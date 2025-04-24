Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

1985 Carl Sagan interview on finding alien life is a perfect metaphor for friendship on Earth

You never know what you may find if you just take a risk chatting with someone on a park bench.

Carl Sagan, space, science, relationships, loneliness

Carl Sagan's words and philosophy behind space travel could help you make deep relationships.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesApr 24, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Carl Sagan is widely considered the top expert when it comes to space exploration and study. Among several other accolades and accomplishments, he won a Pulitzer Prize for his bookThe Dragons of Eden, Emmy and Peabody Awards for his television series Cosmos: A Personal Voyage, and NASA’s Distinguished Public Service Medal twice. Yet while his specialty was outer space, his thoughts can apply to people and their relationships.

In a 1985 interview with BBC broadcaster Terry Wogan, Sagan touched on a variety of topics, but the conversation shifted focus primarily on space exploration and making contact with life outside of Earth. Much of what he said about finding and looking for life on other planets can be applied to finding other people on our own planet. Advice and advocacy for investing in outer space are also words to live by for those who feel alone.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Sagan said of space exploration, “We are an exploratory species. We wish to understand who we are, where we are, what our surroundings are. When you study other worlds you learn much more about your own.”

While Sagan is discussing literal planets, this is applicable to figurative “worlds” as well. Exploring other subcultures, hobbies, and interests of people who are outside of your immediate circle can lead to great revelations. You not only learn different lives and lifestyles that you could “try on” to see if they also benefit you, but you also learn more about what you are into and what makes up you. Going outside your comfort zone either connects you with people you’d otherwise miss out on or lets you know what’s out there that isn’t your flavor. Connection and love is active, and needs to be strived for. Even though Sagan was a pure scientist through and through, he also understood the value of love.

@menstherapist

#masculinity #menswork #relationships #relationshipgoals #healthymasculinity #fatherhood #menintherapy #therapy #therapytiktok #therapistsontiktok #therapist

Further along in the interview, Sagan was asked about whether there was life on other planets outside our solar system. While admitting that it would be difficult to find, Sagan said, “The Milky Way Galaxy is composed of 400,000 million separate suns, each of which more or less like our own. We now think that planets are commonplace, that most of those stars probably have planetary systems. We know the origin of life is likely under general cosmic circumstances and there were thousands of millions of years for evolution to happen. Under those circumstances, it seems extraordinarily arrogant of us to think we are the only inhabitants of this cosmos.”

Many lonely people feel isolated in their troubles and can feel like there is no one else who could relate to or understand them. Emotions aside, that’s just not true. You’re not the only inhabitant in your cosmos. Much like life outside of Earth, it can be difficult at times to find a person or group that can relate to your troubles, but statistically that’s a near impossibility. They can be found if properly searched with patience, to ease loneliness and create a community to help you cope, bounce ideas off of, and assist you in processing the trauma you may feel. But sometimes, much like making possible contact outside our planet, it could take patience and continuous, consistent effort.

Even if you cannot find someone who relates to you on one exact level, you may find folks that you relate to on other levels that could become supporters anyway. You never know what you may find if you just take a risk chatting with someone on a park bench.

@dyellediamond

A simple approach turnt loneliness into a connection! #socialskills #confidence #socialanxiety #social

Speaking of, Sagan’s thoughts on how to communicate and reach out to alien life are applicable for human relationships. In the interview, Sagan suggested to “use a technology that you know well,” which in this case was the radio. He commented on how radio waves could travel through space and then life on other planets could possibly send messages back.

In terms of finding human-to-human communication, the advice isn’t too different. Send a message out there. Fortunately, given the advancements of human technology, the Internet has become a place where you can potentially make global connections through posting on message boards, participating in social media, hopping onto a Discord, and just putting yourself out there to see who sends a message back. Even sending an out-of-the-blue text, email, or call to someone you know that you haven’t communicated with in a while is worth it.

Making a profile on Hinge to find a date might feel like throwing a radio wave into the void, but you’ll never possibly get a response unless you call first. Speaking of, there are even apps to find friends, too, if you want more options for connection. If all this seems too hard, there are professionals that can help you, too.

