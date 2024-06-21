Fascinating reason why 19th-century painting 'The Reluctant Bride' is trending on the internet

Storytelling is a powerful tool that artists use to transport their readers to a time in history, to evoke certain emotions, or to stir their curiosity. In 1866, a French artist, Auguste Toulmouche, crafted a painting titled “La Fiancée Hesitante,” which means “The Reluctant Bride,” or “The Hesitant Fiance” when translated into English. Lately, the painting has been making rounds on social media, especially TikTok. Flurries of memes are circulating where people are sharing some speculative interpretations of this 19th-century painting.

Toulmouche was a painter who specialized in romanticism and fashion painting. His paintings were characterized by beautiful household women, mostly Parisian housewives, dressed in lavish floral dresses and backdrops steeped in details of luxurious furniture, plush upholstery, and wealthy home interiors. A reporter dubbed the women in his paintings as "delicious dolls," per CNN.

The painting depicts a theatrical scene layered with a backdrop consisting of a high-ceilinged powder room, intricately ornamented with finely set floral tapestries and stately wallpaper. There are a total of four women in the painting. All are dressed in flared gowns embellished with accessories. Their hair is pin-tucked in neat buns. One woman is standing in front of the oval mirror adjusting her floral headband, whereas two of them are kissing and tenderly comforting the fourth woman, probably the bride, who is sitting on a large chair, her feet resting on a low wooden stool.

The bride is dressed in an opulent high-necked silver-white silk gown with furs at the cuffs and neckline seams. Her golden brown hair is rolled in braids and spun into a bun. However, the most striking feature of the artwork is none of these details. The highlight of the painting is hidden in the foreground, the facial expression of the bride.

Her face depicts a skeptical, sulking expression with a piercing gaze that is accompanied by clenched eyebrows and lips pressed together in disdain. This aggrieved expression has been interpreted by many people as that of “feminine rage” or a “silent fury.”

TikTok especially has become enamored with the "fleabag stare" of the woman. Eddies of memes related to the painting are swirling in TikTok feeds. @adownif3rta was one of the TikTokers who first published a meme about the painting, captioning it, “Literally me when I am right” in November 2023. The TikTok picked up 7 million views. After this, dozens and dozens of people have posted about the fiery gaze illustrated in Toulmouche’s art. “You look so unapproachable, and yet, here you are,” posted @ceraunic. @amandasowens1 posted the picture with the text layover, “It’s probably because men are intimidated by you, as they should be.” @stanleytuccisnegroni also created a meme writing, “Me when the mean wasn’t even in the room with us, but I can go get him and bring him in.”

In another video that @tatyanaaboutart posted, she explained some wonderful insights about the vintage painting. “This is most likely an arranged marriage, a very common happening in the 19th century,” she said in the video, further pointing to the woman who is admiring herself in the mirror. Tatyana said this woman depicted a character who was naively dreaming about her own wedding ceremony, totally unaware of the bride’s rage. “The bride is completely alone in her sentiment of doom and unwillingness. While her gaze speaks of defiance, we sense she has no choice but to abide. The juxtaposition of hope and hopelessness is the tragedy of this painting which suggests the societal pressures of womanhood to which many must succumb.”

Thinking over a similar scenario, @storiesbehindart said, “Her direct gaze signifies her resistance to the dilemma she faces.” Therese Dolan from Tyler School of Art and Architecture at Temple University in Philadelphia has similar thoughts about the painting. “She’s actually showing the emotion of not wanting to get married to the person that her obviously wealthy family has picked out,” she reflected, as per The New York Times, adding “What Toulmouche does so successfully is get into the psyche of the woman.”

Kathryn Brown, associate professor of art history and visual culture at Loughborough University in the UK, who wrote about Toulmouche’s work in the monograph “Women Readers in French Painting 1870–1890,” said when seen through contemporary eyes, the painting reveals 19th-century women in solidarity, supporting each other in “negotiating oppressive systems,” per CNN. Currently, Tuulmouche’s artwork is held in a private collection of Sotheby’s.