Bumble to develop AI personas that can go on dates for you and it's 'literally a Black Mirror episode'

From social media applications to tech websites, AI has found its place in major fields. In a recent development, AI has been seen striding through the realms of online dating apps not just for fetching better-suited matches but for being a match itself. Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd discussed how AI could influence modern dating with singles using AI dating concierges as stand-ins for themselves when reaching out to prospective partners online, according to Business Insider.

Image Source: Whitney Wolfe Herd, Founder & CEO, Bumble speaks onstage during Vox Media's 2023 Code Conference at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel on September 27, 2023, in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media)

Herd was present at the Bloomberg Technology Summit and discussed how artificial intelligence could influence modern dating. During an interview with Bloomberg's Emily Chang, Herd, who recently stepped down from the position of the app’s CEO, said Bumble is working towards a technology that could help take dating pressure off its users. She shared that the company is considering the idea of integrating an "AI dating concierge" into their platform. "There is a world where your dating concierge could go and date for you with other dating concierge and then you don’t have to talk to 600 people," said the founder.

To better understand the "AI dating concierge" concept, the Bumble founder was asked to explain to the audience how the company would implement this idea. Herd replied, "It could scan all of San Francisco for you and say, 'These are the three people you really ought to meet.'" She also stressed the correct implementation of AI, as she said, "So that's the power of AI if harnessed the right way."

Image Source: Bumble is seen during Pickle! For Purpose Celebrity Pickleball Tournament at Pepperdine University on September 30, 2023, in Malibu, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation)

This is not the first time Herd has stressed the role of AI in the dating app. During a conversation with Bloomberg last year, she talked about how AI could assist its users by teaching them how to flirt. "The average US single doesn't date because they don't know how to flirt, or they're scared they don't know how." She added, "What if you can leverage the chatbot to instill confidence, to help someone feel really secure before they go and talk to a bunch of people they don't know."

Herd's "AI dating concierge" idea has not been received well by the online community, with many people calling it "literally the plot of a 'Black Mirror' episode." An X user, @tsarnick, shared a clip where Herd is seen explaining the concept to the audience. In the comments section, several others joined in to share their opinions. "Literally the plot of Black Mirror: Season 4, Episode 4," wrote @tomhfh and @RunemirQi added: "People would do anything these days just to avoid the responsibility of actually connecting with a human being."

Is it me or this is awful? — Gonçalo Alves (@iamgoncaloalves) May 10, 2024

Using AI to create a profile that matches someone else based on the type of person you are is one thing, but AI conversing with AI and dating companies having that data just sounds like a terrible dystopian future where nobody talks to anyone anymore. — Dwayne (@DwayneCodes) May 10, 2024

Bumble started its journey back in 2014 and now, after almost a decade of its launch, the company has managed to boast over 50 million active users on its platform, according to a stat published by Enterprise Apps Today.