Finding a connection with someone else might feel like rocket science. However, taking the attitude and philosophy behind one of the greatest planetary scientists and applying it to your social life could reap great rewards.

communicationcommunityconfidenceconnectionfriendsinternetlonelinessnasarelationshipssocial skillsspace explorationstudysocial mediacarl sagan

The Latest

Carl Sagan, space, science, relationships, loneliness
Science

1985 Carl Sagan interview on finding alien life is a perfect metaphor for friendship on Earth

david bowie, music, late night with conan o'brien, david bowie dead man walking, david bowie earthling
Culture

When David Bowie radically reworked 'Dead Man Walking' into a hypnotic acoustic anthem

kindness vs niceness, kindness, psychology, sociology, behavior
Ideas

Mom shares why raising her daughter to be 'kind' instead of 'nice' makes all the difference

funny obituary, viral obituary, William Ziegler, firefighter obituary, New Orleans, obituary humor, legacy, Schaefer beer, touching tribute, obituary writing
Humor

A fireman’s kids wrote the hilariously honest obituary he would have wanted

More For You

dog ownership, scientific study, relationship study, complex relationships, healthy relationships

Your relationship with your dog might be the most satisfying one in your life.

Photo credit: Canva

Study explains why you might love your dog more than your spouse

When you’re down and troubled, stressed and burnt-out, or wanting to share joy with someone, it’s always nice to have a companion you can share it all with. A friend who can boost you, console you without judgment, or share in your happiness without jealousy or expectation of benefiting from it. You may be thinking that this friend could be your old high school bestie, a close family member, or your spouse. But more than likely, your more favored and satisfying relationship is with your dog.

A study from Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary is showing that dog owners found their relationships with their pet as satisfying or more satisfying than their relationships with their friends, family, romantic partners, and even their children.

Keep ReadingShow less
NASA, plants, clean air, home care, research
Plants great for filtering the air in your home.
via Nasa

NASA found the 18 best plants  for naturally filtering the air in your home

In the late 1980s, NASA was looking for ways to purify the air in its space stations. They conducted a study to find the best plants for filtering toxins and converting carbon dioxide into oxygen.

In 1989, their results were published in a clean air study that provided a definitive list of plants that are the most effective at cleaning indoor air.

Keep ReadingShow less
refrigerator, teen inventions, salt, invention, science

Three teens can keep medicinal items cool without electricity.

Photo credit: Canva

Teens invent electricity-free refrigerators that run on a common household item

Sometimes teenagers come up with the best ideas. Three teens from Indore, India have found a way to help their parents who work in the medical field. Using their brains and ingenuity, they have developed a mini-fridge that can keep vaccines and other medicines cold and preserved without the need of an electrical outlet or battery. Their secret? Salt.

Their “Thermavault,” as they call their invention, was so innovative and successful that they won $12,500 from the 2025 Earth Prize. While many teens would understandably spend the prize money on themselves, Dhruv Chaudhary, Mithran Ladhania, and Mridul Jain have decided to spend the money on creating 200 more Thermavaults and distribute them among 120 hospitals for further testing. The hope is that this new invention will help hospitals in rural areas keep vaccines and even organs preserved for transport.

Keep ReadingShow less
left-handed, lefty, southpaw, left-handed celebrities, left-handed tools, left-handed problems, left-handed facts

The complexities behind living left-handed

Photo from Pixabay

11 struggles that only left-handed people understand

For the past 42 years, August 13 has been International Left-handers Day. It was first observed by Dean R. Campbell, founder of the Lefthanders International, Inc., to celebrate their uniqueness and highlight the health and educational issues they face.

It's also a day to honor left-handed people who overcame their struggles to achieve great things, including Bill Gates, Marie Curie, Oprah Winfrey, Babe Ruth, Napoleon Bonaparte, Leonardo da Vinci, and Jimi Hendrix as well as the long list of left-handed presidents that have graced the Oval Office since the dawn of the 20th century: James Garfield, Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama. And, of course, the greatest lefty-rights advocate of our times, Ned Flanders.

