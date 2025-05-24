Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Environmental activists made a massive statement of transgender support on one of America's natural wonders

Trans is natural.

transgender, trans flag, drag, activism, environment, action, el capitan, yosemite

"We can only make progress when we embrace diversity, not erase it.”

Mitchell Overton, via "Trans is Natural"
Elyssa Goodman
By Elyssa GoodmanMay 24, 2025
Elyssa Goodman

See Full Bio

As a drag artist and activist for environmental and LGBTQ+ causes, Pattie Gonia has proved in the last few years that she’s a force to be reckoned with. Whether she’s performing in drag with cellist Yo-Yo Ma to underscore the effects of climate change on Alaska's Exit Glacier, making space for LGBTQ+ communities in national parks by hosting Pride at Yosemite for its employees, or being named one of the 33 “Agents of Change Striving to Make Our World a Better Place” by National Geographic, Pattie has dedicated herself to LGBTQ+ visibility and activism in the outdoors. Her most recent effort is a continuation of that.

Pattie Gonia and “a coalition of transgender, queer, and ally climbers,” recently climbed Yosemite’s famed El Capitan–which “is known as the mecca of modern rock climbing,” according to the park–in support of trans rights. Though the view is one of the park's most famous, it's also extremely difficult, and thousands of feet from the ground. Pattie and team hung up a 55-foot by-35-foot trans flag, “the largest trans flag ever to be flown in a national park,” Pattie said, “and unfurled it on the side of El Cap to prove a point: that trans is natural.”

@pattiegonia

TRANS IS NATURAL.

The team left the flag open for about two hours, according to Climbing Magazine. It rested above an area of El Capitan known as Heart Ledges–so called because “from a tourist’s view in the Meadow, the dual arches above the Ledges form an embossed heart on the left side of El Capitan,” the magazine shares. Heart Ledges is an area that's about 1,000 feet from the ground, and indeed viewers could see the flag from down below. The Heart Ledges space was an active choice, too, where the team sought to “reclaim space in the heart,” as the press release shares. They were then asked to take it down because it was an "unauthorized display," according to NBC News.

Team member Dr. SJ Joslin, a conservation biologist and climber, also shared in the release that “raising this flag in the heart of El Capitan is a celebration of our community standing in solidarity with each other and all targeted groups. Trans existence is not up for debate. We are social workers, public servants, parents, and neighbors. Being trans is a natural, beautiful part of human and biological diversity. We can only make progress when we embrace diversity, not erase it.”

@pattiegonia

we just hung the largest trans pride flag on the side of el cap in yosemite.

Pattie, who got into park ranger drag part way through the climb, points out in a corresponding video that “species that can transition sexes can be found on every continent, every ocean on planet Earth.” This includes clownfish, gingko trees, bearded dragons, and more. This action also flies in the face of any designation that would try to have people believe that being transgender is unnatural, she says. It arose to counter the narrative put forth by the current presidential administration, which is "actively working to erase trans people from government websites, education systems, libraries and discriminate against queer and trans park rangers in the National Park System,” as the group said in a press release. “So call it a protest. Call it a celebration,” Pattie continued. “We are bringing elevation to liberation.”

dragel capel capitanenivornmental activismflagheart ledgesnational parkoutdoorspattie goniaqueertranstransgender activismtransgender flagyosemiteyosemite national parkliberationnaturetransgender

The Latest

transgender health care, health, trans, transgender, utah, protections
Culture

Conservatives pushed for a study to ban trans health care. It backfired spectacularly.

the bee gees, acoustic guitar, johnny carson, tonight show, live music
Culture

The Bee Gees' perfect harmonies and humor charmed Johnny Carson in acoustic performance

transgender, trans flag, drag, activism, environment, action, el capitan, yosemite
Heroes

Environmental activists made a massive statement of transgender support on one of America's natural wonders

More For You

snake bite, venom, antivenom, self-experimentation, scientific study

Tim Friede survived 200 snake bites and 700 venom injections.

Photo credit: Canva/Wikimedia Commons

A man willingly got bitten by 200 different snakes to save lives

For 18 years, Tim Friede has been on a mission to find a way to create something that would change the world: a universal antivenom for all snake bites. With 10% of snakes being venomous and 144,000 deaths by snake bites happening every year, Friede took drastic measures by allowing himself to be bitten 200 times by venomous snakes and injecting himself with snake venom 700 times. Fortunately, his consistent personal sacrifice looks to be paying off.

After showing his research and snake bites on YouTube, Friede was contacted by Dr. Jacob Glanville, chief executive of biotech company Centivax.

Keep ReadingShow less
blended families, adoption story, foster care, parenting inspiration, TikTok parenting, family love, child adoption, heartfelt stories, family reunification, overcoming adversity, parenting journey, family values, emotional parenting story, viral parenting story

Representative Image: One family made a bold choice to break a cycle for their newest family member.

RDNE Stock Project

Woman learns husband’s ex-wife’s baby is going to foster care, makes heart-melting choice

Blending families is never easy, especially when everyone comes from different backgrounds, but love and care can make all the difference. For Christie Werts, her journey is a testament to this, as reported by The Daily Mail. Christie, who grew up in foster care, found a new beginning with her husband, Wesley. Already a mother of two, she joined Wesley and his two children to create a loving family of six. But life had even more in store for them—a new member was about to join their family, needing just as much love and warmth.

Representative Image: It take a special kind of heart to make room for a seventh child Canva

Keep ReadingShow less
heroes, conquering fear, fear of heights, police, heroic feat

Officer Eric Robbins had to get past a great fear in order to save a child from falling 20 to 30 feet.

