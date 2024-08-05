Couple takes heartbreaking photo 15 years apart at the same place and it's like Earth's cry for help

Taking “then vs. now” photos is always a pleasure. It's a portal between the past and the present that reflects how far a person or a bond has come. However, at times it may hold bewildering visuals one would never have imagined to capture. Duncan Porter, who goes by @misterduncan on X, recreated a picture taken 15 years ago with his partner in front of the Rhone Glacier in Switzerland. The picture of the couple having grown together was heartwarming. However, what caught the eye of the internet was the view in the background.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Denis Linine

While Porter’s picture from 15 years ago captured the ice and glaciers intact, the current picture is a cry for help. The glacier that once stood high and mighty covered in snow was now just barren mountains with little to no snow in view. They have melted so dramatically in the last 15 years that Porter’s current picture looks entirely different. It sadly reveals a completely melted mountainous region with bare traces of ice around it. “Fifteen years minus one day between these photos. Taken at the Rhone glacier in Switzerland today. Not gonna lie, it made me cry,” Porter wrote in the post.

Fifteen years minus one day between these photos. Taken at the Rhone glacier in Switzerland today.



Not gonna lie, it made me cry. pic.twitter.com/Inz6uO1kum — Duncan Porter (@misterduncan) August 4, 2024

While the unbelievable difference shook many, it goes without saying that the climate has suffered immeasurably over the last few years. @FlyGuyInTheSky remarked, “People will still try and deny climate change is happening.” @jaideeparora_ added, “That just breaks my heart! The consequences of our actions are all around us and yet we choose to look the other way.” @ElecNotes noted, “That is so sad and an indication of how we need to take global warming far more seriously.”

That glacier has been steadily retreating since they started measuring it in 1870. — Bob Johnson (@realBob_Johnson) August 5, 2024

Global warming is so real 😢 — 👷 (@JUSTMlGH) August 5, 2024

A few people suggested that the melting glaciers may be more positive than one thinks. @BobPartridge16 suggested, “The world is gradually naturally warming making it much better for life. The planet is greening. Fossil fuels, human activities and imaginary man-made global warming/climate change have nothing to do with it.” @ZeusRadls wrote, “A warm world is a better world. The Neanderthals would agree if the ice age hadn’t taken them out. We are in an interglacial period. At its peak, there will be very few glaciers. Look at the last interglacial period. It was warmer and greener.”

Don’t in 30yrs it will be back. — whippersnapper (@ATreyGardner) August 4, 2024

The earth has natural cycles brother. — High Priority News 🇺🇸 (@HPNnetwork) August 5, 2024

Although there are mixed opinions, the Swiss glaciers have been rapidly receding due to global warming, per DW. Studies pointed out that the glaciers surprisingly lost more ice in 2 years than in decades between 1960 and 1990. These baffling results have caused some smaller glaciers in different areas to even disappear. The low snowfall and high summers have been the cause of an extremely high record of snow melting in the last few years. The study also pointed out that glaciers were in a state of equilibrium until the last few years. It is safe to say that the glaciers are receding at a faster pace than regular and there is a need to be more conscious.