T-Pain reimagined Black Sabbath in what Ozzy Osbourne calls the best 'War Pigs' cover ever

1. Mind the calendar

On some days of the week, it’s more affordable to buy gas than others. If you need to fill up your tank, stick to a Monday or a Tuesday–gas will be less expensive because demand is lower. Avoid Thursdays, Fridays, and weekends if you can, where the opposite is true. Plus, here’s a handy list from the app GasBuddy that details the best and worst days to buy gas in every state and it’s definitely worth a look.

2. Use an app

While back in the day we had to tool around looking for the least expensive gas, now we have apps that can help us so we don’t have to move more than a finger. Try apps like the aforementioned GasBuddy, or AAA, or GasGuru, ABC News recommends , all of which will tell you the gas stations near you where you can fill up your tank most affordably.

3. Have a productive birthday

If your big day is coming up, Yahoo Finance suggests you ask for gas gift cards! They’re easy to purchase, easy to use, and because you’ll know how much is on it, it can help you keep track of your spending, too.



4. Join the club

Loyalty programs and gas station credit cards can be really helpful in lowering the cost of gas in both the long and short term. If you have a gas station of choice, see if they have a loyalty program that offers discounted gas. Shell, for example, offers regular discounts of 5 cents per gallon, with initial discounts that are even higher. Exxon Mobil offers points , where you get six cents worth of points with every purchase. The amounts may seem small, but as with everything gas-related, it adds up over time.

There may also be grocery stores (Kroger, Stop & Shop) or membership clubs (Costco, Sam’s Club) in your area that offer discounted gas for members. Just know you may have to wait in longer lines to fuel up, ABC News shares.



5. Become a more prudent driver

Being levelheaded behind the wheel isn’t just a matter of safety, it’s also a matter of saving money. If you’re speeding or slamming on the gas, you can actually be costing yourself more money in fuel. Every time you break, you also use fuel, so stopping short can be more costly than slowly arriving at a stop. In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, “aggressive driving (speeding, rapid acceleration and braking)...can lower gas mileage by roughly 15% to 30% at highway speeds and 10% to 40% in stop-and-go traffic.” Plus, the Department adds, not only do your miles per gallon go down at higher speeds, but over 50mph “it can be assumed that each 5 mph driven over 50 mph is like paying an additional $0.27 per gallon for gas.” Yikes!

6. Learn how small changes in air conditioning make a big difference

You don’t have to abandon air conditioning entirely, of course, just be smart about how you use it. Experian cites the Department of Energy statistic that “using auto air conditioning can lower fuel economy by 25% or more.” To be more efficient and cost-effective, only use your A/C after you’ve begun your ride. If you’re traveling at speeds greater than 55 mph, however, bring your windows up–having them down makes the car less aerodynamic and causes you to use more fuel—and then you can use A/C instead, AARP shares .

7. Keep up to date with car maintenance

You’d be surprised how many people forget to keep up with car maintenance and lose fuel economy in the process. Regular maintenance of oil, tire pressure and alignment, air filters, and more all help your car run as efficiently as possible, so stay up to date with your car’s needs and you’ll end up saving money on gas as well. That being said, be sure to use the gas your car actually needs–premium gas only works for a car if that’s what the car demands. As AAA shares, “premium gas doesn't boost fuel efficiency. So, it’s best to stick to the octane level recommended by your automaker.”