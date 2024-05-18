NEWS
GOOD PEOPLE
HISTORY
LIFE HACKS
THE PLANET
SCIENCE & TECH
POLITICS
WHOLESOME
WORK & MONEY
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy
© GOOD Worldwide Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Good
Good

Bumble to develop AI personas that can go on dates for you and it's 'literally a Black Mirror episode'

Bumble founder's 'AI dating concierge' idea has not been received well by the online community.

Bumble to develop AI personas that can go on dates for you and it's 'literally a Black Mirror episode'
Representative Cover Image Source: A smartphone with the dating app Bumble is seen on the screen in Hong Kong, Hong Kong, on August 08, 2018. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/S3studio/Getty Images)

From social media applications to tech websites, AI has found its place in major fields. In a recent development, AI has been seen striding through the realms of online dating apps not just for fetching better-suited matches but for being a match itself. Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd discussed how AI could influence modern dating with singles using AI dating concierges as stand-ins for themselves when reaching out to prospective partners online, according to Business Insider

Image Source: Whitney Wolfe Herd, Founder & CEO, Bumble speaks onstage during Vox Media's 2023 Code Conference at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel on September 27, 2023 in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media)
Image Source: Whitney Wolfe Herd, Founder & CEO, Bumble speaks onstage during Vox Media's 2023 Code Conference at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel on September 27, 2023, in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media)

Herd was present at the Bloomberg Technology Summit and discussed how artificial intelligence could influence modern dating. During an interview with Bloomberg's Emily Chang, Herd, who recently stepped down from the position of the app’s CEO, said Bumble is working towards a technology that could help take dating pressure off its users. She shared that the company is considering the idea of integrating an "AI dating concierge" into their platform. "There is a world where your dating concierge could go and date for you with other dating concierge and then you don’t have to talk to 600 people," said the founder.

via GIPHY

 

To better understand the "AI dating concierge" concept, the Bumble founder was asked to explain to the audience how the company would implement this idea. Herd replied, "It could scan all of San Francisco for you and say, 'These are the three people you really ought to meet.'" She also stressed the correct implementation of AI, as she said, "So that's the power of AI if harnessed the right way."

Representative Image Source: Bumble is seen during Pickle! For Purpose Celebrity Pickleball Tournament at Pepperdine University on September 30, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation)
Image Source: Bumble is seen during Pickle! For Purpose Celebrity Pickleball Tournament at Pepperdine University on September 30, 2023, in Malibu, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation)

This is not the first time Herd has stressed the role of AI in the dating app. During a conversation with Bloomberg last year, she talked about how AI could assist its users by teaching them how to flirt. "The average US single doesn't date because they don't know how to flirt, or they're scared they don't know how." She added, "What if you can leverage the chatbot to instill confidence, to help someone feel really secure before they go and talk to a bunch of people they don't know."

 

Herd's "AI dating concierge" idea has not been received well by the online community, with many people calling it "literally the plot of a 'Black Mirror' episode." An X user, @tsarnick, shared a clip where Herd is seen explaining the concept to the audience. In the comments section, several others joined in to share their opinions. "Literally the plot of Black Mirror: Season 4, Episode 4," wrote @tomhfh and @RunemirQi added: "People would do anything these days just to avoid the responsibility of actually connecting with a human being."

 

 

Bumble started its journey back in 2014 and now, after almost a decade of its launch, the company has managed to boast over 50 million active users on its platform, according to a stat published by Enterprise Apps Today.

via GIPHY

 

More Stories on Good