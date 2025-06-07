People were challenged to write 3-word-long happy stories, and they’re bite-sized delights

Many people gather around the Internet to read up on stories, whether it’s news, fun information, or interesting anecdotes posted on publications like this one or on social media. In that spirit, many people online were presented with a writing challenge to come up with or share a story with a happy ending that is only three words long. With that, posters and commenters showed up with heartwarming bite-sized tales.
Replies upon replies came in, with people commenting on the stories as relatable, shared experiences. People poured their hearts out sharing personal anecdotes or beliefs, showed creativity in their tiny tales, made a brief joke, or a combination of all three.
Many love stories only need three words.Photo credit: Canva
Many of the stories were ones of gratitude:
“I am loved.”
“Dreams came true.”
“Living the dream.”
“I won well.”
Others were more philosophical:
“Everything is connected.”
“Truth wins out.”
“God loves us.”
“Life goes on.”
Other tales were ones of accomplishment:
“Got the job.”
“Served my country.”
“Graduated with honors.”
“Won the race.”
“Found a hobby.”
Three words can create powerful impact upon a reader.Photo credit: Canva
A great number of the short stories were ones of change, growth, and redemption:
“I am sober.”
“Found my way.”
“I was wrong.”
“They forgave me.”
Some of the stories were ones of comebacks and recovery:
“Made my move.”
“I’m employed now.”
“She saved herself.”
“He found himself.”
“It was benign.”
Naturally, several of them were love stories:
“I love you.”
“She said ‘yes.’”
“We got married.”
“Happily ever after.”
And, of course, there were some funny simple pleasure stories and jokes thrown in the mix:
“Drank tasty coffee.”
“Three day weekend.”
“DoorDash is here.”
“I got paid.
“Pre-ordered Switch 2.”
Storytelling like this is fun and perks many readers up. Maybe you were touched or giggled at some of these tiny tales. But why are stories, even small three-worded ones, so important and make us feel good? The short answer is that our human brains just like them.
Psychologists and experts found that storytelling, even if it’s just sharing what happened to you during your work day, can benefit your mental and physical health. In terms of your brain, telling and listening to stories release feel-good oxytocin and reduce stress-causing cortisol which can help lower blood pressure and overall stress on your body. Stories also increase empathy and create stronger bonds between people, given that stories can connect them through shared experience and relatability. They also play a role in how a person makes decisions through the brain telling various stories to itself to determine outcomes.
There are many examples on how stories aren’t just fruitful for health, but are one of the better ways our brains retain information. Many major religions use stories and parables as primary methods to convey lessons. Businesses market to people with storytelling through commercials, copy, and other techniques to build connection and loyalty within consumers.
Teachers, business professionals, and others vouch for storytelling as an effective way to train others. How many of you first learned how to tie your shoes from learning and reciting some version of "the bunny story"?
- YouTubeyoutu.be
There is a reason why studies and records of humanity’s past are called “history.”
Whether it’s three words or hundreds of pages, stories are good for your brain, your body, and day-to-day life. Let’s continue to run into some good ones and share them with one another.