Chrissy Teigen Found A Clever Way Around Instagram's Nudity Policy

THE GOOD NEWS:

Supermodel and social media mainstay Chrissy Teigen found a brilliant way around Instagram's decency policies with a post featuring the healthiness of "salads."

Chrissy Teigen is known as much for her social media rabble-rousing as she is for her work as a supermodel, mom, and chef. Whether it’s questioning President Donald Trump until he blocks her, or going after the anonymous trolls on social media, she’s not one to shy away from a progressive battle.

Most recently, she posted a hilariously random photo featuring herself making a salad in her kitchen. Nothing too divisive, right? Well, Teigen found a way to offer a subversive spin on what otherwise would have been one of 22 million other Instagram photos featuring someone cooking. Teigen posed naked but with a clever way of getting around Instagram's often inconsistently applied decency policies.

That is to say, she covered her breasts with identical emoji salads, as one would. As if that weren't already driving the point home, she captioned her photo with a pointed shutdown to potential body-shamers and asserting she was "a strong salad-making woman just being natural."

Given the photo and the fact that she’s making a salad, it’s hard to dispute she’s being very natural, indeed.

While her photo has an undeniable comedic element to it, the underlying message, as Teigen has shared many times before, is one dear to the former supermodel, who has openly struggled with her own body insecurity.

"There have been times I've cried to John, where I felt like I would just never have 'that' body," Teigen stated to a crowd at Beautycon L.A. in August. "I've definitely been really upset with… you know, everyone has a butt now, everyone has curves, and a little waist, and that's not me."

Hopefully, this latest photo won’t just inspire more women to learn to love their bodies but will help Instagram see the folly of its current decency guidelines. At the very least, it might encourage some of us to finally order that salad we keep putting off.