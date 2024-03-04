Gen Z and Millennials are relying on bookclubs for one wholesome reason

Dating apps have always been the go-to platform for most people to socialize and even more so with the new generation. With the popularity of the 'swipe left and swipe right' kind of apps starting to lose their shine, the idea of sliding into DMs has also started to lose steam. However, GenZ and Millennials have started to think beyond dating apps. The present generation seems to have found a solution to the waning dating app trend: Bookclubs. It appears Gen Z and millennials are now hanging out at book clubs. Safe to say, the concept has picked up pace in recent times, reports CNN. Book club event listings have reportedly skyrocketed to 24% in the United States in 2023 from the previous year, according to the latest update from ticketing platform Eventbrite. These specific meetups have seen an incremental rise of 10% in terms of listings, an encouraging sign for the book club events.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Tomi Adeyemi (C) speaks with attendees during the Tomi Adeyemi and Mattie Kahn: Book Club panel at 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Summit Experiences on November 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Glamour)

One of the biggest advantages of a book club is its accessibility, making it convenient for the majority to participate. At the same time, book clubs also have immense potential to bring people together who share a common interest in literature. People often love to bond over their favorite plot twists, characters, and quotes.

Another advantage in favor of book clubs is that these social gatherings become a great spot to break the ice and engage in lively intellectual conversation rather than wait to match with your 'right' partner on a dating app only based on surface-level criteria such as hobbies or preferences. The rise of social media is, ironically, helping power the sudden interest in book clubs. #BookTok and #Bookstagram hashtags on TikTok and Instagram have started a movement that has seen younger generations gravitate towards reading and forming book clubs. Authors and celebrities are also leaning into the power of social media to drive this change. Even Dua Lipa has her book club. She recently recommended Khaled Hosseini's “A Thousand Splendid Suns,” on TikTok.