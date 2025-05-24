Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

The Bee Gees' perfect harmonies and humor charmed Johnny Carson in acoustic performance

The Gibb brothers found a deeper level of emotion in "Massachusetts."

the bee gees, acoustic guitar, johnny carson, tonight show, live music

The Bee Gees harmonize beautifully on a live acoustic version of "Massachusetts."

Johny Carson/YouTube
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedMay 24, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

Some of The Bee Gees’ most incredible live moments took place on television, with their songs stripped back to only sparse acoustic guitars and those radiant vocal harmonies. One such intimate performance took place during a March 1973 appearance onThe Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, with the Gibb brothers dusting off their first No. 1 U.K. hit, the folky 1967 psych-pop anthem "Massachusetts."

This particular Carson episode gave The Bee Gees a massive showcase, totaling 19 minutes between their songs and interview. And that screen time was a valuable commodity for the trio in 1973: Their most recent LP, Life in a Tin Can, was a relative flop (only reaching No. 69 on the Billboard 200), and they were still a few years off from their monster disco era via the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. Carson introduced them with enthusiasm, telling the audience, “My next guests have had quite a career, most successful as singers and songwriters, as well as their own hit recordings. Their compositions have been recorded by people like Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Andy Williams, Glen Campbell, Tom Jones, hundreds of others."

- YouTubeyoutu.be

The Gibbs took full advantage of the spotlight, opening their segment with two full-band singles in the symphonic pop vein: the soon-to-be-released ballad "Wouldn’t I Be Someone" and Tin Can’s more grandiose "Saw a New Morning." (The promotion, in hindsight, did little good: The former reached an underwhelming No. 42 on the Billboard Easy Listening Charts, and the latter peaked at No. 94 on the Hot 100.)

The most interesting moments happen after the artists took a seat on Carson’s swanky '70s chairs. In their chat, they talk about their writing process, the early musical growth of their then-teenage brother Andy, and the awkwardness of playing large arenas. "The biggest thing is that you get a stadium of about 15,000 people, and you get about 3,000 really listening and the rest are out of touch because they’re not really in communication with you," says Robin.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Then the trio pull out an acoustic guitar for their desk-side take on "Massachusetts." Maurice is entertaining for more than one reason, poking fun at the long gaps between his vocal harmonies by yawning, fake-sleeping, crossing his arms, wiping his eyes, smiling to an off-screen Carson, and even checking his wristwatch. The silliness brings another layer to this lovely little serenade, which highlights those signature harmonies on the phrase "down in Massachusetts." The performance leaves Carson with a chuckle, bantering with Maurice, "Those short naps are wonderful when you have to lay out, aren’t they?"

The Bee Gees were the masters of the talk-show acoustic performance. Later in 1973, the group played a stark medley of five early-era Beatles songs ("If I Fell," "I Need You," "I’ll Be Back," "This Boy," and "She Loves You") on The Midnight Special; and 25 years later, during a now-classic spot on British variety series Des O’Connor Tonight, they performed a gorgeous a cappella version of "How Deep Is Your Love" that might even top the original.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

acoustic guitarsbee geeslate nightmusiciansrock historytelevisionthe tonight showvocal harmoniessingingmusic

The Latest

rush, ll cool j, geddy lee, public enemy, neil peart
Culture

Rush's weirdest moment isn't prog-rock. It's rapping inspired by LL Cool J and Public Enemy

workplace revenge, layoffs, fired from job, reddit revenge story, professional boundaries, av setup, petty revenge, quitting story, boss regret, employee loyalty
Past Events

Her boss told her to “take everything that’s yours.” So she did—and it wrecked the company.

historical photos, artificial intelligence, animation, colorizing, emotional history, artists
History

Artist transforms 200-year-old images of Native Americans into incredibly lifelike videos

transgender health care, health, trans, transgender, utah, protections
Culture

Conservatives pushed for a study to ban trans health care. It backfired spectacularly.

More For You

art, artist, women artists, female artists, painting

Marlene Dumas has been painting for over 50 years.

Photo by tabitha turner on Unsplash

Marlene Dumas just had the highest sale ever recorded for a living female artist

When you think of influential contemporary artists working today, who do you think of? And of that list, how many are women?

