in a conversation that can leave you both feeling trapped.
-
Kelsey Darragh Shares ‘15 Realistic Things You Can Do To Help Me Through A Panic Attack’ The list is a big help to people who are dealing with anxiety and those who love them.
-
The NFL Will Fine Players Who Protest During The National Anthem They must show the flag “proper respect.”
