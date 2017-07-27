Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Tattoo Shop Is Removing Racist Ink For Free. Here Are 11 Before And After Photos Of Their Life Changing Work
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  2. 2 2
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  3. 3 3
    Sean Hannity Urges People To Attack Jake Tapper On Twitter And It Doesn’t Go As Planned
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    A Pharmacist Is Caught Adding A ‘Sexist Surcharge’ For The Morning-After Pill
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  5. 5 5
    Is It Really Worth It to Invest in a Home?
  6. 6 6
    Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ Merchandise Is Sold Using A Canadian E-commerce Company
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Mom Has Beautiful Photo Series Taken Of Newborn Twin She Knew Didn't Have Much Time Left
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  8. 8 8
    Roombas Are Measuring Homes In The Hopes Of Selling The Data To Other Companies
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Michelle Obama Discusses The Racism She Faced While First Lady At Women’s Conference
    by Tod Perry
The Planet

This Website Will Tell You If Your Tap Water Could Be Unsafe

by Penn Collins

July 27, 2017 at 16:40
Copy Link

With the internet never more than an arm’s length away, people have the ability to research countless products. Cars, films, and even other people are aggregated and dissected by apps and sites for anyone to examine. But, strangely, when it comes to the quality of a person’s drinking water, the information is often opaque — if it exists at all.

Fortunately, a new database released yesterday by the nonprofit Environmental Working Group affords those with concerns over their home’s water the ease of access that, say, Rotten Tomatoes does for film buffs.

This video issued by the EWG offers a look at the simple and effective alternative to the Environmental Protection Agency’s archaic attempt at sharing drinking water data

The most recent update of EWG’s database suggests that 4 million Americans live in areas with access to drinking water containing contaminants in excess of the legal limit. That sobering fact is unknown to many, but it’s EWG’s hope that the dissemination of simple, clear facts will effect change in the areas suffering from contamination. 

As eyes continue to turn away from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, EWG hopes to ensure that citizens are as sophisticated about their drinking water as they are about all the other products they consume in their lives. Speaking to Gizmodo, EWG Healthy Living Science Director Nneka Leiba said: “The legal limits that are set for drinking water often include political and economic compromises. They’re not purely based on health limits, so that’s part of the education process.”

That education process will serve to ensure that new stories such as the one below create the attention they deserve. 

Share image by EWG/YouTube.

Recently on GOOD
Money

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Just Overtook Bill Gates As The World's Richest Man

With the title comes social responsibility. Is Bezos up to it?  by Penn Collins
Trump

Twitter Responds To President Trump’s Mount Rushmore Joke

“I’d ask whether or not you think I will someday be on Mount Rushmore.” by Tod Perry
Trump

10 Reasons The Military Can Afford Transgender Servicepeople

Trump says transgender servicepeople cause “tremendous medical costs.” by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This Website Will Tell You If Your Tap Water Could Be Unsafe
Recent
This School District Just Banned Homework — But There’s A Catch 8 days ago Chris Christie Snagged A Foul Ball At The Mets Game, And The Crowd Was Not Happy 8 days ago Reebok Offered A Witty Infographic In Response To Trump Ogling The French First Lady 8 days ago Mountain Biker Rides 1,200 Miles Across Vietnam To Recreate Her Veteran Father's Last Moments On Earth 8 days ago A Bingo Card That Makes Boring Conference Calls Fun  8 days ago Chicago Will Hold Diplomas Hostage Unless Teens Can Prove They Have Plans After High School 8 days ago Twitter Has Fun With Tropical Storm Don 9 days ago Courageous Dog Saves A Drowning Fawn 9 days ago The Seven Democrats Who Would Beat Trump If The Election Were Held Today 9 days ago Trump Changes His Tune On Repealing The Affordable Care Act 9 days ago This Tone-Deaf Audi Ad Pretends It’s Fine To Compare Women To Used Cars 9 days ago This Tattoo Parlor Is Paying For People To Remove Their Racist Ink 9 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers