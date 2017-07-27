Last week, White House press secretary Sean Spicer quit after hearing that Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci would be appointed communications director. Scaramucci is a Wall Street financier with no communications experience, tasked with aggressively defending a White House mired in scandal. Now, after just six days on the job, Scaramucci is proving he’s a perfect fit in the Trump White House — and that may not be such a good thing.



On Wednesday, Scaramucci proposed a troubling metaphor for the Republican Party’s health care vision. At first, the example he laid out to CNN’s Chris Cuomo seemed reasonable: “Why not disrupt and decentralize the system? Make it more price-competitive ... increase competition for the insurance companies … re-evaluate the way we’re entering the primary care market, the way [Health and Human Services] Secretary Price wants to do it?” Then Scaramucci compared the Republican health-care vision to two of the most hated industries in the country: “Trust the process of the free market, like in telecom, like in airlines.”

Scaramucci was back at it Thursday morning. He called in to CNN’s “New Day” and let loose on a 30-minute wandering diatribe covering everything from White House leaks to the Russia scandal. Scaramucci loves to hear himself talk, but the problem is, the further he delves into an issue, the less likely he is to make sense.

Here are eight of the most bizarre things he said:

“Those are the types of leaks that are so treasonous that 150 years ago, people would have been hung for those types of leaks.”

Scaramucci believes some of the White House leaks are so terrible they were grounds for death years ago. So then what’s the appropriate punishment in 2017?

“You’re from New York, I’m from New York, the president is from New York.”

Scaramucci builds a consensus with Chris Cuomo through their common New York-ness.

“As you know from the Italian expression, the fish stinks from the head down. But I can tell you two people who don’t stink: me and the president.”

With his 37% approval rating, most of America would agree the president kinda stinks.

“Let’s get the gun on the bird and talk about what’s going on inside the White House.”

The Mooch used a unique — albeit violent — metaphor for focusing on the palace intrigue surrounding the president.

“If the Russians really hacked that thing, they could possibly be clever enough not to leave any footprints.”

The CIA, FBI, NSA, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence all agree that Russia interfered in the election. For some strange reason (kompromat?), the White House doesn’t belive them.

“When you micro-analyze the approval ratings, there’s aspects, and the questions come in, ‘I love the president but I dislike X, Y, Z’ or ‘I like the president but dislike X, Y, Z.’”

Macro analysis suggests Trump is the most unpopular president at this point in his term since we began tallying approval ratings. No micro analysis needed.

“I speak with the right pronouns. It’s ‘we’ and ‘our.’ It's never ‘me’ or ‘I.’”

Just like Trump, he has the “best words.”

“I know knee-knockers, and their knees will start knocking.”

Scaramucci can locate the leakers in the White House by seeing who gets scared when he starts talking about the FBI.

Share image by Jdarsie11/Wikimedia Commons.