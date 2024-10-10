Divers discover 10,000-year-old 'Stonehenge-like' structure at the bottom of Lake Michigan

For 5,000 years, the iconic Stonehenge in Wiltshire boasted its status of being the "only stone circle monument in the world." With gigantic stones positioned in a lintelled circle, Stonehenge is one of the most famous prehistoric monuments which attracts millions of visitors each year. But in 2007, when archaeologist Mark Holley was doing a routine examination of a lakebed, what he discovered challenged the “only” status of Stonehenge. Stationed 40 feet deep, just off the coast of Traverse City in Lake Michigan, a mysterious formation of stones looked like a miniature Stonehenge, almost 10,000 years old, reported The Mirror.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Scott E Barbour

Holley is a professor of underwater archaeology at Northwestern Michigan College with over two decades of experience in exploring the Great Lakes region. The discovery of this underwater Stonehenge was made while he and his team were exploring the waters for shipwrecks and ancient artifacts. This mysterious Stonehenge took them by surprise. They hadn’t expected to find something like this, and they weren’t sure what exactly it was, and how was it constructed in the first place.

Underwater Stonehenge.



In 2007, Professor Mark Holley, an underwater archaeologist at Northwestern College of Michigan, found a structure made of stones at the bottom of Lake Michigan that formed an even circle about 12 meters in diameter. pic.twitter.com/n6hKeuWCbf — Olaudah Equiano® (@RealOlaudah) June 17, 2022

The Stonehenge, the one on the surface, is regarded as a megalithic structure featuring gallows and stone hangings. Legend has it that it was created by a wizard Merlin who transferred the gigantic stones on the site and other giants arranged them in a circular formation. But as far as the underwater stonehenge is concerned, the stones seem to be arranged in a manner that suggests that they were intentionally placed by humans rather than by natural phenomenon, according to a Medium article by TimeTrails.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Viktor Lyagushkin

Upon elaborate investigation, the team found that the stones in this underwater Stonehenge are made in granite, weigh around 1,360 kilograms, and are approximately 10,000 years old, which makes this one of the oldest stone structures in North America, even older than the Stonehenge in England. Holley believed that ancient communities were based in the exact same spot where the stone structure is, per The Mirror. “It would've been a wonderful place for people to live – near the coastline, close to resources, transportation's easy.”

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Holgar Leue

Sharing his thoughts on this unusual Stonehenge, scientist Rob Nelson said in an episode of DiscoveryUK, “Whilst they do seem to form a perfect geometric shape, they aren't stacked or connected in the same way.” He also added, "And while there is evidence that prehistoric tribes roam to the Great Lakes for thousands of years, very little is known about them." Speaking with Nelson, a man named Hank, who belongs to the Anishinaabe tribe said they consider these stones as sacred, “[In Anishinaabe culture], we refer to stones as animate objects because they come from the mother, the Earth, who is alive." Archaeologists believe that the stone circle got submerged in the waters after melting glaciers raised the water levels and flooded this patch of land forming the Great Lakes.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Giordano Cipriani

According to the Medium article, archaeologists have also noticed carvings etched on some of the stones of this underwater Stonehenge. These carvings include images of mastodons, which were elephant-like mammals that lived 11,700 to 2.6 million years ago. The discovery of these mastodon illustrations suggests that the humans who created this underwater stonehenge probably had some knowledge about these animals, or perhaps they even hunted them. However, the details about who laid these stones in the first place is not yet confirmed.