Keep ReadingShow less
history, dinosaurs, paleontology, early humans, petroglyphs, footsteps, spirituality

An ancient petroglyph is opening up the possibility that early humans knew more about dinosaurs than we thought.

Renan Rodrigues Chandu and Pedro Arcanjo José Feitosa, and the Casa Grande boys | Canva

Stunning 9,000-year-old rock carvings suggest ancient people may have studied dinosaur tracks

Researchers in Brazil have uncovered a remarkable discovery that spans across millennia—dinosaur footprints found alongside ancient rock art dating back over 9,000 years. This significant find occurred in Serrote do Letreiro, located in the Sousa Basin, and the research has been published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The study, led by Leonardo P. Troiano, Heloísa B. dos Santos, Tito Aureliano, and Aline M. Ghilardi, suggests that prehistoric hunter-gatherers in Brazil created mysterious rock art designs—known as petroglyphs—next to dinosaur footprints. These findings offer valuable insights into the intersection of paleontology and archaeology, particularly at the Serrote site.

Keep ReadingShow less
music, headphones, good music, bad music, job performance

Bad music at work can kill your job performance.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientific study shows how terrible background music at work actually ruins job performance

If you have ever worked in retail, a restaurant, or in an office, there may be some music that remind you of those workplaces—many times for the worst. It's not just that the songs are annoying, either. You'd probably swear that the annoying (or outright bad) music actually made you worse at your job. It may seem like just a feeling, but science is saying that it’s actually a fact: bad music can ruin job performance.

A study at Ohio State University found that if background music at the workplace doesn’t fit well with what workers need to do their jobs, it doesn’t just impact their moods or energy, but their job performance overall. Bad songs may have killed the mood in the room, made it hard for workers to concentrate, or just didn’t feel “in sync” with the work being done. “Music misfit,” as the researchers called it, didn’t just make work less pleasurable for the workers, but was shown to cause fatigue and make it more difficult to concentrate. This is a big deal since 13.5 million people work in occupations in which background music is common—and for the most part, the music is chosen with customers in mind rather than the workers.

Keep ReadingShow less
men, urinals, urination, hygiene, math and physics

Physics and geometry can make public restrooms cleaner.

Photo credit: Canva

Thanks to physics, urinal splashing in men’s bathrooms reduces by 95%

If you have ever entered a public men’s restroom, you are aware of a frequent and gross problem: urinal splash back. When the typically designed urinal is in use, it’s not uncommon for droplets spraying and splashing onto the floors, walls, and the pants of the users. This has caused not just a health hazard but great expense and water use in cleaning up these messes so frequently. Thanks to physics and engineering from the University of Waterloo in Canada and Weber State University in Utah, this splashing problem will be flushed to the past and create cleaner men’s rooms.

Current methods to clean or prevent urinal splashing are better than nothing, but still aren’t very efficient. Targets in the urinal, absorbing mats, and frequent cleaning schedules don’t address the root of the problem. According to the published study from UW and WSU, there are approximately 56 million urinals in businesses, government buildings, and other non-residential areas across the United States, leading researchers to conclude that more than 350,000 liters of urine splash onto their floors every day. That leads to a lot of time, money, and water to clean up pee.

Keep ReadingShow less
ladies having drinks, a drink with a stirrer

A new stirrer could help protect bar patrons from being drugged.

Photo credit: Canva

Canadian chemists perfect stirring stick that shields bar patrons from spiked drinks

One of the first things a person is taught when they start going to bars or clubs is to make sure you keep an eye on their drink at all times. Why? To make sure no one messes with it when you aren’t looking to drug you. After over ten years of conceptualization and testing, scientists at the University of British Columbia have developed a product that can make drinking out at bars much safer: a stirring stick that can detect whether cocktails have been spiked.

Spikeless looks like a regular stirring stick for drinks but can detect gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), ketamine, and other drugs typically used to spike drinks. In just 30 seconds, the stick’s chemical-coated bioplastic tip will change color if it detects drugs in the drink, alcoholic and non-alcoholic alike. This can prevent people from ingesting anything other than the promised alcohol.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025