Bride leaves empty seat for late son but breaks down when she notices who's seated there

A wedding day is a time when people long to be surrounded by those they love. For Becky and Kelly, this day was bittersweet—one special person was missing. Becky's 19-year-old son, Triston, had passed away unexpectedly, and she wished more than anything for him to be with her on this special day. Kelly understood her deep sorrow and planned a touching tribute that left everyone moved, according to BBC News.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Lilen Diaz

The event photographer, known as "Love Adventured," shared the heartwarming tribute on Facebook. A chair was reserved for Triston with a sign that read, “I'm in heaven for your wedding, so what shall I do? I'll come down to earth to spend it with you. Save me a seat, just one empty chair. You may not see me, but I will be there.” Becky also carried photos of Triston in her bouquet, as if he were with her. Knowing Triston couldn't be there physically, Kelly ensured he was present in spirit.

Representative Image Source: Pexels| Matheus Bertelli

It was mentioned that Triston’s heart was transplanted to a man named Jacob Kilby. Kelly invited Jacob over for their wedding day. “I knew about this surprise but nothing prepares you for the beauty of this moment,” she wrote. “Her son couldn’t be here for the wedding day but Becky's groom Kelly Turney, surprised her by flying Jacob up to Alaska to stand in as a groomsman, carrying Triston’s heart,” the photographer explained. “I began planning her surprise with Jacob four to five months earlier. He is an amazing young man,” Kelly recalled.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Val Bee

When Jacob arrived, Kelly stopped the ceremony and introduced his wife to the man for the first time. Becky was astounded at the symbolic gesture. She was moved to tears and she got so emotional that she couldn't stop crying. The bride embraced the young man and what followed were heartfelt moments of nothing but love. She even got a stethoscope to feel Jacob's heart and hear the echo of her son in each beat. The ceremony played out beautifully with Jacob by the couple’s side. Moreover, Becky even got a friend in him and vice-versa. Jacob described his experience as an “unrealistic, heart-warming and incredibly emotional” one.

He and the couple encourage organ donation with their testimony. “We encourage everyone to please become an organ donor. It saves lives and changed ours forever," Kelly remarked. Jacob added, "But overall, it has been all love and two families joining together. Becky and I remain in touch and I am still in Alaska visiting her now." Moved by the gesture, people poured love for the couple and Jacob. Joanne Manadis wrote, “As a mom of a son, the picture of Becky listening to her son's heart inside of Jacob will be a picture I will never forget.” Coonie Woolsey added, “I hope people respond to this and realize what beauty and love a transplant brings.”

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 21, 2024. It has since been updated.