Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

People were challenged to write 3-word-long happy stories, and they’re bite-sized delights

Happy endings only require three words.

3-word-stories, happy stories, storytelling, mental health, culture

Uplifting stories can be told in just three words.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesJun 07, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Many people gather around the Internet to read up on stories, whether it’s news, fun information, or interesting anecdotes posted on publications like this one or on social media. In that spirit, many people online were presented with a writing challenge to come up with or share a story with a happy ending that is only three words long. With that, posters and commenters showed up with heartwarming bite-sized tales.

Replies upon replies came in, with people commenting on the stories as relatable, shared experiences. People poured their hearts out sharing personal anecdotes or beliefs, showed creativity in their tiny tales, made a brief joke, or a combination of all three.

love, storytelling, three-word story, couple, affectionMany love stories only need three words.Photo credit: Canva

Many of the stories were ones of gratitude:

“I am loved.”

“Dreams came true.”

“Living the dream.”

“I won well.”


Others were more philosophical:

“Everything is connected.”

“Truth wins out.”

“God loves us.”

“Life goes on.”


Other tales were ones of accomplishment:

“Got the job.”

“Served my country.”

“Graduated with honors.”

“Won the race.”

“Found a hobby.”

forgiveness, three-word stories, hug, reconciliation, loveThree words can create powerful impact upon a reader.Photo credit: Canva

A great number of the short stories were ones of change, growth, and redemption:

“I am sober.”

“Found my way.”

“I was wrong.”

“They forgave me.”


Some of the stories were ones of comebacks and recovery:

“Made my move.”

“I’m employed now.”

“She saved herself.”

“He found himself.”

“It was benign.”


Naturally, several of them were love stories:

“I love you.”

“She said ‘yes.’”

“We got married.”

“Happily ever after.”


And, of course, there were some funny simple pleasure stories and jokes thrown in the mix:

“Drank tasty coffee.”

“Three day weekend.”

“DoorDash is here.”

“I got paid.

“Pre-ordered Switch 2.”

Storytelling like this is fun and perks many readers up. Maybe you were touched or giggled at some of these tiny tales. But why are stories, even small three-worded ones, so important and make us feel good? The short answer is that our human brains just like them.

Psychologists and experts found that storytelling, even if it’s just sharing what happened to you during your work day, can benefit your mental and physical health. In terms of your brain, telling and listening to stories release feel-good oxytocin and reduce stress-causing cortisol which can help lower blood pressure and overall stress on your body. Stories also increase empathy and create stronger bonds between people, given that stories can connect them through shared experience and relatability. They also play a role in how a person makes decisions through the brain telling various stories to itself to determine outcomes.

@drrachelbarr

Replying to @R62 why does the human brain think in stories? #neuroscience #science

There are many examples on how stories aren’t just fruitful for health, but are one of the better ways our brains retain information. Many major religions use stories and parables as primary methods to convey lessons. Businesses market to people with storytelling through commercials, copy, and other techniques to build connection and loyalty within consumers.

Teachers, business professionals, and others vouch for storytelling as an effective way to train others. How many of you first learned how to tie your shoes from learning and reciting some version of "the bunny story"?

- YouTubeyoutu.be

There is a reason why studies and records of humanity’s past are called “history.”

Whether it’s three words or hundreds of pages, stories are good for your brain, your body, and day-to-day life. Let’s continue to run into some good ones and share them with one another.

3-word-storiesstorytellingbusinesshealth tipsmental healthwriteculturehumanityhappy storyhappy stories

The Latest

3-word-stories, happy stories, storytelling, mental health, culture
Culture

People were challenged to write 3-word-long happy stories, and they’re bite-sized delights

radiohead, radiohead creep, creep cover, cover songs, music school
Culture

College student transforms Radiohead's 'Creep' in jaw-dropping, soulful recital cover

lockpicking, lawsuit, viral youtuber, safety tips, locks
News

Lockpicking YouTuber sued by the lock company he beat; his superb response rallied support

conan o'brien, travel tips, culture, tourism, comedy
Culture

5 tips Conan O’Brien taught us about visiting other countries that will improve vacations

