Environmental activists made a massive statement of transgender support on one of America's natural wonders

As a drag artist and activist for environmental and LGBTQ+ causes, Pattie Gonia has proved in the last few years that she’s a force to be reckoned with. Whether she’s performing in drag with cellist Yo-Yo Ma to underscore the effects of climate change on Alaska's Exit Glacier, making space for LGBTQ+ communities in national parks by hosting Pride at Yosemite for its employees, or being named one of the 33 “Agents of Change Striving to Make Our World a Better Place” by National Geographic, Pattie has dedicated herself to LGBTQ+ visibility and activism in the outdoors. Her most recent effort is a continuation of that.
Pattie Gonia and “a coalition of transgender, queer, and ally climbers,” recently climbed Yosemite’s famed El Capitan–which “is known as the mecca of modern rock climbing,” according to the park–in support of trans rights. Though the view is one of the park's most famous, it's also extremely difficult, and thousands of feet from the ground. Pattie and team hung up a 55-foot by-35-foot trans flag, “the largest trans flag ever to be flown in a national park,” Pattie said, “and unfurled it on the side of El Cap to prove a point: that trans is natural.”
The team left the flag open for about two hours, according to Climbing Magazine. It rested above an area of El Capitan known as Heart Ledges–so called because “from a tourist’s view in the Meadow, the dual arches above the Ledges form an embossed heart on the left side of El Capitan,” the magazine shares. Heart Ledges is an area that's about 1,000 feet from the ground, and indeed viewers could see the flag from down below. The Heart Ledges space was an active choice, too, where the team sought to “reclaim space in the heart,” as the press release shares. They were then asked to take it down because it was an "unauthorized display," according to NBC News.
Team member Dr. SJ Joslin, a conservation biologist and climber, also shared in the release that “raising this flag in the heart of El Capitan is a celebration of our community standing in solidarity with each other and all targeted groups. Trans existence is not up for debate. We are social workers, public servants, parents, and neighbors. Being trans is a natural, beautiful part of human and biological diversity. We can only make progress when we embrace diversity, not erase it.”
Pattie, who got into park ranger drag part way through the climb, points out in a corresponding video that “species that can transition sexes can be found on every continent, every ocean on planet Earth.” This includes clownfish, gingko trees, bearded dragons, and more. This action also flies in the face of any designation that would try to have people believe that being transgender is unnatural, she says. It arose to counter the narrative put forth by the current presidential administration, which is "actively working to erase trans people from government websites, education systems, libraries and discriminate against queer and trans park rangers in the National Park System,” as the group said in a press release. “So call it a protest. Call it a celebration,” Pattie continued. “We are bringing elevation to liberation.”