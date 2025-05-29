Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Fisherman casts his line and reels in a drowning woman, saving her life

A woman caught in a rip current was saved after a fisherman hooked her jeans and pulled her to safety.

mossel bay rescue, fisherman saves woman, drowning rescue, south africa news, viral hero story, kabeljou hook, dias beach, sea rescue, reddit viral, non-fatal drowning

Photo of Mossel Bay

Bob Adams via Wikimedia Commons
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffMay 29, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

On a quiet night at Dias Beach in Mossel Bay, South Africa, a 31-year-old woman went for a midnight swim and nearly didn’t make it back. Strong rip currents pulled her farther from shore, and with no one else in the water, her situation quickly turned dangerous.

A group of local fishermen noticed her struggling in the surf. While others might have frozen or fumbled with what to do, one of them came up with a plan that no one could’ve predicted.

He reached for his fishing rod.

mossel bay rescue, fisherman saves woman, drowning rescue, south africa news, viral hero story, kabeljou hook, dias beach, sea rescue, reddit viral, non-fatal drowningFisherman at duskCanva

Using a Kabeljou hook, he cast his line into the water—not toward a fish, but toward the woman's jeans. He managed to catch the fabric and started reeling her in. Bit by bit, the current gave way to the fisherman’s steady pull. As she reached shallower waters, another man waded in to bring her safely to shore.

mossel bay rescue, fisherman saves woman, drowning rescue, south africa news, viral hero story, kabeljou hook, dias beach, sea rescue, reddit viral, non-fatal drowningWater rescue teamCanva

Emergency responders, including the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), South African Police Service, and local paramedics, arrived soon after. She was treated for symptoms of non-fatal drowning but didn’t require hospitalization.

“This was a truly remarkable rescue. The fisherman’s decisive action and skill made all the difference in saving her life.”
NSRI spokesperson

The woman, who lives in George, South Africa, owes her life to quick thinking and an old-school fishing setup. The NSRI credited the fisherman’s unusual but effective method as a perfect example of using what you’ve got to solve a crisis.

mossel bay rescue, fisherman saves woman, drowning rescue, south africa news, viral hero story, kabeljou hook, dias beach, sea rescue, reddit viral, non-fatal drowningPulling someone to safetyCanva

Once the story reached the internet, it caught fire. People were amazed at the ingenuity—and, of course, the irony.

"That fisherman either just threw one of the luckiest casts ever or he's a f*in' pro,"** wrote u/Extra-Knowledge884.

"So what kind of bait does one use to catch a woman? Asking for a friend," joked u/Suspicious-Salad-213.

mossel bay rescue, fisherman saves woman, drowning rescue, south africa news, viral hero story, kabeljou hook, dias beach, sea rescue, reddit viral, non-fatal drowningYou never know what you may catch in the waterCanva

Others couldn’t resist leaning into the metaphor:

"This is one time you don’t throw them back."u/SimilarElderberry956
"Plenty of Fish should use this story as an ad campaign!"u/jamestheredd
"When the twin idioms of 'there are plenty of fish in the sea' and 'she's quite a catch!' intersect literally..."u/AwwYeahVTECKickedIn

mossel bay rescue, fisherman saves woman, drowning rescue, south africa news, viral hero story, kabeljou hook, dias beach, sea rescue, reddit viral, non-fatal drowning


What started as a midnight emergency turned into one of the most unexpected fishing stories to ever hit Reddit. No bait, no fight, no fish. Just a cast, a hook, and a woman pulled back from the brink.

dias beachdrowning rescuefisherman saves womankabeljou hookmossel bay rescuenon-fatal drowningreddit viralsea rescuesouth africa newsviral hero storypast events

The Latest

space, solar system, heartbeat, energy, global patterns, life energy, satellite footage
Science

Convincing video makes wild claim that the Earth has a literal heartbeat. So, does it?

pride, queer, west virginia, south, parade, shepherdstown
Culture

How Shepherdstown, West Virginia got its first Pride parade this year

mossel bay rescue, fisherman saves woman, drowning rescue, south africa news, viral hero story, kabeljou hook, dias beach, sea rescue, reddit viral, non-fatal drowning
Past Events

Fisherman casts his line and reels in a drowning woman, saving her life

fish, teeth, ocean, swimming, science, history, nature, evolution, paleontology
Science

Got tooth pain? It's probably because you're related to this 465-million-year-old fish.

