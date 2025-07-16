Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Couple tracks down author of moving 35-year-old toiler paper note left behind in their new home

"Hope you enjoy staying here, love from a friend."

toilet paper roll note, toilet paper note, welcome note, time capsule, home renovation

A 35-year-old note written a toilet paper roll and its author was found.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesJul 16, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

When you move into a house, a bit of clean-up is inspected. There are many things a person can find when they’re making their house their own, but finding an empty toilet paper roll while renovating the loft is quite weird. It’s even weirder when the toilet paper roll has a friendly note written on it. That friendly note being over 35-years-old? Definitely the weirdest.

This is what happened to Charlotte England-Black and her partner when they moved into a house in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England. Upon finding the toilet paper roll in the loft, England-Black read the message that was handwritten in red marker. It turned out to be a welcome letter to the new homeowners:

 

My name is Emma Waddingham. My birthday is February the 4th. I was born in 1982. I’m seven years old and nearly eight. I hope you enjoy staying here. Lots of love, from a friend.

England-Black was touched by the time capsule of a note.

“It’d been up there years. It was discovered along with an old sink, a vintage cap, and some used overalls,” said England-Black. “It was really cute. She’d obviously written it hoping someone would find it one day. It really is quite touching.”

England-Black posted about the toilet roll note discovery on Facebook. She not only found the author within ten minutes, but found out that she still lived in Nottingham.

@heychristinamac

Wait for the message. #MoodBoost #diy #toiletpaper #art #ink #handdrawnflowers #doodle #flowerdrawing #flowers #boredathome #doodles #rollwithit

The now-43-year-old Emma Smith was shocked when Charlotte England-Black contacted her. While he couldn’t remember writing the note, Smith thought it was a nice “blast from the past” and drummed up memories of when she lived at the house during her young childhood.

"I don't remember doing the toilet roll thing and why I chose the toilet roll, we'll forever be wondering,” said Smith. "We have really fond memories of that house. I had amazing wallpaper in my bedroom of Tom and Jerry, we had a duck called Donald, my dad had a little boat that he restored down the side of the house. It was a lovely place to spend those years."

After thanking Smith for the welcoming message, England-Black has planned to return the toilet paper roll to its finding spot back in her newly refurbished loft. She wants to leave a nice note for whomever else moves into the home in the future. "I don't know if we're still here in another 35 years, but whoever's in the house then might find it.”

  - YouTube  youtu.be  

There are some folks who also would love to leave time capsule notes for future homeowners like little Emma did, but just not with toilet paper rolls. Many people are leaving time capsules between the walls of a home during renovation so that a future family could discover them years and years later when a home is being remodeled again. Aside from handwritten notes, other items to consider adding to a time capsule include pictures of the house (since it will likely look different when the future family sees it), the current newspaper, coins, ticket stubs to a sporting event or concert, and other items that would capture the time, place, and era you’re currently living in.

Who knows? Maybe you’ll discover a time capsule the next time you move into a new place, and create connections that span across time.

blast from the pastchildhood memoriesfriendly notefuture homeownershandwritten noteshouse renovationtime capsule notestoilet paper rollwelcome letternew homeownerstime capsulehow to make time capsulewelcome note

The Latest

lost city, ancient history, archeology, peru, tourism
History

Archeologists dig up a 3,500-year-old lost ancient city in Peru

dogs, animal rescue, dna test, pet adoption, grief
Animals

After their beloved dog died, a family adopted a lookalike. A DNA test blew their minds.

robots, environment, high-tech, inventions, industry, planet, eco-friendly, green tech, green
Environment

These 4 high-tech inventions are giving Mother Nature a fighting chance at a brighter future

toilet paper roll note, toilet paper note, welcome note, time capsule, home renovation
Wholesome

Couple tracks down author of moving 35-year-old toiler paper note left behind in their new home

More For You

autism, love, relationships, stereotypes, wholesome

People are rethinking their approach to dating after seeing this kiss.

Photo credit: Canva

'First kiss' scene shows the beautiful innocence of true love between autistic people

A clip from the original Australian version of Love on the Spectrum has resurfaced and is sparking conversation about the many misconceptions people have about those living with autism. The clip shows Mark and Chloe, two autistic people, going on a date with big grins on their faces. Chloe goes in and kisses Mark, with Mark replying that he had “never been kissed by a girl before.” After both expressing interest in one another, Chloe flat out asks Mark if he’d like to be her boyfriend. Mark accepts enthusiastically and the two shed tears of happiness in a tight embrace.

This heartwarming scene isn’t just getting attention due to its wholesome nature. It is showing persons who aren’t diagnosed with autism that those who do have the ability to express and control their emotions, as well as find and nurture loving romantic relationships. In fact, some commenters are saying that the scene is refreshing in that the two are very open, respectful, and honest about their feelings compared to most modern dating behavior.

Keep ReadingShow less
temper tantrum, children, emotional health, family events, kids

A good cry and a run to victory.

Images from Canva - Photos by Lokibaho and annkrynova.

Mom in Thailand uses hilariously brilliant scheme to trick crying son into winning race

Friends and family have gathered together, children stand at the ready to race, and one boy throws a tantrum. It happens. But mom had a solution that worked in this young boys favor.

At the start of the race, mom took off running and the little boy, lost in tears, absentmindedly followed.. as fast as he could. The other kids never stood a chance. The adrenaline rush to get into the loving arms of mommy can drive most anyone to amazing feats of athleticism. This young boy of nose bubbles and tears, won. With her arms open wide, Mom pulled him into a victory hug.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTokers are getting their parents to dance like they did in the '80s and it's a vibe

TikTokers are getting their parents to dance like they did in the '80s and it's a vibe

TikTok is famous for sparking fun, global trends. A single clip can snowball into a worldwide phenomenon. The latest trend has kids asking their parents to show off their 1980s dance moves to Bronski Beat's "Smalltown Boy." These joyful clips are taking over TikTok with hashtags like #80sdancechallenge and #80sdance.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025