As author and columnist Katy Hessel wrote in her 2022 book The Story of Art Without Men, a 2019 study showed that “in the collections of eighteen major US art museums, 87 per cent of artworks were by men, and 85 per cent by white artists.” So would you know that Marlene Dumas, a South African painter who lives in The Netherlands and has been painting for over 50 years, is one of the most influential artists working today? Would you know that she is so influential her 1997 painting Miss January just became the most expensive work ever sold by a living female artist?

Keep ReadingShow less
black sabbath, tony iommi, bill ward, rock history, pranks

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi once set drummer Bill Ward on fire as a joke, but they wound up needing an ambulance.

Photo credit: Warner Bros. Records via Wikimedia Commons (crop)/ Photo credit: Canva (flame graphic)

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, in a 'party piece' joke gone wrong, once set a bandmate on fire

"He was our outlet," Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi told Guitar World in 1992, describing how the metal gods "picked on" their beloved drummer, Bill Ward. "I used to do terrible things to him." In one notoriously dangerous incident—which dates back to the 1972 recording sessions for Vol. 4, per Classic Rock—Ward's bandmates painted him gold from head to toe, leaving him in convulsions. "The ambulance people gave us a right bollocking: 'You idiots! You could have killed him,'" Iommi told The Guardian in 2016. "They gave him adrenalin, and we had to use paint stripper to get it off."

This wasn't the only time that messing with their bandmate led to a medical emergency. Back in the day, Black Sabbath made a "party piece" out of setting Ward on fire, apparently without causing harm—that is, until their final attempt, during the recording sessions for 1980's Heaven and Hell. "I asked, ‘Can I set you on fire, Bill?’ And he said, ‘Well, not now, not now.’ So I said, ‘Okay,’ and then forgot all about it," Iommi told Guitar World. "An hour later Bill said, ‘Well, I'm going home now. Do you still want to burn me, or what?’ I said, ‘Sure.’ So I got this bottle of petrol, tipped it on Bill, set fire to him and—voomph. I couldn't believe it! He went up like a Christmas tree. Well, he knew I was going to burn him, but he didn't know to what extent."

Keep ReadingShow less
second grade, student, elementary school, overshare, unfiltered, no filter, school

An elementary school-aged oversharer is actually par for the course.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Bewildered second-grade teacher shares the 'mind-blowing' things his kids say

Educator Keldric Holmes has been chronicling his life as a second grade teacher on TikTok. In a recent video, which has gone viral with over 21M views, he spills the kinds of things his students share on a regular basis, which run the gamut from the personal to the ridiculous. “Let me tell y'all something,” Holmes says. “I just want you to know, y'all kids come to school and tell all your business!”

This includes everything from “You can't call my mama because her phone is off” to “Why are you a teacher? My granny said that y'all don't make no money” to “I don't have a snack today because my mom doesn't have her food stamps yet.” Other children asked if his hair was sewn in, told him “this pencil smells like booty meat,” and asked the 24-year-old Holmes, “Were you alive when they buried Jesus?” The nonplussed Holmes raises an eyebrow or several, and takes it all in stride. As he well knows, it’s part of the job.

Keep ReadingShow less
stew, thailand, weird food, fun food facts, tourism

Three generations have been boiling the exact same pot of stew.

Photo credit: Canva

Bangkok restaurant has been boiling the same pot of beef stew for over 50 years

Over 50 years ago, Nattapong Kaweenuntawong’s grandfather started boiling a pot of beef stew at his restaurant and it hasn’t stopped simmering since. Now, three generations later, Kaweenuntawong is still serving from that same soup base that his grandfather started. While each evening the soup is properly stored and the pot is cleaned, the family leaves a bit of the soup still simmering overnight and into the morning when it’s replenished.

"We never make it new, instead, we store it every night and we add new ingredients and water to it everyday,” Kaweenuntawong told Business Insider. He made sure to add that the cauldron the soup is boiled in "never gets empty."

Keep ReadingShow less
cheer-re-man's, japan, business, suit, cheerleading, japanese, businessmen, salarymen

A cheerleading squad in Japan, Cheer-Re-Man's, know how to suit up and show out.

Screenshot via @nhk_r1_manmaru, https://x.com/nhk_r1_manmaru/status/1909822833330733299

How a group of Japanese business men in suits became a beloved cheerleading squad

While in the U.S. you might see your fair share of men in suits driving to work, getting coffee, or riding the subway, in Japan you’ll also see them flying through the air, especially as Cheer Re-Man’s continue to make their mark.