More For You

the monkees, johnny cash, the johnny cash show, davy jones, live music

The Monkees impressed Johnny Cash with a 1969 acoustic performance.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from LIVE COUNTRY MUSIC TELEVISION CLIPS

The Monkees' folky 1969 acoustic performance was so good, it impressed Johnny Cash

The Monkees may have started out as a pre-packaged pop band in the mid-'60s, relying on session players and pro songwriters, but they gradually took more control of their music. By 1969, when the group appeared on The Johnny Cash Show, the country legend's short-lived variety program, they'd evolved considerably—now contributing to their own writing and playing some of their own backing tracks. But getting a co-sign from Cash was no small feat, proving just how far they'd come.

And they probably didn't hurt their case by leaning into the folkier side of their sound. Even decades later, it's a trip seeing these guys share the stage with acoustic guitars in hand. Cash was right there to open the seven-minute segment, grinning widely as he strummed and belted the opening bars of the band's debut single, "Last Train to Clarksville." He chuckled his way through some comedic bits with his guests (Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz), who halted the performance with the signature wacky energy that propelled their self-titled TV series.

Keep ReadingShow less
small talk, intimacy, casual conversation, chit chat, friendships, work relationships, community

A couple talks over coffee.

Image from Canva - Photo by Wavebreakmedia.

The 4 words that turn an awkward chat into a charming conversation

Few have mastered the art of a light conversation. In fact, most would choose to avoid one if possible. Maybe it's because they can be boring. They can be stressful especially if you want to seem interesting and less awkward. Some may find the whole thing a big waste of time.

However, there are people out there thriving and gaining a significant edge in work, friendships, and even their committed relationships. This all stems from the ability to transform a simple interaction into a deeper and more captivating experience.

Keep ReadingShow less
smart characters, detectives, tv, movies, pop culture

Watching a tactician do their work is just satisfying to see.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

11 intelligent characters in movies and TV shows that make you say 'well played'

There’s nothing like seeing someone do something well. It’s even more impressive if a problem or task seems too large to handle or too complicated to outwit. It’s why we love watching various procedural television shows, detective movies, and other media featuring problem solvers regardless of whether they are heroes or villains. Film and TV buffs on Reddit even trade favorites with one another to see what "competency pleasure” is available on streaming services.

There are some great characters that are often cited as the best thinkers, strategists, tacticians, detectives, and overall smarties in popular culture. Here are eleven of the best ones that you can observe and be impressed with their quick thinking and intricate planning.

Keep ReadingShow less
moving with kids, parenting win, dad powerpoint, family move, viral video, instagram parenting, teacher dad, greg karlton sherman, lorelle sherman, snellville georgia

The well-planned PowerPoint in action

Reddit

Dad makes PowerPoint to tell his kids they’re moving and totally wins them over

Breaking the news to your kids that you’re moving can be tough. But one Georgia dad found a way to turn potential tears into cheers—with a PowerPoint presentation that was equal parts thoughtful, practical, and fun.

Digital creator Lorelle Oliveira Sherman shared the moment on Instagram, showing how her husband, Greg-Karlton Sherman, delivered the news to their three kids that the family was moving from Smyrna to Snellville, Georgia.

Keep ReadingShow less
pride, queer, west virginia, south, parade, shepherdstown

On June 1, 2025, Shepherdstown, West Virginia will have its first ever Pride parade.

Joan Marie Moossy

How Shepherdstown, West Virginia got its first Pride parade this year

On June 1, Shepherdstown, West Virginia will get its first-ever Pride parade. It is organized by performer and activist Joan Marie Moossy, who moved to the town permanently from New York City in 2022 after years of being a part-time resident. Moossy, now 70, experienced queer activism and community throughout her time in New York, where she counted as mentors and friends the great avant-garde performer Ethyl Eichelberger and Gilbert Baker, creator of the Pride flag. It was from people like them, she says, that she learned about the power of activism—that it really could create positive change and progress.

