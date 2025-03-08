Dolly Parton released a beautifully haunting new song for husband who just passed away

Dolly Parton’s husband of almost 60 years, Carl Dean, passed away in March 2025, and in addition to the outpouring of sympathy on Instagram, Parton herself shared a new song there today as a testament of their love. Called “If You Hadn’t Been There,” the song is a heartbreaking letter of love and gratitude to the man she shared her life with. Not only the song honest and vulnerable, Dolly’s voice wells and quivers in sadness as she sings:

“I wouldn’t be here

If you hadn’t been there

Pushing me on

When I was scared”



- YouTube www.youtube.com

Parton and Dean met the day after she left her native Sevier County, Tennessee to make music in Nashville. The year was 1964, and they found each other at the laundromat. “I graduated on a Friday night, went to Nashville on a Saturday morning with dirty clothes and I went to a Laundromat looking for anything but love,” she told Interview Magazine in 1984, having just gotten out of not one but two relationships. “We dated for two years before we got married. I often get myself in love trouble because I’m so passionate; I love so much and so deep. But Carl’s a special guy, I didn’t have any problems with him.”

They married in 1966, the first and only marriage for both, and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary next year. They laughed together and understood each other, Dolly said in an interview, but they were also friends, as many of the best relationships are.





Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Thomas Dean DollyParton.com

“I think humor, honestly, is one of the best things when you’re married like that,” she said in 2022, as reported on Upworthy. "Even if you have a problem, if you have a great sense of humor, if you say something you can’t take back [you] usually have some crazy way of getting out of it.”

Though Parton and her husband were together for some six decades, fame was not part of a life he wanted, but that never bothered her, she was known to say. Throughout his life, he owned an asphalt paving company, the New York Times shared . Still, and even though Dolly's love songs are often known for their versatility, he was not infrequently an inspiration for her work, especially songs like "Tomorrow is Forever," “From Here to the Moon and Back,” "Marry Me,“ and "Jolene.”

Things weren’t always easy. ”Jolene,” for example, came from a bank teller that gave her husband a little too much attention at the bank, and vice versa; her song “Just Because I’m a Woman” came from Dean learning to acknowledge Dolly’s past, the Times also reported. But together they stayed.

Dean passed away on March 3 at the age of 82. The outpouring on Dolly’s Instagram at some points numbered into the millions, with fans expressing their sympathy. Thanking them, she also offered some feelings of Carl’s passing. “He is God’s arms now and I am OK with that,” she wrote . “I will always love you.”