Cheer Re-Man’s is a Japanese all-male cheerleading squad made entirely of Japanese “salarymen,” as they’re known, which “includes all white-collar male employees, whether newly recruited graduates or seasoned middle-managers,” according to Venture Japan. Salarymen work in corporate jobs, often fields like tech, real estate, and banking. They’re known in particular for the suits they wear to work. What’s different about Cheer Re-Man’s, however, is that they also wear suits when they’re done with work for the week–the squad’s name is “a mash-up of ‘cheerleading’ and ‘salaryman’,” Reutersshares–and they rehearse routines specifically in Uniqlo’s stretch suits so they can easily execute the gymnastic feats they’ve become known for since the squad began in 2023. There are no pom-poms here, but tons of tumbling, intricately synchronized dance moves, and stunt after stunt after stunt as these men leap–or get thrown!--into the sky, all while wearing suits and ties.

Cheer Re-Man's on Britain's Got Talent, Semi Finalswww.youtube.com

Keep ReadingShow less
movie villains, film buffs, movie debate, bad guys, antagonists

Sometimes you can't help but root for the bad guy.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

16 of the most despicable, deplorable movie villains film buffs can’t help but cheer for

By design, you’re not supposed to root for the villain. They’re the antagonist. They’re a character that’s supposed to show off the worst of people in their actions, attitude, or personality. But there are some bad guys that have a certain charisma that makes you the devil’s advocate. “Sure, he lied, cheated, killed, etc. and I can’t condone his actions but I can understand his point.”

Then on the other end, there are villains who are undoubtedly despicable but the performer is so captivating that you end up rooting for them despite all logic. Film buffs have their favorites, on and off Reddit, Letterboxd, and other corners of the internet. Collect here are 16 of the some of the best baddies on-screen that movie fans heap with praise in spite of their devious actions and motives.

Keep ReadingShow less
solo diner, Japan, dining experiences, Ohitorisama, Ramen, culture

Eating alone is no longer a bad thing.

Images from Canva, Photos by miya227, Studio SEA, Mart Production.

Japan’s flourishing Ohitorisama culture crafts new dining experiences

Ohitorisama can have many meanings, but generally you can interpret the flair as an independent person or one customer going about an activity alone. The word started as a kind of disrespectful nod at unmarried women or those separated from her spouse. In 2001 a journalist Kumiko Iwashita wrote a book Ohitorisama that reclaimed the meaning of the word to honor and champion contemporary women who enjoy their alone time.

Ever since, Japan has been slowly catering to that solitary experience through single-customer-targeted-dining-experiences. The detail and creativity of this endeavor is awe inspiring and the Ohitorisama movement has enlisted single and solo exploring men too.

Keep ReadingShow less
radiohead, thom yorke, queen, brian may, guitar

Inspired by Queen's Brian May as a kid, Thom Yorke tried to build his own guitar.

Photo credit: Compadre Edua'h via Wikimedia Commons (Brian May) / Goldberg via Wikimedia Commons (Thom Yorke), Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Radiohead's Thom Yorke was so inspired by Queen as a kid, he tried to build his own guitar

When Radiohead released their 1997 masterpiece "Paranoid Android," lots of critics compared the proggy, dizzying track to another six-minute rock epic: Queen's 1975 staple "Bohemian Rhapsody." The reference was inevitable, given the songs' similar length and musical ambition, but perhaps the connection is deeper than that. As Radiohead leader Thom Yorke has documented in various interviews over the years, he was massively influenced by Queen as a kid—to the point that, in his quest to emulate that band's guitarist, Brian May, he even tried to build his own instrument.

"I started playing when I was 7, 8. I was obsessed with Queen when 'Bohemian Rhapsody' came out," Yorke recalled during a 2019 appearance on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. "I laid down in front of these big speakers in my friend’s house, and we just listened to 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' and at that point I decided, 'Yep, this is what I’m doing.' And then soon after that, I decided I was gonna do what Brian May did: build a guitar. It sort of worked, but it was literally rough-cut out with a saw. It was terrible. It really wasn't [impressive]. Shortly after that, my dad felt sorry for me and eventually bought me one."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025