GOOD
Articles

A Husband Is Appalled When He Sees What His Wife Goes Through In The Workplace

“The women of this world are constantly fighting against a hatred that men do not see.”

A Husband Is Appalled When He Sees What His Wife Goes Through In The Workplace

Images via The Washington Post website.

This article originally appeared on 12.08.16


On Wednesday, The Washington Post's pop music critic Chris Richards — who is married to Washington Post feature writer Caitlin Gibson — celebrated a “not uncommon, but always cool" moment in his marriage: The husband-and-wife duo each had stories running on the same page of the paper's Style section.

The stories could hardly be more different in tone or subject matter: Gibson focused on a young girl's heartbreaking firsthand Twitter accounts of war-ravaged Syria (“The tooth fairy is afraid of the bombing here, it run away to its hole"). Meanwhile, Richards drummed up some juicy Grammy drama in a piece about Beyoncé and Adele. Yet internet trolls found reasons to leave disturbing messages in both writers' inboxes.

Richards noticed a stark difference between the hate mail he and his wife received: Hers was rife with sexist name-calling while the insults he received were mainly limited to perceived faults in his story, not his gender.

In addition to shining a light on sexism, Richards' foray into Twitter commentary taught him another valuable lesson: Counting isn't his strong suit.

Meanwhile, Gibson cheered on her husband's statements. Though 2016 has three more weeks to go, we'll go ahead and say it: This reporter pair is our GOOD Couple of the Year.

Trending Topics
Trending Stories