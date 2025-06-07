5 tips Conan O’Brien taught us about visiting other countries that will improve vacations

For over 20 years, Conan O'Brien has been entertaining audiences through remote segments overseas on his late night show to countries like Japan, Finland, and Ireland. He has even turned those trips into a show of their own: Conan O'Brien Must Go. It's fun to watch Conan interact with fans from around the world and get into international antics. It might even inspire you to go on a trip somewhere around the world for a vacation and get you thinking about how to the make the most of the experience.
You might not want to fall into the typical crowded tourist traps and want a more authentic experience with another culture. Well, while Conan is obviously playing things up for laughs, his body of work can also be a guide on how to make the most of your vacation. Here are some travel tips and lessons he unintentionally taught us about how to visit other countries and make the most of your excursion.
Talk to locals
While Conan has an easier time meeting people given his celebrity status, it doesn't mean you can't make quality connections when you're visiting another country. Befriending locals in a different country can allow you to ask them questions and get advice on what to do and where to go on your trip, and could likely lead to more unique adventures and memories than other tourists experience. There are several ways to connect with locals, such as making friends through social media apps and even Tinder. If that doesn't work, merely saying "Hello" and offering to buy a person a drink in exchange for conversation can do wonders, too.
Partake in local cuisine
When you're in a different country and want a taste of the nation's culture, that probably doesn't mean seeing what their version of McDonald's tastes like. Wherever you are staying, do some exploring around other areas of town mostly free of tourists to see where the locals are gathering to eat. If it's a family-run restaurant, you're likely going to have a more authentic meal that residents usually partake in. If you want to do more research, traveling food experts like the late Anthony Bourdain and Rick Steves suggest looking for menus that aren't in your native tongue and following your favorite foodies on social media to get more information.
Learn proper cultural etiquette and customs
Before you book your flight and Airbnb, it's smart to research the country you're visiting to know the proper etiquette and customs of the culture. This can help you better navigate interactions with others during your trip and prevent potential embarrassment or offenses. The bonus is that many locals will likely see your effort to fit in and want to help you make your visit more comfortable and welcoming.
Take reasonable risks
Taking a trip to another country could be one of the few times you'd experience certain terrain, nature, and activities that aren't available back home. If you're the adventurous sort, do some training so you can hike that mountain. If you like swimming, see if there are any great channels or bodies of water to dive in. If you're an animal lover, investigate whether there are spots to observe or even interact with local wildlife in a refuge. Just be sure to take proper precautions and do such adventures alongside an expert or through a specific company like Conan does.
Don’t act like Conan
Seriously, don't. Being loud, wacky, and cheeky about another culture might not go as well with you as it does with him given that he has cameras following him around with a pretense of playful joking. You don't want to be forcibly removed and have your vacation cut short because a joke went totally wrong.
So if you want a quality international trip, do what Conan does but not how Conan does it. Have fun!