Photo credit: @6abc/Wikimedia Commons/Canva

Philadelphia policeman overcomes his extreme fear of heights to save a child's life

When Philadelphia police officer Eric Robbins responded to a 9-1-1 call, he didn’t know he’d be facing his worst fear. Neighbors called the police to report that a five-year-old boy was on the top of the roof of his family’s house. With the child’s parents unaware that their young son was standing at the edge of their second story rooftop, Robbins knew he had to take action.

However, there was one problem: Officer Robbins was deathly afraid of heights.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gary the cat, pets, hiking, outdoors, nature

Gary is the Internet's most famous adventure cat.

Photo credit: James Eastham (with comments from Instagram)

Meet Gary, the Internet's most famous and adorable adventure cat

Any time my wife and I take our furry little feline, Tony, on a stroller ride through our downtown square, we’re mobbed with smiling children and laughing old ladies and confused college dudes rolling their eyes. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be James Eastham: proud guardian of Gary, the 10-year-old domestic longhair who’s become Internet-famous for his adorable outdoor adventures. Together, they’ve amassed over 600,000 loyal Instagram followers, who flock to their catalog-worthy photos of hiking, skiing, and paddling excursions around the Canadian Rockies.

In a time of extreme political divisiveness and social-media toxicity, cute-cat profiles are one of our few remaining sanctuaries. And it’s impossible not to fall in love with the handsome and gung-ho Gary, whether he’s looking all zen on the water or resting on his dad’s shoulders while zooming down a snowy hill, decked out in badass goggles. But the account, greatgramsofgary, is more than just feel-good fluff—he’s also inspired people to be more active and mindful with cats, rethinking preconceived notions of how to enrich their lives and ours.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ashley Cummins, police, police lawsuit, justice, discrimination

Former police officer Ashley Cummins wins a major lawsuit

Images via Unsplash and Ashley Cummins/Facebook

Facing discrimination and harassment, a female cop sued her department and won $10 million

Police officers sign up for a certain level of danger when they take the job, but that danger should never deliberately come at the hands of their own kind. Unfortunately, this is what former police officer Ashley Cummins faced while she was a member of the National City Police Department in California, just outside of San Diego.

While she now fights MMA in addition to teaching law enforcement defensive training, Cummins was with the National City Police Department for four years beginning in 2018. She reported that harassment and discrimination, from both supervisors and colleagues, escalated between March 2020 and January 2021. “Many of the male officers and supervisors indicated that if female officers wanted to fit in at NCPD, they either needed to be submissive to the male officers or sleep with them,” her suit shared, according to San Diego’s KNSD.

Keep ReadingShow less
Good Neighbor Records, records, record industry, manufacturers

Good Neighbor are challenging record-industry conventions. (L-R: Tim Anderson, Jonny O’Hara, Reyna Bryan, Pierre Van Dongen, Maddi St John, Scotty Coats)

Photo credit: Ryan Kontra

Good Neighbor aim to shake up record manufacturing with an incredible, eco-friendly model

Scotty Coats has devoted most of his life, in one way or another, to the eternal music medium of LPs: circular pieces of sound-producing plastic that have survived over a century, through the CD boom and digital revolution, into a strange and uncertain future. But the more he learned about the environmental impact of producing these works of art, the more he started to question his role in it. That uncertainty resulted in Good Neighbor, a radical business venture that challenges us to rethink the world of "vinyl"—and even the very use of that term.

The California native—who grew up in Mission Viejo and has resided in Long Beach for nearly two decades—has worked in just about every facet of the music industry, from a stint as vinyl buyer at Tower Records to serving director-level and managerial roles at revered labels like Stones Throw, Innovative Leisure, and Virgin Music Group. Given that he’s bounced around like a pinball, it wasn’t unusual that he’d consider another career pivot in his mid-40s. But he definitely wasn’t expecting the phone call that changed his life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Private Henry Johnson. WWI, WWI battle, soldier, war hero, Black war hero

Johnson suffered 21 wounds in a solo fight against German forces.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Black WWI war hero who fought off over 20 German soldiers at once by himself

May 15, 1918 was the most painful day of Henry Johnson’s life. It’s also the day he became a war hero applauded by his fellow soldiers, his community, and United States Presidents. On that day, the young soldier ordered to do grunt work due to the color of skin successfully fended off over 20 enemy soldiers by himself.

Sergeant William Henry Johnson was born around July 12, 1892 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, but, due to inconsistencies of record-keeping, he could have been born as early as 1887 or as late as 1897. As a teenager, he moved to New York where he worked as a chauffeur, soda mixer, laborer at a coal mine, and a porter at Albany Union Station before enlisting to the U.S. Army on June 5, 1917, two months after America entered World War I.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bayard Rustin

Bayard Rustin is an important yet hidden figure within several successful civil rights protests.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

The secretly gay advisor to Martin Luther King was an American hero who can't be forgotten

He was a Civil Rights leader that taught and practiced nonviolent protest. He is the face behind the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963. After his death, he was praised by Republicans like Ronald Reagan and Democrats such as Barack Obama. You’re likely picturing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. upon these descriptors, but this article is about his mentor, advisor, and friend. This is the story of Bayard Rustin.

Born on March 17, 1912, Bayard Rustin never knew his father and his mother had him so young that he thought that she was his sister. Being raised by his grandparents, Rustin was instilled with their Quaker values, quoted as saying they “were based on the concept of a single human family and the belief that all members of that family are equal.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025