More For You

joseph fasano, viral author story, airplane coincidence, book on a plane, swallows of lunetoo, twitter story, author encounter, poetry and novels, viral tweet, unexpected meeting

Woman reads next to stranger n an airplane

Canva

Passenger reads a book on a flight, unaware the author is sitting right next to her

Writers dream of connecting with readers, just not usually while sitting right next to them on a plane.

Novelist and poet Joseph Fasano recently had that rare and surreal experience. Mid-flight, he noticed the woman seated beside him was completely absorbed in The Swallows of Lunetoo—his own novel. She had no idea she was reading it inches away from the person who wrote every word.

Keep ReadingShow less
childhood romance, viral tiktok, playground proposal, first grade breakup

Representative Image: The diamond ring was an unexpected twist to the story.

Source: Photo by Castorly Stock

First grader's love triangle ends with a real diamond and one stunned mom

Adalie Phillips is just a first grader, but she's already living out a rom-com plotline that’s captivated TikTok. In a now-viral video, her mom, Allie Phillips (aka @.allie.phillips), shares the fun and slightly shocking story of how her daughter broke up with her elementary school boyfriend after receiving a diamond ring, yes, a real one, from another suitor on the playground.

It all started when Adalie came home and gave her mom a very serious warning.

Keep ReadingShow less
rush, ll cool j, geddy lee, public enemy, neil peart

Rush's weirdest moment is probably a rap verse from 1991.

ceedub13, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-2.0) (left) / Hudgons, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0) (right)

Rush's weirdest moment isn't prog-rock. It's rapping inspired by LL Cool J and Public Enemy

Rush made a lot of music that the average listener would consider "weird" in some form or fashion: lengthy prog epics rooted in fantasy ("The Necromancer"), mutant funk-metal with haunted-house spoken-word sections ("Double Agent"), intense blues-rock about hair-loss anxiety ("I Think I’m Going Bald"). But the strangest moment in their catalog is a left-field rap verse from 1991.

By that point in their storied career, the Canadian trio were always searching for new forms of inspiration. They’d expanded into synthesizers and experimented with styles like reggae and New Wave, but flirting with hip-hop probably took most fans by surprise. The song in question is "Roll the Bones," the title track and second single from their 14th LP—and the famous verse arrives out of nowhere, amid the band’s heavy riffs and synth stabs, with singer-bassist Geddy Lee pitch-shifted way, way down. Decades later, it’s still a trip to hear him grumble out lyrics like, "Just the facts / Gonna kick some gluteus max" and "You better run, homeboy."

Keep ReadingShow less
tmj disorder, jaw click fix, chatgpt health advice, ai success story, jaw pain, tmj treatment, viral reddit post, ai and healthcare, physical therapy, jaw popping

Man's jaw stops clicking after years with ai's help

Canva

His jaw clicked for 5 years. AI gave him a fix that worked in one minute.

For five years, u/User2000ss lived with a constant click in his jaw. He thought it was the result of a boxing injury—annoying, sometimes painful, and impossible to fix. He’d seen doctors, had MRIs, tried self-massage. Nothing made a difference.

Then, on a whim, he asked ChatGPT.

Keep ReadingShow less
organ donation, bride honors son, heart recipient, emotional wedding, triston memorial, jacob heart transplant, love adventured, inspiring story, viral wedding, wedding surprise

Emotional wedding

Canva

Bride honors late son at her wedding and is stunned by who shows up to fill his seat

When Becky lost her 19-year-old son Triston, the pain was immeasurable. But in the face of tragedy, there was one thread of hope: Triston's organs, including his heart, went on to save the lives of others.

Two years after his passing, Becky was preparing to marry her partner, Kelly. At the ceremony, they reserved a seat in Triston's memory. On that chair was a sign with a touching message:

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025