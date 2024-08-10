Brilliant map shows where the common foods we consume are grown in America

The farmlands, agricultural fields, and ranches of America are filled with over a million farmers who hustle day and night to grow food for the rest of the nation’s population. Depending on the climate conditions, soil quality, and available resources, different regions produce different crops in different qualities. Recently, a Reddit user, who goes by u/ineptnoob, shared a post with an illustrated chart that represents where in the U.S., some of the common foods are grown. The simplified graphic captured the attention of thousands of curious Americans in just a few hours.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Beate Vogl

The picture in the post depicts a visual glossary of maps labeled with food names. Each map has a highlighted area in a gradient scale of yellow and green colors. The scale starts from 1% which is yellow, and gradually moves to 100% which is green.

The highlighted areas show the regions in the United States where specific foods are grown. One will typically need to consult a US map to understand this chart.

The chart specifies cropland areas for 32 foods, including apricots, artichokes, carrots, asparagus, blackberries, broccoli, cabbage, corn, chickpeas, cherries, celery, cauliflower, grapes, lemons, lentils, lettuce, onions, oranges, peaches, peanuts, pears, peas, potatoes, pumpkins, rice, soybeans, spinach, squash, sugarcanes, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, and wheat.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Engina Kyurt

In the comments section, people are giving a shout-out to California as it appears in 14 out of 32 maps in the given chart, meaning that it produces a large portion of the food that Americans consume. The Golden State is the state that feeds America. This is a correct estimate according to statistical figures too. According to California Grown, California grows 99% of the commercially produced crops in the United States and is the largest producer of vegetables in the country. California leads the nation in agricultural production.

The reason, according to Farm Together, is its climate. California’s climate is well-suited for growing a large variety of crops. The state is one of the only five regions located within a Mediterranean climate zone. These regions are located between 31 and 40 degrees latitude north and south of the equator and include Chile, South Africa, Australia, and the Mediterranean. This position ensures that crops receive ample sunlight for most of the year. This kind of Mediterranean climate is especially favorable for growing crops like tree nuts, stone fruits, and citrus fruits. Therefore, at present, California accounts for $14 billion in crop sales annually and over 28% of the total value of the state’s agricultural sector.

Apart from California being the top agricultural producer, the chart in the post reveals several interesting insights. For example, household crops like wheat, potatoes, and corn are produced by a large number of states, whereas sugarcane is solely produced by Florida, Louisiana, and Texas. Lemons are produced by just California and Arizona, whereas, apricots are by Washington and California. Artichokes are rare and produced only in California, while blackberries are produced only in Oregon. Only California and Arizona are shown to grow broccoli.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | MC Cutcheon

Originally, this chart was posted by a Redditor, whose account no longer exists, in the group r/Maps in December 2020. When the chart was circulated across social media, people commented that they also wanted to see croplands for some other foods as well. So, sometime later, the person in question edited the chart and recreated a new, larger version adding some fruits and nuts to the list, including apples, watermelon, honeydew, walnuts, cranberries, and strawberries. The latest chart is available to be viewed on Imgur.