Recently on GOOD
A new law just passed in the Philippines requires students to plant 10 trees in order to graduate. A brilliant way to encourage people to plant trees.
Three cheers to Meghan Markle for sitting out of the Royal Family's meeting with Trump. Sometimes you’ve just gotta do the right thing.
All the brilliantly petty ways the UK is trolling Donald Trump during his visit. The part where the Mayor of London stands up for women against Trump was our favorite.
Obama and Trump both traveled abroad today. Their receptions couldn’t have been more different. Brits and Canadians both doing what they do best.
Why I moved across the country for the Purpose Accelerator. “Choices are in life’s moments. If you miss the moment, you miss your opportunity to make a choice.”
These photos of a high school grad embracing her Dad at the border reminds us what’s at stake in the immigration debate. Immigrants are our sons, daughters, parents and our families.
A surveillance camera caught intense footage of a ten-year-old girl saving her infant sister from drowning.
Recent
Projects