So, create she did. Shepherdstown, also home to Shepherd University, has a longstanding reputation for being queer friendly, one Moossy herself experienced for the first time over 30 years ago. This past October, Moossy’s idea for a Pride parade received a bounty of support from the Shepherdstown Town Council and local businesses, and it becomes a reality June 1 at 6 p.m. The town is a small one–about 1,537 people as of 2023– and the parade will travel the length of about two blocks, as the town’s other parades do. Moossy anticipates 25 groups–including everyone from the ACLU of West Virginia to Kevin Bacon’s SixDegrees charity to the Shepherdstown Presbyterian Church, among many others. In all, as many as 175 people will be marching in it. Local businesses have stepped up and created their own Pride programming for the weekend as well, all with the parade at its core.

Keep ReadingShow less
question box, 4th grade teacher, student questions, kids, student learning, active learning, teaching strategy

Teacher with a box for some curious and insightful questions.

Images from Canva - Photos by Kzenon and Nicolas Menijes.

4th graders put their big life questions into a box. They’re profound, funny and very weird.

I’m guessing you’ve heard of a “question box.” If you haven’t, it’s simply a tool sometimes used by teachers to illicit discussion around different subjects. This teaching strategy falls under the category of active learning or student engagement. The idea behind the premise is to find instructional activities that energize students to think, investigate, discuss, and create, solving problems as they struggle through complex questions and make decisions that enhance their overall student learning.

One teacher posting under the name @goatsnsheeps on Reddit, put this strategy into action with their fourth grade class. They created a box for the students to place any type of question they wanted answered into, and some of the students' responses are amazing.

Keep ReadingShow less
rush, ll cool j, geddy lee, public enemy, neil peart

Rush's weirdest moment is probably a rap verse from 1991.

ceedub13, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-2.0) (left) / Hudgons, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0) (right)

Rush's weirdest moment isn't prog-rock. It's rapping inspired by LL Cool J and Public Enemy

Rush made a lot of music that the average listener would consider "weird" in some form or fashion: lengthy prog epics rooted in fantasy ("The Necromancer"), mutant funk-metal with haunted-house spoken-word sections ("Double Agent"), intense blues-rock about hair-loss anxiety ("I Think I’m Going Bald"). But the strangest moment in their catalog is a left-field rap verse from 1991.

By that point in their storied career, the Canadian trio were always searching for new forms of inspiration. They’d expanded into synthesizers and experimented with styles like reggae and New Wave, but flirting with hip-hop probably took most fans by surprise. The song in question is "Roll the Bones," the title track and second single from their 14th LP—and the famous verse arrives out of nowhere, amid the band’s heavy riffs and synth stabs, with singer-bassist Geddy Lee pitch-shifted way, way down. Decades later, it’s still a trip to hear him grumble out lyrics like, "Just the facts / Gonna kick some gluteus max" and "You better run, homeboy."

Keep ReadingShow less
transgender health care, health, trans, transgender, utah, protections
File:Transgender Day of Visibility 2023 - Naarm (Melbourne ...
commons.wikimedia.org

Conservatives pushed for a study to ban trans health care. It backfired spectacularly.

In January 2023, Utah banned young people from receiving gender-affirming health care. Approved by Governor Spencer Cox, the ban was billed to be a suspension that could potentially be reversed once further research revealed more information about gender-affirming care’s long term effects, one that claimed to care deeply for children. What ended up happening, though, was that countless transgender youth were affected by the ban’s restrictions, which included gender-affirming surgery and “hormone treatments for minors who have not yet been diagnosed with gender dysphoria,” according to NPR. The ACLU of Utah found it “catastrophic,” saying in a statement that:

“cutting off medical treatment supported by every major medical association in the United States, the bill compromises the health and well-being of adolescents with gender dysphoria. It ties the hands of doctors and parents by restricting access to the only evidence-based treatment available for this serious medical condition and impedes their ability to fulfill their professional obligations."

Despite the obvious detriments to children they claimed to care for, the ban remained. And the next step was actually doing this research.The results of it–some 1,000 pages worth issued by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services–were published this week, more than two years later. The biggest finding was something proponents of gender-affirming health care for transgender youth knew all along: that it saves lives.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025