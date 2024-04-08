'Titanic's iconic door sells for $700K and we may finally get to know if Rose could have actually saved Jack

"Titanic" was a beloved movie and still has a place in the audience's heart even after 27 years. The main object that caught everyone's attention was the "door frame" from the climax. It was auctioned for a whopping $7,18,750 as per Smithsonian Magazine. The floating door frame was featured at the end of the movie when the ship had sunk. Rose, played by Kate Winslet, climbs upon the door while Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, holds onto it. The question of whether Rose could have accommodated Jack has always been a fierce debate and many on the internet believe the buyer could solve the debate once and for all by putting it to test.

Image credits: Heritage Auctions

Leonardo DiCaprio’s hilarious answer when asked if Jack could have fit on the door in “Titanic”



pic.twitter.com/E4Xv6yRRtA — Emir Han (@RealEmirHan) April 2, 2024

As per the outlet, the crew used 17 million gallons of water to recreate the Atlantic Ocean. The door frame used in the scene was made up of balsa wood. The wood is famous in woodworking for its softness and high strength compared to its low density. The prop was sold on March 23 during a Heritage Auction sale which featured 1600 artifacts from Planet Hollywood. Other popular props sold were the ax from "The Shining" sold at $125,000 and the whip from "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," which was sold for $525,000. A bowling ball from "Kingpin" a story about a young bowler, sold at $350,000. Princess Leia's blaster from the "Return of the Jedi" was sold for $150,000.

The auction was intense and prompted so many wars that the auctioneers lost track of what was happening as per what Joe Maddalena, executive vice president at Heritage Auctions said in a statement. “The extraordinary success of this auction proves what I’ve known all along, The interest in and appetite for modern movie props and costumes—all of which were once displayed in Planet Hollywood's worldwide or part of their legendary archives—is profound, deep and insatiable,” he added. Several other Titanic props were sold at the auction but the main attraction was the door frame which is eight feet long and three and a half feet wide. The other items sold include the ship’s helm wheel, Rose’s chiffon dress and a large brass engine order telegraph.

Image Source: 1997 Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in James Cameron's "Titanic". (Getty Images)

As per the source, the bidding for the door started at $60,000 and soared to $700,000. One can only imagine how intense it must have been at the moment. As the bids were getting more intense the auctioneer further emphasized the prop's importance and said, “Before this scene, it was an adventurous love story!” Mike Sadler, the auctioneer, then continued, “Now, it becomes the tragic love story—Romeo and Juliet.” The bidder's premium brought the final price to 718,750. The auction house hasn't revealed the buyer's identity yet. According to the lot listing, the prop was inspired by a piece of wreckage from the 1912 Titanic incident.