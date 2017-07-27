Recently on GOOD
-
Jon Stewart To Return To Stand-Up Comedy On HBO “I’m really thrilled to be able to return to stand-up on HBO.”
-
How To Watch The Solar Eclipse Without Going Blind Be safe without missing out.
-
Beirut Is Blocking Its World Famous Beaches From The People Who Actually Live There How activists in Beirut are trying to reclaim beaches for the public Private development is diminishing public space.
-
If Football Is Deadly, Why Do We Still Watch? New research finds brain trauma in 87% of players.
-
Graffiti Artists Turned This School Dormitory Into A Work Of Art Before beginning a major renovation, administrators decided to have a little fun. Why can’t every dorm look like this?
-
Eight Of Anthony Scaramucci’s Most Bizarre Comments On CNN’s ‘New Day’ He definitely fits in the Trump White House.
Recent
This School District Just Banned Homework — But There’s A Catch Chris Christie Snagged A Foul Ball At The Mets Game, And The Crowd Was Not Happy Reebok Offered A Witty Infographic In Response To Trump Ogling The French First Lady Mountain Biker Rides 1,200 Miles Across Vietnam To Recreate Her Veteran Father's Last Moments On Earth A Bingo Card That Makes Boring Conference Calls Fun Chicago Will Hold Diplomas Hostage Unless Teens Can Prove They Have Plans After High School Twitter Has Fun With Tropical Storm Don Courageous Dog Saves A Drowning Fawn The Seven Democrats Who Would Beat Trump If The Election Were Held Today Trump Changes His Tune On Repealing The Affordable Care Act This Tone-Deaf Audi Ad Pretends It’s Fine To Compare Women To Used Cars This Tattoo Parlor Is Paying For People To Remove Their Racist Ink
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.